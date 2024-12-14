ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' judges were offered $96 billion in profit by a man with a bizarre pitch — it went as expected

The Texas inventor pitched a generator named after him on the third season of Shark Tank.
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from the episode showing Sullivan pitch his device (Cover image source: YouTube | Abc Shark Tank/ Meme Master Yoda)
Screenshots from the episode showing Sullivan pitch his device (Cover image source: YouTube | Abc Shark Tank/ Meme Master Yoda)

Over its long run, "Shark Tank" has seen some of the craziest pitches. However, very few come close to the proposition made by a scientist who claimed he could create gold from seawater. Biomedical engineer and inventor Mark Sullivan pitched the idea of his electric generator that created gold as a by-product. Asking for $1 million in exchange for 10% of equity in his company, Sullivan promised that he would make the Sharks $96 billion in profits. While it sounded exciting, no one was interested in making a deal. 

 

The Texas inventor pitched a generator named after him on the third season of Shark Tank. After strutting confidently to the middle, Sullivan through a diagram and a model of the generator, explained to the sharks how his invention works. He claimed that the Sullivan Generator works by leveraging the earth's spin to produce electricity using seawater.

Screenshot from a video | YouTube | ABC/Meme Master Yoda
Screenshot from the episode showing the pitch (Image source: YouTube | ABC/Meme Master Yoda)

He said that the generator pulls up salt water from the sea and through the Coriolis effect, the water is spun in a chamber like a hurricane, leaving behind minerals and delivering vapor to a vortex chamber.  While this vapor worked the turbines to generate electricity, the other precipitates/byproducts would be minerals like manganese and gold. Sullivan boldly claimed that the generator would make $9 worth of gold with every cycle.

Screenshot from a video | YouTube | ABC Shark Tank/Meme Master Yoda
Screenshot from the episode showing the sharks (Image source: YouTube | ABC Shark Tank/Meme Master Yoda)

The Sharks were naturally in disbelief. The questions started flying in as everyone wondered how the machine would work. Eventually, one by one all of the sharks opted out of investing in Sullivan's idea and he walked out of the show without a deal. However, the proposal has gone down in TV history as one of the most memorable ones on the show. 

 

Sullivan's invention has been reviewed by many experts who have determined that the generator is flawed and would not work.

In a detailed YouTube video, Physics Odyssey breaks down the concept and claims of Sullivan. The creator explains that all three aspects of Sullivan's generator would not work and it may be a complete failure.

 

Despite this, Sullivan maintains that his invention is functioning and has published papers on it on his official website. On his website, he claims that the "revolutionary generator" is the first in history to use the constant rotation of the Earth and it will help the world achieve a truly sustainable source of energy. 

One of the other memorable pitches was from the owners of Haven Lock, Alex Bertelli, and Clay Banks, who pitched an impenetrable smart lock. The duo claimed that doors with ordinary locks were too easy to kick down.

 

Unlike Sullivan, they didn't just make the claim and went on to demonstrate this. One of the founders of the company tried to kick down a door on the stage to show how vulnerable they were. However, even after several attempts, he fails to make his claim stick. Due to the poor pitch, they got no offers, but it went down as one of the best pitches of the show.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judges were offered $96 billion in profit by a man with a bizarre pitch — it went as expected
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges were offered $96 billion in profit by a man with a bizarre pitch — it went as expected
The Texas inventor pitched a generator named after him on the third season of Shark Tank.
3 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' takes an unexpected turn as dentistry student gets a weird request from Pat Sajak
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' takes an unexpected turn as dentistry student gets a weird request from Pat Sajak
Despite putting the contestant in an awkward position the host did get the audience to laugh.
10 hours ago
'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul was once a 'Price is Right' contestant — and it still haunts him years later
NEWS
'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul was once a 'Price is Right' contestant — and it still haunts him years later
Although fans have admired his energy on the episode for years, Paul revealed why he wasn't too happy.
12 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges had laughed at his pitch. 11 years later, he returned and was offered a $300,000 deal.
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges had laughed at his pitch. 11 years later, he returned and was offered a $300,000 deal.
It took more than a decade and an amazing invention for Les Cookson to secure a deal on Shark Tank.
15 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant's disturbing response to 'puberty' question had everyone weirded out
NEWS
'Jeopardy' contestant's disturbing response to 'puberty' question had everyone weirded out
The contestant was also defended by some who said they would've made the same mistake.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an 18th-century item that breaks show record — but there's one problem
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an 18th-century item that breaks show record — but there's one problem
While the item received a record-breaking appraisal, a flaw prevented its value from going higher.
1 day ago
The richest actor in the world is worth $3 billion and not many people know about her
NEWS
The richest actor in the world is worth $3 billion and not many people know about her
She has starred in classic films such as "Sixteen Candles", "The Lost Boys", and "Twister".
2 days ago
Judy Sheindlin’s paycheck for each 'Judge Judy' episode proves she rules both the courtroom and the bank
NEWS
Judy Sheindlin’s paycheck for each 'Judge Judy' episode proves she rules both the courtroom and the bank
What is Judy Sheindlin’s salary per episode? Here’s what we know about the TV judge and her new IMDb TV show, ‘Judy Justice.’
2 days ago
Pat Sajak tackling a 'Wheel of Fortune' winner on live TV still remains a truly bizarre moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak tackling a 'Wheel of Fortune' winner on live TV still remains a truly bizarre moment
Sajak was criticized by fans on the internet but the contestant clarified that it was just for fun.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair who won treadmill gets a much better gift from Jimmy Kimmel
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant in wheelchair who won treadmill gets a much better gift from Jimmy Kimmel
Danielle Perez had gone viral after talking about the awkward moment on "The Price is Right" on social media.
3 days ago
Struggling musician playing at local pub stunned when Post Malone stepped in and helped him buy a house
NEWS
Struggling musician playing at local pub stunned when Post Malone stepped in and helped him buy a house
The singer also got Malone's number but is only focusing on sharing his work with him for now.
3 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant knocks Drew Carey off stage in one of the craziest TV moments
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant knocks Drew Carey off stage in one of the craziest TV moments
The incident did not bring down the woman's excitement as she kept jumping on stage.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs a 'bodyguard' after expert tells him value of his 17th century box
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs a 'bodyguard' after expert tells him value of his 17th century box
The guest had no idea whose face was engraved on the top of the box and how much it cost.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank’ offers life-changing deal to a 12-year-old boy who came up with a simple glue idea
NEWS
'Shark Tank’ offers life-changing deal to a 12-year-old boy who came up with a simple glue idea
The young entrepreneur saw a common problem kids his age faced and came up with an invention.
4 days ago
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow tells realtor who brought an old vase that it's ‘worth more than the condo he sold’
It was a gift from the father of his first client to whom he had sold a condo.
4 days ago
Jelly Roll spent $11,000 on fried chicken — but it's the tip he left for staff that stunned everyone
NEWS
Jelly Roll spent $11,000 on fried chicken — but it's the tip he left for staff that stunned everyone
The singer wanted to celebrate his journey by sending fans to the place linked to his early days.
4 days ago
'The Price is Right' was so wild in the 1950s it even brought live elephants to the studio
NEWS
'The Price is Right' was so wild in the 1950s it even brought live elephants to the studio
Wait till you hear the list of weird prizes that 'Price is Right' gave in the '50s.
5 days ago
Buying bottled water from Costco? Expert warns why you probably shouldn't: "It comes from..."
COSTCO
Buying bottled water from Costco? Expert warns why you probably shouldn't: "It comes from..."
The bottled water from the popular retailer has nanoplastic particles more than the firm's limits.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' turns down $400,000 deal because the founders made the 'biggest mistake' most startups make
NEWS
'Shark Tank' turns down $400,000 deal because the founders made the 'biggest mistake' most startups make
Most of the sharks had concerns about water pressure even though the product impressed them.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
The host wanted to be sure about the signature that added a lot of value to the doll and the cards.
6 days ago