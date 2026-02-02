‘Family Feud’ player breaks down after winning $20,000 in incredible TV moment

Winning $20,000 on "Family Feud" is a big deal and emotions can run high.

A contestant on the "Family Feud" broke down in tears as she got inches away from winning the top prize of $20,000. The player, Erin, had to score 70 points in the final round of the game to get her team over the line. As she got closer and closer, emotions got the best of her, and the host, Steve Harvey, couldn't help but feel it too. In the end, her prayers bore fruit as she won the game with multiple answers to spare.

Screenshot showing Harvey and Erin looking to the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, the Barber family won the night and made it to the "Fast Money" round, going for the big win. The family nominated Julia and Erin, who had to answer five survey questions in 20 and 25 seconds, respectively, and earn 200 points. They had to come up with popular answers, and the points are given based on how many of the 100 people in the survey chose the same answer as them. Julia went first, and with 20 seconds on the clock, Harvey read the first question, "What's the latest time that it's OK to text or call?" and she answered with "2 a.m."

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game with Julia (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next question was, "Name an occupation where you might suffer a burn," and Julia said, "Nurse". The third question was a fill-in-the-blank: "Palm blank," and she came up with "Tree". Next was, "Name a color we often associate with an emotion," and she said, "Red," and the last question was "Name a position in baseball where you need a strong arm," and Julia answered with "Pitcher". She and Harvey then looked at the board to see how many points she got.

While her first couple of answers did not score well, with a zero and a nine, her subsequent three answers earned her some significant points. With a 30, 37, and 60 on the board, Julia ended her run with a total of 137 points. Harvey then called up Erin from backstage and gave her the good news. With just 63 more points to get, Erin began her round answering the same questions, but she had to come up with distinct answers.

Screenshot showing Erin and Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She answered the first one with "11:00 pm", the second question with "Fireman", which Harvey thought was great. The third question she answered with "Reading", which made her answer, "Palm Reading", and for the fourth question, she came up with "Blue" for a color that people associate with an emotion. She then answered the last question of the night with "First base", which Harvey didn't get, so she changed it to "Base".

Now, Erin and Harvey turned around to see how she had done. Her first two answers did well as they got her 18 and 36 points, taking the total to 191, inches away from the win. Erin was already emotional, and she and her team could feel it coming. However, her next answer flopped, scoring only five points, bringing the total to 196. At this point, Erin was shedding tears and praying to the "Fast Money" gods for a win.

Screenshot showing Erin breaking down (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then flipped her fourth answer on the board, and luckily, it earned her 45 big points, bringing the total to well over 200. Her teammates rushed to give her a big hug as they collectively won $20,000. With emotions running high and tears flowing, Harvey revealed how much Erin's final answer got her, and it was a big zero, but it didn't matter, as the previous answers were good enough to get them the money.

Watch their emotional rollercoaster of a celebration here.

