ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories

When Harvey heard a relatable answer, the memories came rushing back to him.
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" contestants usually give Steve Harvey an opportunity to bring out laughter in awkward situations. But one player almost made him shed some tears by bringing up painful childhood memories. When Harvey went around looking for the places moms force their kids to go, one contestant, Shannette, came up with the answer, "church." It turned out to be highly relatable for the host, who went on to share a childhood incident that made him want to go to hell.

Screenshot showing Harvey recalling his childhood memory (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey recalling his childhood memory (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question on the show was, "Name something your mom made you go to, whether you wanted to or not." Verdale pressed the buzzer first and got the second most popular answer, "School." Caroline followed up with "Grandparents," but it was at the third spot, which meant that Verdale won the question for his team.

The turn then passed on to Shannette, who had something nostalgic in store for the host. After she answered with "I'm gonna go to church," Harvey froze and almost teared up. "Lord, have mercy. My mom was a Sunday school teacher," Harvey said. This meant that he had to go to church every Sunday, no matter what. "I was so tired of going to church--I was about 9 years old--I asked my big brother one time, I said, 'Hey, man, can I ask you a question?' He said, 'Yeah.' I said, 'How hot is hell?'" Harvey shared. He then admitted that if it was like 125 (degrees), "I was just gonna go to hell" to avoid going to church. 

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Darren, who came up with the answer, "Dentist," which was appreciated by Harvey. However, it didn't resonate with the survey, and the team got their first strike. Next up was Nancy, who came up with the bizarre answer "Work" to get the second strike. It was now up to Ernerst to save the round for the team, and he came up with a correct answer, "Sleep."

The turn then circled back to Verdale, who had the chance to get the one remaining answer and win the round. "You could clear the board, man, but we got two strikes. The other family could steal," Harvey cautioned the player. He then answered the question with "Practice," but that wasn't on the board, and the family struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then walked over to the Brumit Family, who now had the chance to steal all the points and win all the points. After Harvey read them the question, team lead Terri took charge and answered the question with "Babysitter" after discussing it with her team. Unfortunately for them, the answer wasn't on the board, and the Stinson family won the round. In the end, Harvey went on to reveal the last answer that no one could get. Turns out it was the word "Store" that could've won either of the families the round.

You can watch the moments in the video here.

More on Market Realist:

Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey slams 'horrible question' about lying after a bad first date

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories
When Harvey heard a relatable answer, the memories came rushing back to him.
19 hours ago
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
NEWS
Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year
Gas prices have been one of the bright spots of the U.S. economy, and the outlook for 2026 is here.
20 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees in dramatic celebration after winning a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees in dramatic celebration after winning a car
The player, Jenane who tried hard to ace the Cover Up game was overwhelmed with emotion
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans witnessed a 'Christmas miracle' after player pulls off an unexpected win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans witnessed a 'Christmas miracle' after player pulls off an unexpected win
On Christmas day, the contestant, Paul pulled off a win with the tiniest of margins.
4 days ago
Billionaires are investing heavily in AI stocks — and one of them could be a game-changer soon
NEWS
Billionaires are investing heavily in AI stocks — and one of them could be a game-changer soon
This tech giant is betting on the next primary computing device for the world.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses $100k on Christmas Day — leaving Ryan Seacrest ‘heartbroken’
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player loses $100k on Christmas Day — leaving Ryan Seacrest ‘heartbroken’
This marked the second time this week a player lost out on the $100,000 prize.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer
Turns out Harvey was just trying to help out a player get some points.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans call out controversial ruling that helped player win despite making a mistake
Host Ken Jennings accepted an answer despite an error that most found unacceptable.
5 days ago
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
NEWS
Trump admin has the right to impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, confirms Federal court
The U.S. district court judge's ruling comes ahead of a verdict on tariffs by the Supreme Court.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player's great choice of letters helps her win $40,000 in bonus round
The player, Erica Sciuto picked all the letters that she needed to win.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey breaks a set prop while celebrating a player's big win
While the host comically tried to hide the mistake, the prop was clearly on the floor.
6 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question
Harvey wasn't prepared to hear some of the answers, at all.
6 days ago
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
NEWS
Trump administration to seize wages of student loan defaulters - here are the key details
Starting January 7, about 7,000 defaulters are set to receive notices from the Education Department.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 in 'painful' bonus round leaving fans heartbroken
Even the host, Ryan Seacrest was surprised to see the good player lose out.
7 days ago
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
WALMART
Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better
Walmart has deployed several AI-powered tools to deliver a smooth shopping experience.
7 days ago
Costco is making a major change to its checkout lanes — and it could impact many members
COSTCO
Costco is making a major change to its checkout lanes — and it could impact many members
The warehouse retailer is making a layout change, which may dictate how long customers wait for checkout.
7 days ago
Major US stores are quietly changing their return rules this holiday season — key things to know
NEWS
Major US stores are quietly changing their return rules this holiday season — key things to know
Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl's, Macy's, and more will charge a fee on returns.
Dec 23, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about Christmas
Hearing the answers, Harvey wondered how the team that won the question got so far in the game
Dec 16, 2025
Walmart customer realizes he fell victim to return fraud after buying oil filter from its store
WALMART
Walmart customer realizes he fell victim to return fraud after buying oil filter from its store
Shopper, creator, @sharpintx fell victim to 'return fraud' in the worst possible way.
Dec 16, 2025
Trump claims American consumers won't bear the costs of tariffs — but not everyone agrees
NEWS
Trump claims American consumers won't bear the costs of tariffs — but not everyone agrees
Several companies have publicly stated that they are passing on the tariff costs to customers.
Dec 16, 2025