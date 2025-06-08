ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player gets carried to stage by audience in the wildest 'come on down' moment

The host was also very impressed with the manner in which the player made his way to the stage.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)
Many contestants on “The Price is Right” make their mark with celebrations that stand out after winning big on the show. But some don't wait till they win, and make an over-the-top entrance, right after they're called down to the stage. One such contestant who was asked to "come on down" was serenaded by his friends present in the audience, before they picked him up and he was carried down.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant was a man named Premal Shah, who was lifted by his friends as soon as his name was called. Shah was then passed from one person to another as he got closer and closer to the stage. He was taken aback for a moment, but absolutely loved the impromptu crowdsurfing experience. Even host Drew Carey was impressed by it all as he said, "That was an amazing 'come on down.'"

Carey shook Shah’s hand when he reached the stage, and the contestant later took to X ( formerly Twitter) to share his incredible experience. “Thanks for a wonderful show/audience experience. Truly a dream come true to be called up to contestant row :)” he wrote on his handle. Fans of the show loved the moment and made their thoughts known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube.

 

“This show is absolutely entertaining..I never use to like it this much...I like the new appeal to a younger generation...and don't get me going on Drew Carey..he is such an awesome host, he seems to like the people and treats them with such delight,” one user commented. “Props to the guy up front who cradled him down,” a viewer added. “Thank god the audience was college kids and not senior citizens,” another fan wrote.

 

This is not the only instance of a contestant pulling off a bizarre move when asked to come to Contestant’s Row. In a different episode of the show, one person got on his belly and performed a worm dance as he made his way to the stage. The contestant was a man named Edward, and he performed an incredible rendition of the worm dance as his name was called by George Gray.

However, instead of taking his place on stage, Edward went right up, shook Carey’s hand, and did a little ballroom dance with him. “Hey Edward, how are you doing? What’s up, buddy?” the host asked, slightly surprised. You never know if you’re gonna make it to the stage from Contestant’s Row, so he went up and had his moment with the popular host just in case.

 

The audience gathered in the studio was taken by surprise, but they loved the whole thing even though it was only for a few moments. They cheered Edward on throughout the whole thing, and it must have been a memorable experience for the contestant as well.

