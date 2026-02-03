ECONOMY & WORK
Privacy Policy Terms of Use
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bursts into laughter after hearing a player's 'movies' answer

Harvey found the answer so stupid that he couldn't give up his chance to roast
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey roasting the player's answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Steve Harvey has come across numerous funny players on "Family Feud," but even after 15 years, some contestants manage to make him laugh like never before. One such player was Gabriel, who, with his seemingly stupid answer, made Harvey hold his stomach while laughing hard. Harvey couldn't believe what Gabriel watched the news for, and he thoroughly roasted the player, abandoning the game for a moment. 

Screenshot showing Harvey, holding his stomach while laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the returning champions, the Nebelling family, and the challengers, the Rubin family. For the final round of the night, Harvey called Mattie and Rick from the respective teams to the podium. The host then read the survey question, "Besides the headlines, name something you turn on the local news to see." Mattie hit the buzzer first and answered with "The weather," which showed up at the top spot on the board, winning her team the question. 

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
The turn then went to the next player in line, Gabriel, who was having a tough time coming up with an answer. After Harvey read him the question, all the player could come up with was "New showings for movies," which didn't make sense to the host at all. Harvey immediately cracked up and held his stomach, laughing. "I don't know, I don't watch TV," the contestant clarified, as Harvey asked him to double-check his answer. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Gabriel then mustered up confidence as he could much and claimed that the answer was surely up there on the board. "What? Turn the TV on and see what the movies are coming on," Harvey said, putting up a skit to roast the player. "Turn on the TV to find out which of the new movies is on," he added, while making faces. The host then looked to the board, and expectedly, the answer wasn't up there, and the team got their first strike. The turn then went to Trinity, who had to keep the round going. 

Screenshot showing Harvey roasting the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
After Harvey read her the question, she came up with "Debates" which wasn't up there. "All right. Family, we're going too fast. We got two strikes. The other family can steal," the host cautioned before reading the question to the next player, Heidi. Luckily, she came up with a winning answer, "Sports updates," to keep the team alive in the game. Next up was Jon, who had to get one of the two remaining answers. "Two answers left. Give me one of them, we're still alive. But if it's not there, the other family can steal and play Sudden Death," Harvey warned the player, but his answer, "Game shows," wasn't good enough, and the team struck out. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Now, the Rubin family had the chance to win the game by getting one of the two remaining answers. "Here's the situation. I got two answers on the board. Give me either one of those answers. Your family steals. Your family has a chance to play Sudden Death. But if it's not there, the Nebbeling family wins the game. They win the Universal Resort Epic prize package, and they're playin' for another $20,000," Harvey said. After a brief discussion, the team's leader, Rick, shared their answer, "Hot anchor person," and it was good enough for the steal, and the game went to sudden death.

Watch their celebration here.

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey 'fires' producers after an unexpected answer showed up on board

'Family Feud' contestant walks off stage after his wife's answer almost starts a feud in the family

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks woman's buzzer after she breaks a rule: "Stop hitting your..."

