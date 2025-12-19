ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bangs a contestant's desk after hearing a wild answer

The host loved the answer he heard and could not help himself in that moment.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey's reaction to absurd answers on "Family Feud" is well known and one of the most entertaining parts of the show. The legendary host has made a career out of reacting in a hilarious fashion to all kinds of answers. Some may even argue that a contestant’s answer might not sound as hilarious if the host is not there to laugh at it. An example of that unfurled in a recent episode of the show in which Harvey repeatedly banged a contestant’s desk after hearing his answer.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“We asked 100 single women, ‘Sorry guys, if you marry me, you’ll have to give up what?’” the host asked. A player named Quin from the Gaddis family got to her buzzer first and said, “Women.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the family decided to play out the game. Up next to answer the question was a contestant named Angelina, who answered, “Going out to bars.”

That was also one of the correct answers up on the board. Next was a contestant named Michael, and that is when it happened. He stepped up and said without the slightest doubt, “Strip clubs.” Harvey could not help but smile at this answer as he banged the contestant’s desk multiple times. “He has heard that before,” the host quipped. Unfortunately, it was not one of the correct answers up on the board.

Screenshot showing the contestant Michael. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Michael. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up to answer was a man named Isiah, who answered, “Playing golf, Steve.” That was also not one of the correct answers, and the Gaddis family had now conceded two strikes. The next contestant to answer was a woman named Dorris, and she said, “You’re gonna have to give up that remote control.” While that was a good and relatable answer, it was not up on the board as one of the correct ones.

This was the third and final strike for the Gaddis family, which meant that the Sweeney family now had a chance to steal the game. With most of the answers not yet revealed, this was a great opportunity. They also had a contestant named Quin, but he was a man unlike the Quin in the other family. He stepped up to answer and said, “Hanging out with your friends.”

Screenshot showing the Sweeney family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the Sweeney family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

A lot of the men in the studio seemed to agree with that sentiment, but it was not up on the board. As a result, the Gaddis family ended up winning the game. Fans of the show loved the segment and made their feelings known on YouTube. “I thought about dating with ladies as an answer, same with Social Media. Some answers on the board got me laughing,” a fan commented. “I thought, someone would've said 'your family’,” quipped another. “Give up fun pretty much,” one more fan wrote.

You can watch all the action in the video here.

