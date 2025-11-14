'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reacts with awkward glances to question that could end marriages

The host was uncomfortable throughout the round.

Several contestants on "Family Feud" have come across questions that could test the bond between spouses. These questions come out of the blue and leave everyone in awkward yet hilarious situations. Host Steve Harvey is no stranger to such situations, and on one occasion, he reacted with his famous uncomfortable glances for the camera.

The host was asked the survey question, “It’s not technically cheating, but you’d be mad if your man did what with another woman?” A woman named Detra from the Walker family got to the buzzer first and answered, “Kissed her.” Harvey was shocked at the very first answer, and it was up there on the board. The other contestant did not answer correctly, and the Walkers decided to play.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the first answer. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Next up was a man named Kenny, who answered, “Talked to another woman on the phone.” That was one of the correct answers. Chanelle was next, and she said that she’d be upset if her man took another woman out to dinner. The board agreed with her as it was one of the correct answers. A man named Micah was next, and he answered, “Paid her a compliment.”

Unfortunately, that one was not on the board. The next contestant was Josh, who answered, “Cut a rug. Go dancing.” That was one of the correct answers on the board. Detra’s turn came around again, and she answered, “Went on vacation.” The audience seemed to love the answer, but unfortunately, it was not up there on the board. This was the family’s second strike, and the host advised them to be careful for the next answer.

Screenshot showing the contestants Detra and Kenny. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Kenny then got a chance to answer for the second time. “Friend-requested her on Facebook,” he said. That wasn’t a bad answer either, but it wasn’t on the board, and the Radke family got the chance to steal the game, which they seemed quite confident about. The members were advising Mo to say ‘flirting’. However, he said, “Massaging the shoulders.” That was one of the correct answers on the board, and the Radkes ended up stealing the game.

The other two remaining answers were ‘Paid Her Bills’ and ‘Went to a Movie.’ Fans of the show had their opinions about the answers, and they made those clear in the comments on YouTube. “Went on vacation, she be mad because that will lead to cheating, lol,” one fan wrote. “I felt Kenny's answer SHOULD have made the board,” added another. “Some people out here doesn't see kissing as cheating? Mokay,” a viewer asked.

Screenshot showing the Radke family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the hilarious video here.

