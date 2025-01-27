'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey brutally roasts Meghan Trainor for her weird 'towel' answer

Steve Harvey has been known for his jibes whenever someone comes up with a stupid answer.

Steve Harvey used to be a successful comedian before hanging his boots and becoming a host. This is why his comic timing and tendency to roast contestants on "Family Feud" doesn't come as a surprise. One thing that fans love the most about Steve Harvey is that he doesn't discriminate either. In the eyes of the star host, regular players, and celebrities are equal, and everyone gets called out for stupid answers. This is what happened to pop star Meghan Trainor after she blurted out an unusual answer under pressure on "Celebrity Family Feud."

Screenshot showing Meghan Trainor and Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Meghan appeared alongside her husband Daryl Sabara, best friend Chris Olsen, and her brothers Ryan and Justin Trainor. While playing for the charity, GLAAD, the trainer's team went up against the team led by Tori Kelly. The game was going as usual, until a seemingly normal question went up for the pop star. Walking up to her team's podium, Harvey asked “Give me something your lover can put on you but nobody else can.”

While the question wasn't so tough, Trainor appeared flustered and under pressure. After thinking hard for a moment, she came up with the response, “a towel." As soon as the audience registered the response, they broke into laughter.

Screenshots showing Meghan Trainor answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, Harvey wasn't sure of the answer so he asked "A What?"

Meghan repeated the answer and said, "I am panicking". While she was flustered, Harvey was confused. “Yeah, but, what are you crying for?” he asked Trainor. The witty host went one step further by mocking the singer and imitating her high-pitched tone while saying, “a towel!” for a stellar performance.

Screenshots showing Harvey mocking Trainor (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Meanwhile, Meghan felt the need to explain herself. She shared that she always forgets to carry a towel to the shower and her husband is the one who brings it for her. Harvey then went on to give a sly look to Dary and walked over to give him a fist-bump.

In the episode, another significant moment sparked a debate on social media. When Harvey asked the question, “Name the greatest rapper of all time,” but Trainor's team could not come up with the right response.

Their answers, "J Cole", "Kendrick Lamar", and "Lil Wayne" all failed to fetch a point. "Ya'll are tripping now" Harvey exclaimed. Finally, Tori Kelly's team got on the board by answering Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

When they answered with Jay Z and it showed up on the eighth spot, Harvey was stunned again as he thought it would be number 1. "See, I think you're thinking as a hip-hop head. I don't think that's who answered these questions," he said. Finally, one more of Team Kelly's answers, "Eminem" showed up on the board and the next one, "Snoop Dog" topped the board. After a few answers turned out to be incorrect, the question went to Trainor's team. However, they too failed to steal the points as their answer "Drake" didn't show up on the board. At this point, Harvey had to come out and make an apology. "Before we go on, I want to apologize to the hip-hop community for this," he said.

Viewers in the comments agreed that the apology was necessary. "It's like they surveyed 100 people who have never listened to rap music and asked them to name the most famous rapper they know of," @tubaman8504 wrote.