'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey 'fires' producers after an unexpected answer showed up on board

The producers may not be with Harvey on stage but sometimes they join the fun.

From a popular stand-up comedian to the guy who announced the wrong contestant as Miss Universe and an iconic host who consistently provides meme material, Steve Harvey is a highly recognizable face on TV and on social media. His iconic mustache and clean-shaved head stand out for fans across generations. However, his appearance also makes Harvey the subject of jokes on “Family Feud,” with producers and contestants having a laugh at his expense.

As Harvey was asking questions on the show, which is how things usually work, one that came up was, “Name a creature with no hair on it.” Several hairless animals such as snakes or lizards could be on the board among the top answers, but Harvey was stunned when his name appeared up there as well.

Screenshot showing the producer on "Family Feud" (Image source: YouTube | @familyfeud)

The contestants didn’t successfully reveal all the answers on the digital screen. After the game concluded, Harvey proceeded to reveal what were the answers that no one said. One of them was ‘Steve/Some people.’ The look on the veteran host’s face after seeing it was priceless. The camera then showed one of the producers sitting in the back and laughing his socks off. “Oh, that’s funny huh fellas?” Harvey asked.

Fans loved the prank and joined the fun in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “Steve probably had a LOOOONG talk with that dude afterwards,” one user named @gramsxg2297 commented. “What are you talking about? Steve has that gorgeous mustache,” quipped another user named @greenray2793, as the host was caught off guard by the hilarious move.

This is not the first time that the producers have taken a jibe at the popular game show host. On one occasion, they even suggested that a contestant might have more personality and humor than him. While the hairless creature question had Harvey’s name in the #7 spot, this one was the second most popular answer. As expected, the 68-year-old wasn’t really pleased when the answer was revealed.

The question asked to a contestant named Devron was, “Name something you have more of than Steve Harvey.” The contestant said, “I’m so sorry Steve, charm.” The host seemed a bit surprised but he laughed it off only for the board to show that it was the second-most-popular answer. What really put him off was that ‘humor’ was one of the words mentioned in it.

“Humor? Humor? More personality than me? Him?” the veteran host asked with an expression of pure shock. Harvey has been a comedian for decades now and his comic timing is second to none even today. So for him to be seen as inferior in that department to a random contestant on “Family Feud” was naturally hard for the host on national television.