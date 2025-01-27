ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey brutally roasts Meghan Trainor for her weird 'towel' answer

Steve Harvey has been known for his jibes whenever someone comes up with a stupid answer.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and Meghan Trainor on Celebrity Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and Meghan Trainor on Celebrity Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Steve Harvey used to be a successful comedian before hanging his boots and becoming a host. This is why his comic timing and tendency to roast contestants on "Family Feud" doesn't come as a surprise. One thing that fans love the most about Steve Harvey is that he doesn't discriminate either. In the eyes of the star host, regular players, and celebrities are equal, and everyone gets called out for stupid answers. This is what happened to pop star Meghan Trainor after she blurted out an unusual answer under pressure on "Celebrity Family Feud."

Screenshot showing Meghan Trainor and Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Meghan Trainor and Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Meghan appeared alongside her husband Daryl Sabara, best friend Chris Olsen, and her brothers Ryan and Justin Trainor. While playing for the charity, GLAAD, the trainer's team went up against the team led by Tori Kelly. The game was going as usual, until a seemingly normal question went up for the pop star. Walking up to her team's podium, Harvey asked “Give me something your lover can put on you but nobody else can.”

While the question wasn't so tough, Trainor appeared flustered and under pressure. After thinking hard for a moment, she came up with the response, “a towel." As soon as the audience registered the response, they broke into laughter.

Screenshots showing Meghan Trainor answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Meghan Trainor answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, Harvey wasn't sure of the answer so he asked "A What?"

Meghan repeated the answer and said, "I am panicking".  While she was flustered, Harvey was confused. “Yeah, but, what are you crying for?” he asked Trainor. The witty host went one step further by mocking the singer and imitating her high-pitched tone while saying, “a towel!” for a stellar performance.

Screenshots showing Harvey mocking Trainor (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Harvey mocking Trainor (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Meanwhile, Meghan felt the need to explain herself. She shared that she always forgets to carry a towel to the shower and her husband is the one who brings it for her. Harvey then went on to give a sly look to Dary and walked over to give him a fist-bump.

 

In the episode, another significant moment sparked a debate on social media. When Harvey asked the question, “Name the greatest rapper of all time,” but Trainor's team could not come up with the right response.

Their answers, "J Cole", "Kendrick Lamar", and "Lil Wayne" all failed to fetch a point. "Ya'll are tripping now" Harvey exclaimed. Finally, Tori Kelly's team got on the board by answering Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

When they answered with Jay Z and it showed up on the eighth spot, Harvey was stunned again as he thought it would be number 1. "See, I think you're thinking as a hip-hop head. I don't think that's who answered these questions," he said. Finally, one more of Team Kelly's answers, "Eminem" showed up on the board and the next one, "Snoop Dog" topped the board. After a few answers turned out to be incorrect, the question went to Trainor's team. However, they too failed to steal the points as their answer "Drake" didn't show up on the board. At this point, Harvey had to come out and make an apology. "Before we go on, I want to apologize to the hip-hop community for this," he said. 

 

Viewers in the comments agreed that the apology was necessary. "It's like they surveyed 100 people who have never listened to rap music and asked them to name the most famous rapper they know of," @tubaman8504 wrote.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey brutally roasts Meghan Trainor for her weird 'towel' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey brutally roasts Meghan Trainor for her weird 'towel' answer
Steve Harvey has been known for his jibes whenever someone comes up with a stupid answer.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant walks off stage after his wife's answer almost starts a feud in the family
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant walks off stage after his wife's answer almost starts a feud in the family
Although it was a joke on the show, fans in the comments didn't really appreciate it.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to couple who started their own bakery with just $400
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to couple who started their own bakery with just $400
The cookies and brownies make, "Nowhere" was valued at a whopping $1.6 million on the show.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers unhappy with contestant's $11,000 win because the game seemed 'too easy'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' viewers unhappy with contestant's $11,000 win because the game seemed 'too easy'
Fans often slam hosts for not being helpful and games for being too hard when contestants lose.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'be quiet' after what she said about dogs
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'be quiet' after what she said about dogs
The contestant tried to explain her answer later but by then she had triggered viewers.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value corn. Now, she's warning others after what she noticed on the label.
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value corn. Now, she's warning others after what she noticed on the label.
The consumer also pointed out how the product didn't have a mark that indicated FDA approval.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' viewer claims he spotted his wife who went missing 28 years ago in the crowd
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' viewer claims he spotted his wife who went missing 28 years ago in the crowd
The man was suspected of killing his wife as he moved in with a teenager days after her disappearance.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls contestant the 'best worst player' ever after hearing his answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls contestant the 'best worst player' ever after hearing his answer
Mistakes don't usually win you points on game shows but this situation was as unique as it gets.
6 days ago
If you hear the words 'Code Red' while shopping at Walmart, please run to the exit ASAP
WALMART
If you hear the words 'Code Red' while shopping at Walmart, please run to the exit ASAP
'Code Red' is a term that often siginifies danger and you'd want to get out if it's announced.
6 days ago
Hearing 'Code Adam' at Walmart might be scary — but every parent should know what it means
WALMART
Hearing 'Code Adam' at Walmart might be scary — but every parent should know what it means
Code Adam is unique since unlike most other codes, it's not named after a color.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you in trouble' after hearing her answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you in trouble' after hearing her answer
The long-time host of the game show does not shy away from making jokes at contestants' expense.
Jan 19, 2025
'Family Feud' contestant begs Steve Harvey to 'say something' after his bizarre answer stunned the host
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant begs Steve Harvey to 'say something' after his bizarre answer stunned the host
Steve Harvey has been caught off guard by such answers on other episodes as well.
Jan 18, 2025
'Price is Right' model caught off guard as contestant runs up to her and starts dancing wildly
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model caught off guard as contestant runs up to her and starts dancing wildly
The model is usually calm and composed but she didn't see the contestant coming.
Jan 17, 2025
'Price is Right' contestant ends up choosing $3,500 over chance to win a car: "I don't blame ya..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant ends up choosing $3,500 over chance to win a car: "I don't blame ya..."
He felt it was too much of a risk and decided to keep the amount of money he had won until then.
Jan 17, 2025
Steve Harvey's teacher mocked his dream of being on TV — he reminds her of her mistake every year
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey's teacher mocked his dream of being on TV — he reminds her of her mistake every year
Harvey has come a long way in his career but he has not forgotten the paper and the teacher.
Jan 16, 2025
Someone gave ChatGPT $100 to 'make as much money as possible' — it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone gave ChatGPT $100 to 'make as much money as possible' — it went as expected
While some found the results astonishing, some expected exactly what happened.
Jan 16, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses out on $97,000 over an 'impossible' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses out on $97,000 over an 'impossible' puzzle
Even the host, Ryan Seacrest admitted that the contestant needed more help to solve the puzzle.
Jan 14, 2025
'Family Feud' contestant pulls out a banana from her hair and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant pulls out a banana from her hair and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
Steve Harvey is known for his wit and comic timing, but he was caught off guard.
Jan 14, 2025
Honest Goodwill worker returns $42,000 she found in a sweater — Then, she got a surprise of her own
ECONOMY & WORK
Honest Goodwill worker returns $42,000 she found in a sweater — Then, she got a surprise of her own
"Don't get me wrong, I'm human. Naturally, the thought crosses your mind," she said.
Jan 13, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to flirt with a contestant — he was 'stumped' by her response
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to flirt with a contestant — he was 'stumped' by her response
The Family Feud host doesn't easily get flustered but it seems like he can't handle flirty responses.
Jan 11, 2025