'Price is Right' host Drew Carey meeting Steve Harvey on 'Family Feud' had fans saying the same thing

One can imagine how hilarious it was when the two iconic hosts shared the stage.

"Family Feud" and "The Price Is Right" are two of the most popular game shows on American TV and their hosts Steve Harvey and Drew Carey compete to attract fans while they stand out for their unique humor and signature moves. But the audience had a treat in store when Carey arrived with his team to compete for prizes on Harvey's show "Family Feud."

Screenshot showing Drew Carey on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the special episode, the teams led by "Saturday Night Live" star Kevin Nealon and "The Price Is Right Host" Drew Carey faced off to win big money for charity. While Nealon's team also featured "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Cheryl Hines, Carey's team featured Improv comedy star, Heather Anne Campbell. For the first face-off, Harvey called on Carey and Nealon to the buzzer. The survey question for the two celebrities was, "Fill in the BLANK... "I've been known to BLANK my own bottom."

Carey was the first to press the buzzer and without wasting much time, he said "Spank". The response turned out to be the most popular answer on the survey board, winning Carey's team the chance to play the question.

Screenshot showing Carey, Harvey and Kevin Nealon (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Taking over the turn from Carey was Campbell, who came up with the answer "massage." While the rest of her team assured her that it was a good answer, Harvey seemed to be going through a revelation. "I've never done that before. When I go home tonight, I'm gonna... sitting' there by myself," the host joked.

Screenshot showing Campbell and Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Campbell's answer also showed up on the board and the turn went to stand-up comedian, Blaine Capatch. The player came up with the weird answer, "Can somebody show me a plug?" which shocked his teammate too.

Screenshot showing Carey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unfortunately, Capatch's answer did not show up on the board and the turn went to his fellow stand-up comedian, Brendan Walsh. He came up with the answer "Wipe" which turned out to be on the second spot. It was then given to the last member of Carey's team, famous DJ Chris Holmes who answered, "Shake my own bottom". Shockingly the answer did not show up on the board earning a second strike for the team.

Screenshot showing Holmes on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

When the turn went back to Carey, he promptly answered "admire" which earned the team more points. Campbell too looked confident as she fired off a quick guess saying, "Sit" That also occupied a spot on the board. Next was Capatch who again fumbled the ball with his answer, "Powder". The turn then went to Nealon who had the chance of stealing all the points from Carey's team. The SNL star confidently said, "Pinch," which did not show up on the board. Thus, Carey's team ended up being the winner of the round.

Screenshot showing the winners (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Fans of the two competing shows came together to share the joy of watching the two iconic hosts together. Most fans had the same thing to say. They loved this crossover. "There's something so satisfying about seeing two game show hosts on the same screen," @thegameshowguy1 commented.

Some were surprised that Harvey didn't suffer a laugh attack with all the comedians up there. "OMG! I'm surprised Steve kept a straight face! He wasn't goin' there. Lol. He ain't even laugh! Lol. HE ISN'T ON THAT! UGH..." @candicecandy8137 added.