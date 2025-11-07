ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to get violent at contestant who flexed his muscles

The contestant was flexing his muscles and the host might have taken offence at that.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

It's not unusual for Steve Harvey to crack jokes at the expense of "Family Feud" contestants. But it is rare for him to threaten a contestant with physical violence. He did that with a contestant who was flexing his muscles, to which the host seemed to take offence for a moment.

The survey question that Harvey read out was, “Name something you only post on social media to make people jealous.” A contestant named Keith got to his buzzer first and answered, “Vacations.” That was the number one answer on the board, and the Seymour family decided to play out the game. Next up to answer was a woman named Kris, who said, “My children.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey seemed a bit surprised by that answer, but it was up there on the board. Next up was a woman named Kim, who answered, “My house.” Unfortunately, that was not up there on the board. A man named Briuan was next, and he answered, “My car.” That was one of the answers on the board. Up next was a woman named Malea, who answered, “My job promotion.” Unfortunately, that was not one of the correct answers.

The family now had two strikes, and Harvey advised them to be careful. Keith’s turn came around again, and that is when it happened. After hearing the question, the contestant answered, “My muscles. My body.” Malea was confident that the answer was on the board, and she even asked her teammate to show those muscles off. “Go ahead and flex for them,” she said. Keith was happy to oblige as he flexed his arms.

Screenshot showing the contestant, Keith. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant, Keith. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey stood there for a few minutes before taking on a serious demeanor. “I’ll beat your ***,” he said. The whole auditorium burst out in a mix of laughter and cheers, before the host reassured the contestant that he was only making a joke. “I’m just messing with you, man. I don’t fight anymore,” he said. “I’d have crushed you, though.” Unfortunately, the contestant’s answer was not up there on the board.

This gave the Dorsey family a chance to steal the game. A woman named Jazma stepped up to answer, and she said, “I’m gonna say a wad of cash.” That was one of the correct answers on the board, and the family won the game despite not having the best of starts. Fans of the show were more concerned about Harvey’s hilarious threat, and they expressed it in the comments on YouTube.

Screenshot showing the contestant Jazma. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Jazma. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Steve: I’m just messing with you, man. I don’t fight no more. I’d have crushed you, though. [LAUGHTER] LOL 😄,” one fan commented. “Steve meant that "I'll beat your a**" 😂,” another wrote. “If I was there I would have said my hair just to p*ss Steve off,” a viewer added.

Screenshot showing the Dorsey family celebrating. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the Dorsey family celebrating. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the hilarious moments in the video here.

