About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stop laughing as player complains about his own hometown

The contestant made Harvey laugh harder than a lot of people have in recent history.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Very few contestants on "Family Feud" have managed to make Steve Harvey laugh his heart out for several minutes. The comedian-turned-host is usually the one showing off roasting skills with his witty jibes. However, Harvey found himself struggling to control his laughter after a contestant criticized his hometown and was dressed in a way that the host loved.

Before the host asked the question, he had walked over to the family and was speaking to a woman named April. She had said that they were from Ellisville. “Y’all from Ellisville? That’s small,” the host said. It was then that a man in a suit and a hat, at the other side of the table, caught his attention.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant April. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The man named Steven, and the first thing he wanted to say was what he hated about Ellisville. Harvey absolutely loved that. “See, I knew this was gonna be my man when I walked out here because the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘The thing I hate about Ellisville,” he said. The contestant then proceeded to explain why he hated his hometown.

“They don’t have a Popeye’s or a Church’s Chicken. See, that’s another place where I pay my tithes, at Church’s Chicken. When I get out of Church, I go straight to Church’s Chicken, then pay my tithes there,” he said. It was evident from Harvey’s expression that he was trying too hard not to laugh. He ultimately could not hold it in and walked away from the stage with a big smile on his face.

Screenshot showing the contestant Steven. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“I needed you today. There’s always that one dude in a family. See, his problem with Ellisville is ain’t no damn fried chicken,” he said. As Harvey was describing a tasty fried chicken preparation, the contestant said that he would leave the show, as he was just getting too hungry. Steven then said that he loved to eat all types of food, and that it was the reason why he had a larger build. The contestant then spoke about an incident in which he was almost fired for his body.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“They wanted to fire me because my thighs got to rubbing. See, it’s hot in Mississippi. It started smelling like a Sunday dinner, and it was at 9 o’clock in the morning, but we don’t eat lunch till 12:00,” he said. Harvey was floored once again as he walked away laughing yet again. “Boy, I needed you like I need a glass of cold water,” he said. It’s safe to say that Steven is the host’s new favorite contestant.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the hilarious exchange in the full video here.

