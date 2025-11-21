'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing answers about mother-in law

The question might have been risky but everyone on the set seemed to have a great time with it.

Apart from getting contestants roasted by the host, some questions on "Family Feud" can create rifts among family members. However, these are the type of questions that fans and Steve Harvey find hilarious. A question of that kind was asked in a recent episode, and the host had a hard time keeping it together throughout the round. He did somehow manage to get through it, but it was not easy.

The question that Harvey asked was, “Name a movie villain that reminds you of your mother-in-law.” A player named Mave got to his buzzer first but was not able to answer in time. His opponent on the podium, Josh, said, “The Joker.” That was one of the correct answers on the board, and the Michael family decided to play out the game.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up was Sarah, and she answered, “The Wizard of Oz.” That was the name of a movie, not a villain, and Harvey looked confused. The contestant then said, “There’s a wicked witch in there.” Unfortunately, that was not up on the board. A contestant named Nathan was next, and he hesitated to answer the question. “Now, Steve, I love my mother-in-law,” he said. However, the host wasn’t having any of that.

“Hey, listen to me. I know you do. All I want to know is who she reminds you of. That’s all,” Harvey said. Nathan then took a second or two before answering, “Cruella.” Harvey could not help but laugh at this answer, thanks to the hilarious setup that preceded it. Turns out that it was the number one answer on the board. Next up to answer the question was a player named Andrea.

Screenshot showing the contestant Nathan. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey asked if she was married before asking, and was pleased to know that she was. After hearing the question, Andrea answered, “The wicked stepmother from Cinderella.” That might have been a great answer, but it was not on the board. That was the family’s second strike. Doug was next, and he answered, “I’m gonna go with Catwoman.” Unfortunately, it was incorrect.

That was the family’s third and final strike. Now, the Fleming family had a chance to steal the game. Mave got a chance to make amends, and this time, he answered, “The Wicked Witch.” That was one of the answers on the board, and the Flemings won the round. His answer was the same as Sarah’s, but she mentioned the movie name and not what the villain was called.

Screenshot showing the contestant Mave. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Fans of the show loved the segment and made their feelings known in the comments on YouTube. “After the one lady fumbled and said 'Wizard of Oz,' I was surprised no one in her family did the wicked witch,” one fan commented. “If anyone’s MIL is anything like Cruella, just don’t have any dogs in your care,” added another.

You can watch the hilarious and awkward round in the video here.

