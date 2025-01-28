ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey saves the day after game stops working in bizarre on-air moment

The machine has also malfunctioned on other occasions leading to similar tactics from Carey.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and contestant in Flip Flop game (Cover image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)
One of the things that make "The Price Is Right" entertaining for decades is the games that are featured on it. From classics such as the Plinko Game to the newest game, 'Back to 75' the show offers players plenty of chances to win big. The host Drew Carey is known for doing his best to help out contestants in tricky situations. This includes kicking a 'Flip Flop' machine multiple times on air, to make it work after a malfunction. 

Screenshot of Drew Carey on
In the old episode, contestant Leanne was competing at Flip Flop with an exotic trip at stake. For the unfamiliar, the game of Flip Flop involves a machine with two flippable cards. The contestant faces the machine displaying an incorrect four-digit price, with two digits displayed in white on red and the other two numbers in red on white on the cards. The contestant can then “flip” the first two numbers and “flop” the last two numbers, or “flip and flop” all four numbers to come up with the correct price of the item. If the four-digit number matches the actual price, the contestant wins it. 

In the clip shared on the show's TikTok account, Carey explained the rules to the contestant. Taking to the stage, Leanne flipped the first card and after taking some suggestions from the audience, she settled on the amount, $9,782. Carey then told the contestant to press the red button to reveal the correct price.

Screenshots showing the player flipping the numbers (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)
“When I say three, hit the button,” he said. However, despite hitting the button multiple times, the machine didn't work. “Let me get it, I’ll get it,” Carey said, stepping in. The host too tried multiple times before resorting to kicking the machine to make it work.

Screenshots showing Drew Carey kicking the machine (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)
He kicked it a couple of times and pressed the button again, to finally make it work. It was all well in the end as Leanne's guess turned out to be correct. 

@thepriceisright At least it worked out in the end! #PriceisRight #win #funny #game #fail ♬ original sound - The Price Is Right

 

Fans loved the moment and took to the comments. "I love how Drew put that game in its place and told it who was boss!" @magdalenexcore wrote

Screenshot showing one of the comments making fun of the situation (Image source: TikTok/@navywolf697)
Turns out, this isn't the first time Carey had to kick the Flip Flop Machine. In a 2018 episode of the show, the machine malfunctioned in a similar manner outraging the host. In the episode, the contestant had to guess the price of a round trip to Germany. After explaining the rules, Carey explained that if she won, she would also get the amount in cash, apart from the trip. After nervously flipping the cards, the player like Leanne, also hit the red button on Carey's cue. However, the machine refused to work once again.

Carey yet again took over and aggressively pressed the button to somehow make the machine work. It didn't work and the host resorted to throwing kicks at the machine. After a few heavy kicks, the machine sprung to life and revealed the correct amount. The contestant won the prize as their guess was correct in this case as well.

 

