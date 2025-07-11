ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestant tries to impress judges with stunts on pogo sticks — still doesn't get a deal

All the theatrics didn't work when sharks started scrutinizing profit margins.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the entrepreneur and Daymond John on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing the entrepreneur and Daymond John on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Businesses selling products that make day-to-day life easier for people often get deals on “Shark Tank.” But sometimes, entrepreneurs come up with ideas that just don't stand out, and don't even have a long-term plan to make them work. One such venture was a pogo stick business, and while the product wasn't an issue, the sharks refused to bite because of the lack of vision behind it.

via GIPHY

 

The entrepreneur was a man named Brian Spencer who sought $500,000 for a 20% stake in his company called Vurtego Pogo Sticks. Spencer even got a couple of professionals whose incredible skills on the stick wowed the sharks. The entrepreneur believed that pogo sticks could be the future of extreme sports like skateboarding or cycling. The sharks believed the product was good, but the problem was the pricing.

Spencer had sold 7,000 units at the time of taping and had priced each at $330. After that, the entrepreneur revealed his goal with the business. “There is a competitor that uses rubber bands. The biggest pogo stick company in the world, by the way. They sell millions of pogo sticks every year. We plan on replacing them as the world’s largest pogo stick manufacturer,” he said.

Screenshot showing the product on
Screenshot showing the product on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Robert Herjavec was the first to point out that $330 was cheap for a specialty item. However, the entrepreneur said that he wanted to tap into the mainstream market instead of having a niche in the industry.

Mark Cuban shared his own two cents on the matter, and he focused on the image of the entrepreneur that also translates into the image of the business to its customers. “I’ll just tell you, you can be a victim of your own success,” he said. He believed that the business would lose its “cool and hip” image if it went into the mainstream market. “When you mass market, you lose a little bit of that,” he added.

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban on
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Barbara Corcoran was the first to say no, as she did not believe the product was safe. Cuban also said no to making an offer as he did not believe the entrepreneur was being himself and trying to please everybody. Mr. Wonderful and Daymond John did not even believe that Spencer needed a shark. They also said no to making an offer.

Robert Herjavec was of a similar opinion as Cuban. “Brian, you are the ultimate in cool. Cool product, your hair is cool, you got the whole look. Everybody’s right. The minute you try to go mass market, it’s a guy in a suit selling on Wall Street,” he said. Eventually the founder had to walk away empty-handed from the show.

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' judges were offered $96 billion in profit by a man with a bizarre pitch — it went as expected

This founder knew how to make an entrance on 'Shark Tank' — and win a life-changing deal

'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges work out with a firehose, ends up winning $250,000 deal

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the rival game show he wants to play and we aren't surprised
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the rival game show he wants to play and we aren't surprised
The revelation came thanks to a fan who asked the question during a "Jeopardy!" taping.
52 minutes ago
'Shark Tank' contestants turn down $1 million offer for their soft toy business in wild TV moment
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants turn down $1 million offer for their soft toy business in wild TV moment
The entrepreneurs' decision came as a big shock to the sharks, and they did not hide it.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' player has one of the most iconic comebacks after getting three zeroes in Fast Money
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player has one of the most iconic comebacks after getting three zeroes in Fast Money
Tina double-guessed her third answer, "Does April have 31 days?" Harvey gave her the stink eye.
3 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tries to impress judges with stunts on pogo sticks — still doesn't get a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant tries to impress judges with stunts on pogo sticks — still doesn't get a deal
All the theatrics didn't work when sharks started scrutinizing profit margins.
4 hours ago
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $16,000 in incredible TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $16,000 in incredible TV moment
"Can I stop at any time?" the player nervously inquired. "You can stop any time you want, yes," Carey assured.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a huge $48,000 offer for his guitar — then he backs out at the last moment
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a huge $48,000 offer for his guitar — then he backs out at the last moment
Guests on the show would run with it if they ever got that kind of money on Pawn Stars.
23 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and wants to sit down after hearing the real value of her $47 plate
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and wants to sit down after hearing the real value of her $47 plate
The guest even said to keep the kids in the dark about how valuable these items were.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant brings a shirtless model to promote her business — and it doesn't end well
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant brings a shirtless model to promote her business — and it doesn't end well
The company had fantastic sales but a crushing debt with a high interest rate that the sharks hated.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once thought he was 'going to jail' — all because of Plinko
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey once thought he was 'going to jail' — all because of Plinko
It was only Carey's second season in the show and he could have been part of a massive scandal.
1 day ago
Costco shopper from Italy shares you shouldn't buy Kirkland olive oil for cooking: 'Once you open...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper from Italy shares you shouldn't buy Kirkland olive oil for cooking: 'Once you open...'
“I won’t say anything, and you know why,” he said, with a gesture to zip his lips.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who rescued a ring from gas station drain couldn't believe its real worth
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who rescued a ring from gas station drain couldn't believe its real worth
The ring was rescued by the guest's mother thanks to a stranger early in the morning.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for losing out on $10,000 prize over one simple letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for losing out on $10,000 prize over one simple letter
"She blanked out. It happens to the best of us," a fan sympathized with the player.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'shut the front door, girl' after hearing the value of her violin set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'shut the front door, girl' after hearing the value of her violin set
The instrument originally belonged to the guest's grandfather who suffered a horrific injury.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'
The contestant's wife seemed embarassed at that point of time, and worried as well.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring robotic dinosaurs to the show, walk away with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring robotic dinosaurs to the show, walk away with a life-changing deal
The co-founders of Dino Don got the shark that they always wanted on board.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores
WALMART
Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores
One can understand why the measure is in place but the shopper was having none of it.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out a major error that even the show producers failed to notice
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out a major error that even the show producers failed to notice
"My husband and I definitely noticed it! We had to rewind it a few times," a fan reacted.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant breaks down in tears after meeting her inspiration and getting $200,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant breaks down in tears after meeting her inspiration and getting $200,000 deal
All of the sharks agreed that she had a great product and the drive to be successful a businesswoman.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring along their furry friend during the pitch and win a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring along their furry friend during the pitch and win a $100,000 deal
It's possible that the dog played a little part in making it easier for them to get a deal.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant has a wild dance celebration after his wife helps him win a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant has a wild dance celebration after his wife helps him win a car
Without the help of his wife, the contestant would have gone home empty-handed.
4 days ago