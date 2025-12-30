'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey almost tears up as an answer brings out painful childhood memories

When Harvey heard a relatable answer, the memories came rushing back to him.

"Family Feud" contestants usually give Steve Harvey an opportunity to bring out laughter in awkward situations. But one player almost made him shed some tears by bringing up painful childhood memories. When Harvey went around looking for the places moms force their kids to go, one contestant, Shannette, came up with the answer, "church." It turned out to be highly relatable for the host, who went on to share a childhood incident that made him want to go to hell.

Screenshot showing Harvey recalling his childhood memory (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question on the show was, "Name something your mom made you go to, whether you wanted to or not." Verdale pressed the buzzer first and got the second most popular answer, "School." Caroline followed up with "Grandparents," but it was at the third spot, which meant that Verdale won the question for his team.

The turn then passed on to Shannette, who had something nostalgic in store for the host. After she answered with "I'm gonna go to church," Harvey froze and almost teared up. "Lord, have mercy. My mom was a Sunday school teacher," Harvey said. This meant that he had to go to church every Sunday, no matter what. "I was so tired of going to church--I was about 9 years old--I asked my big brother one time, I said, 'Hey, man, can I ask you a question?' He said, 'Yeah.' I said, 'How hot is hell?'" Harvey shared. He then admitted that if it was like 125 (degrees), "I was just gonna go to hell" to avoid going to church.

Screenshot showing Harvey laughing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Darren, who came up with the answer, "Dentist," which was appreciated by Harvey. However, it didn't resonate with the survey, and the team got their first strike. Next up was Nancy, who came up with the bizarre answer "Work" to get the second strike. It was now up to Ernerst to save the round for the team, and he came up with a correct answer, "Sleep."

The turn then circled back to Verdale, who had the chance to get the one remaining answer and win the round. "You could clear the board, man, but we got two strikes. The other family could steal," Harvey cautioned the player. He then answered the question with "Practice," but that wasn't on the board, and the family struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey reading the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then walked over to the Brumit Family, who now had the chance to steal all the points and win all the points. After Harvey read them the question, team lead Terri took charge and answered the question with "Babysitter" after discussing it with her team. Unfortunately for them, the answer wasn't on the board, and the Stinson family won the round. In the end, Harvey went on to reveal the last answer that no one could get. Turns out it was the word "Store" that could've won either of the families the round.

You can watch the moments in the video here.

More on Market Realist:

Steve Harvey gets buzzed by 'Family Feud' showrunners multiple times for a wrong answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was stunned by answers to marriage ending question

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey slams 'horrible question' about lying after a bad first date