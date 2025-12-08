ECONOMY & WORK
Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA
Sydney Sweeney cheats on 'Family Feud' by discussing answers — Steve Harvey calls her out

Sweeney's team blatantly broke a rule and the host had to let it go multiple times.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Sydney Sweeney on Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Sydney Sweeney on Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" contestants have to face jibes and reactions by Steve Harvey for their answers, and celebrities are no exception. But on one occasion, the host let a team get away with cheating. It was quite understandable since the team was led by none other than Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney. While Harvey had to let the team off the hook, as they struggled to come up with answers to Christmas-themed questions, he couldn't help but notice how the studio audience reacted to the incident. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Sweeney appeared on the show with the cast of her upcoming movie, The Housemaid. Her teammates included director Paul Feig and her co-stars Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and Sarah Cooper. They faced off against the team of "Real Housewives All-Stars," which included Cynthia Bailey, Dorinda Medley, Eva Marcille, Melissa Gorga, and Alexia Nepola.

Screenshot showing Harvey with the players at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey with the players at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey asked the survey question, "Name a Christmas movie people never get tired of," and a contestant named Gorga hit the buzzer first and answered "Home Alone." While the answer was on the board, Sklenar had the better answer, "Christmas Story", and his team chose to play further.

Harvey turned to Cooper, from "The Housemaid" team, and she came up with "It's A Wonderful Life," as the answer showed up on the board. The turn then went on to Feig. He came up with "Miracle on 34th Street," and as the answer earned the first strike, the director admitted that he was "old". Next up was Sweeney, who came up with the answer, "Elf," which got the team more points. But at this point, the team had already broken one of the rules, which doesn't allow participants to discuss their answers with the team during the round.

Screenshot showing the players discussing the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the players discussing the answers (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the turn went to Seyfried, the cheating got more blatant. The actress took her sweet time discussing with her teammates before giving the answer, "The Grinch". To everyone's surprise, the answer did not show up on the board. "What? Who do you have answering this?" Sweeney yelled. As the turn passed on to Sklenar, the team was discussing the answers out loud, forcing a reaction out of Harvey. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the cheating (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the cheating (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Sklenar saved the game for his team with the answer, "Christmas Vacation", Harvey couldn't help but acknowledge the reaction of the studio audience. "I wish we had a camera on y'all watching this cheating," the host said. "Like, it's so blatant. Y'all can't believe, 'cause you know if you were up here, you'd be going home," Harvey yelled, laughing.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Next up was Cooper again, who unfortunately failed to save the round for her team as her answer, "The Santa Claus," got them their third and final strike. The turn then passed on to the team of "The Housewives All Stars," who now had the chance to steal all the points. Harvey repeated the question to the team's lead, Bailey, who came up with "Scrooge". Luckily for Sweeney's team, the answer wasn't on the board, and they got to keep all the points needed to win the round.

Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then went on to reveal the remaining answers that included "A Christmas Carol" and "Die Hard."

Watch all the action and Harvey's reactions in the video here.

FAMILY FEUD
