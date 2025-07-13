ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' player was on his knees in excitement before the game began — then ended up losing

The contestant was clearly just happy to win the chance of being on the same stage as Drew Carey.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The energy that “The Price is Right” contestants bring to the sets is the one thing that stands out about the show. However, their celebrations can be a little premature at times. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show, in which a contestant had all the energy in the world when he won his way to the stage from Contestants’ Row. He seemed to be in a celebratory mood right from the get-go, but was not able to win anything later on.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant named John jumped around with his arms raised in the air and even got down on both knees at one point. Even Drew Carey was taken aback by this level of enthusiasm at one point. “I can’t believe it,” he said. This potential prize was then revealed to be a couple of Honda motorcycles.

The game that he played was called ‘Flip Flops’, in which contestants get to see an incorrect price of the item before guessing the right one. They do so by flipping the panels they’re written on. For example, the price displayed on this occasion was $9,789. However, the first two digits were on one panel and the last two were on another.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

If contestants flip a panel, they get to see the mirror opposite of the number. Therefore, the panel with ‘97’ written on it, when flipped, shows 79, and the one with ‘89’ written on it, when flipped, shows 98. The contestant has to either flip one of the two panels or both panels in order to get the correct answer. If they get the price right, they win the big prize. The game is a lot tougher than it sounds.

John, who seemed to be full of confidence, only flipped the second panel to make the price $9,798. He knew that this was a big gamble and looked to the audience for help after doing so. He then stepped away from the game, confirming his decision. “Check with your friends?” Carey said as the contestant confirmed his answer. It was time to reveal whether he had won the big prize or not.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Unfortunately, that was not the case. The host pressed the button, and the correct price was revealed to be $7,998. John had to flip both the boards to get the correct answer, but that was not the case. All that enthusiasm and energy at the beginning did not translate into a victory, and the disappointment was clear from the contestant’s reaction. He held his head in his hands and once again went down on his knees.

There were no hard feelings, however, as he hugged Carey and thanked him for a great time on the set.

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' contestant has a wild dance celebration after his wife helps him win a car

'Price is Right' player gasps in disbelief after she ended up winning two prizes in a single game

'Price is Right' contestant goes absolutely wild after winning $25,000 with just two spins

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers face in disbelief after hearing value of her 200-year-old jewelry set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers face in disbelief after hearing value of her 200-year-old jewelry set
The guest said that it was left to her by her grandmother who passed at the age of 102.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks elderly contestant's way of speaking after hilarious answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks elderly contestant's way of speaking after hilarious answer
The host was quick to latch on to his way of speaking and made a mockery of it on TV.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' player was on his knees in excitement before the game began — then ended up losing
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player was on his knees in excitement before the game began — then ended up losing
The contestant was clearly just happy to win the chance of being on the same stage as Drew Carey.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant spins the wheel too fast and solves the puzzle even more quickly
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant spins the wheel too fast and solves the puzzle even more quickly
The player, Thomas Russo, nearly put all of his strength into spinning the wheel.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge invests $100,000 in a product — moments after she dismissed it as a 'gimmick'
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge invests $100,000 in a product — moments after she dismissed it as a 'gimmick'
Things took a turn for the better with the shark as far as the entrepreneurs were concerned.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest reveals the appraisal for his heirloom was 10 times more than he expected
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest reveals the appraisal for his heirloom was 10 times more than he expected
The expert pointed out the intricate details on the item and said it was a personal item of the royals.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys ex-US President's letter for $1,300 from disappointed seller
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys ex-US President's letter for $1,300 from disappointed seller
The expert said that if the signature was on a letterhead when Garfield was President, it would be worth more.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'I'm shaking' after elderly player wins in dramatic moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'I'm shaking' after elderly player wins in dramatic moment
Had the contestants not gotten their gamble right, they would have lost everything they'd earned.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the rival game show he wants to play and we aren't surprised
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the rival game show he wants to play and we aren't surprised
The revelation came thanks to a fan who asked the question during a "Jeopardy!" taping.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants turn down $1 million offer for their soft toy business in wild TV moment
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants turn down $1 million offer for their soft toy business in wild TV moment
The entrepreneurs' decision came as a big shock to the sharks, and they did not hide it.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' player has one of the most iconic comebacks after getting three zeroes in Fast Money
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player has one of the most iconic comebacks after getting three zeroes in Fast Money
Tina double-guessed her third answer, "Does April have 31 days?" Harvey gave her the stink eye.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tries to impress judges with stunts on pogo sticks — still doesn't get a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant tries to impress judges with stunts on pogo sticks — still doesn't get a deal
All the theatrics didn't work when sharks started scrutinizing profit margins.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $16,000 in incredible TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $16,000 in incredible TV moment
"Can I stop at any time?" the player nervously inquired. "You can stop any time you want, yes," Carey assured.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a huge $48,000 offer for his guitar — then he backs out at the last moment
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a huge $48,000 offer for his guitar — then he backs out at the last moment
Guests on the show would run with it if they ever got that kind of money on Pawn Stars.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and wants to sit down after hearing the real value of her $47 plate
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and wants to sit down after hearing the real value of her $47 plate
The guest even said to keep the kids in the dark about how valuable these items were.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant brings a shirtless model to promote her business — and it doesn't end well
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant brings a shirtless model to promote her business — and it doesn't end well
The company had fantastic sales but a crushing debt with a high interest rate that the sharks hated.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once thought he was 'going to jail' — all because of Plinko
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once thought he was 'going to jail' — all because of Plinko
It was only Carey's second season in the show and he could have been part of a massive scandal.
4 days ago
Costco shopper from Italy shares you shouldn't buy Kirkland olive oil for cooking: 'Once you open...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper from Italy shares you shouldn't buy Kirkland olive oil for cooking: 'Once you open...'
“I won’t say anything, and you know why,” he said, with a gesture to zip his lips.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who rescued a ring from gas station drain couldn't believe its real worth
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who rescued a ring from gas station drain couldn't believe its real worth
The ring was rescued by the guest's mother thanks to a stranger early in the morning.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for losing out on $10,000 prize over one simple letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for losing out on $10,000 prize over one simple letter
"She blanked out. It happens to the best of us," a fan sympathized with the player.
4 days ago