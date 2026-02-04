ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey roasts a 'Family Feud' team after their bold plan to get a lifeguard's attention

While the host found the answers stupid, the survey thought otherwise.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey roasting a contestant's answer
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey roasting a contestant's answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

A few questions on "Family Feud" force creativity out of contestants and the roast master out of the host, Steve Harvey. In a recent episode, Harvey went on a spree of roastings after several members of a family laid out their plans to attract a "hot lifeguard" at the pool. While the host found the answers bizarre, the family proved their mettle by ultimately winning the round with an almost clean sweep. 

Screenshot showing a contestant acting sassy
Screenshot showing a contestant acting sassy (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Bryants and the Peele family. For the first face-off of the night, he called Janita and Sham from their respective teams to the podium and read the survey question: "Name something you'd do to get a hot lifeguard's attention." Sham hit the buzzer first with a popular answer, "Jump in the water." Janita tried her luck with "Wear a skimpy bathing suit," but it wasn't on the board; thus, the Peele family won and chose to play the question.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium
Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then passed on to Jesse, who won more points with his answer, "Put on some sunblock." Next up was Brandie, who came up with another smart and popular answer, "Pretend like you're drowning," to score more points. The next player, Tesse, kept the ball rolling with her answer, "Go skinny dipping," and now, with the most obvious answers out of the way, it was time for the players to get creative. After Tesse, the turn went to Kanisha, who confidently answered with "Walk through." Though her teammates cheered her on, Harvey was perplexed, "When you say walk through, what do you mean by that?" The player then came around the podium to demonstrate to Harvey exactly what she meant. 

Screenshot showing Kanisha demonstrating her walk
Screenshot showing Kanisha demonstrating her walk (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She strutted up to the podium as though she were on a fashion runway for the host before taking her place with her family. Harvey, who was astonished at this point, tipped his hat to the demonstration as well. Mimicking the player's walk and attitude, he said, "Well, Kanisha put her hand out there. 'Are we on TV?'" He then looked to the board, saying, "You better walk through", and was left in shock again as the answer showed up on the board to win the team more points. 

Screenshot showing Harvey mimicking the player
Screenshot showing Harvey mimicking the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next up was Sham again, who also came up with something creative. After hearing the question, she blabbered out, "I know he must be hungry. Let's feed him." The answer had Harvey hit the floor, bursting with laughter, yet he kept his composure. "Hey, Mr. Lifeguard. You hungry?" the host smirked with his hands on his hips, mimicking the possible scenario. "I got some oxtails in the car. You like gravy?" he went on to say, cracking up the room. 

Screenshot showing Harvey roasting the answer
Screenshot showing Harvey roasting the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, the answer wasn't up there, and the team got its first strike. The turn then circled back to Jesse, who kept the round going with his answer "Wink", but the very next contestant, Brandie, earned another strike with "Yell Shark". Tessie saved the round momentarily with her answer, "Go up and talk to him." Kanisha couldn't come up with anything better for the one remaining answer, and the family struck out. The Bryant family now had the chance to steal and win the round. 

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey read the question one last time, the team's leader, Janita, answered with "Ask for swim lessons." Unfortunately, it wasn't on the board. The host revealed the last answer to be "Fall/hurt". Thus, the Peele family got to retain all their points and won the game.

Watch the hilarious moment in the video here

