'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after contestant reveals too much about his wife

Steve Harvey could not hide his shock at the answer and made his feelings known to the contestant.
UPDATED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey normally comes across weird answers to survey questions on "Family Feud," but sometimes, he has to school contestants for saying things they shouldn't about a spouse. When people share too much information about a partner, it leaves the host and the contestants in an uncomfortable situation. However, none of it is harmful, and people usually end up laughing their hearts out. One such contestant revealed a bit too much about his wife’s likes and dislikes when the host asked the survey question, “This is a public service announcement for husbands. Remember to ___ your wife.”

Before that, a contestant named Sharon got to her buzzer first and said, “Kiss.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Rivers family decided to play the game further. Next up was a man named Vantangelo, who answered, “Tell her you love her.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

That was also one of the answers on the board. Next up to answer was John, who answered, “Be with her.” Unfortunately, that one was not up on the board. A man named Rod was next, and he said, “Make whoopee.” That was one of the correct answers. Brannon said that a husband would do well to spoil his wife. That was one of the correct answers as well.

It was Sharon’s turn once again, and this time, she said, “Date your wife.” Unfortunately, that one was incorrect. Vantangelo was next, and he said “Sp--k,” and the host was visibly shocked. He was even more surprised when the contestant said that his wife liked that sort of behaviour. “I didn’t ask you that,” Harvey said. “I was just gonna take your answer and turn around, but you volunteered a lot of information,” he added.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with Sharon and Vantangelo. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with Sharon and Vantangelo. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board either. It was the Rivers family’s third and final strike. Now, the Radke family had the chance to steal the game. A man named Mo stepped up and answered, “Listen to your wife.” That was one of the correct answers, and the Radkes won the game from an unlikely position. The unrevealed answers on the board were ‘Feed’ and ‘Thank/Appreciate.’

Fans of the show loved the segment and made their feelings known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “I’m surprised that love/respect wasn’t number one,” one fan commented. “You can be funny or you can win the game. He chose funny with that sp--nking answer 😂,” another pointed out. “I would have laughed so hard if divorce were up there,” one more viewer added.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant Mo. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant Mo. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the awkward yet hilarious moment in the video here.

