'Family Feud' studio audience joins Steve Harvey in roasting player over his hilarious blunder

This wasn't the first time that a contestant made a fool of himself on the show.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey roasting the player (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Steve Harvey, as a seasoned comedian who has now become the host of "Family Feud," is the one who usually does the roasting when a contestant blurts out a stupid answer. The audience is usually just laughing at his expressions and jibes, but sometimes a player gets roasted by both Harvey and others in the studio. One such player was J.E, who got roasted by the audience as well as Harvey, for making a major blunder. While everyone was aware that J.E was repeating the top answer, which was already on the board, he seemed to be completely oblivious.

Screenshot showing J.E smiling at Steve Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the McKissic family, who had won the face-off and chosen to answer the survey question, "Name something people complain is clinging." The team was on a roll as they had gotten two answers on the board, including the top answer, "People/Kid/Mate." It was then J.E's turn, and he said, "I always have a kid hanging to my leg and we have five kids. So, I'm gonna say 'Kids/Children.'" At first, Harvey played along with the player, telling him that it was a great answer. He then presented the top answer, which included "Children," as a surprise to the player. However, J.E failed to get the message and assumed that the host was telling him that his answer just showed up in the top spot. Realizing that the player was at a total loss, Harvey seized the opportunity to roast him.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey pointing to the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
The host quickly stopped J.E's teammate from correcting him and then went on to hype up the player. "Oh, is it up there? Is it up there!? Folks is it up there? Everyone is in one this!" he said. At this point, even the studio audience joined in on the act and started cheering the player as if he were right. "Come on Steve, I can't wait anymore!" J.E. said, begging Harvey to reveal if the response was on the board. 

Screenshot showing Harvey roasting the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
It was only then that Harvey allowed his teammates to point out that his answer was already on the board. As J.E gasped in shock, Harvey went on to mimic his antics to roast him even more. In the end, Harvey asked the question again, and this time J.E came up with "Furniture," which wasn't great, but at least it wasn't on the board already. Unfortunately, the answer did not show up on the board at all, and J.E could not win any points for his team. 

 

This wasn't the first time that a contestant made a mistake like J.E, In another episode, a contestant named Adrianne did the exact same thing and refused to accept her mistake. On that occasion, the survey question was, “Name something people say looks bright.” The contestant, much like J.E, did not waste much time in coming up with the answer “The stars.” Unbeknownst to her, the answer was already up on the board. ,

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

However, the contestant was confident that it was she who had figured out the top answer, and she insisted that Harvey take a look. As the audience laughed and cheered, she only got more hyped up, unaware that she was the butt of the joke. Even Harvey told her multiple times that the "answer was up there," but each time he said it, Adrianne gave him a high five, thinking he was complimenting her response. After a while, she finally realized that she had been making a fool of herself, as she took a good look at the board.

