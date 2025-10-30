ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey goes wild with his reactions to match a team's energy

PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is known for being animated and witty, and he brings an energy to the sets that makes the show unique. But sometimes, the comedian turned host has to level up to match the energy of the contestants. When Harvey came across the Randle family, he decided to go over the top to keep up with their enthusiasm. The decision gave the fans some of Harvey's most hilarious expressions as well. 

To kick off the game, Harvey read out the question, "Name a kind of ball that really tough guys might use when playing dodgeball." A contestant named Lydia buzzed in first and answered with "A soccer ball," which showed up on the board.

Walking up to team Randle, Harvey surrendered to their vibe and said, "Girl, you know what I'm gonna do? I decided, when I came over here, I was just gonna match y'all's crazy. Ain't no need of fightin' it!" He then went on to repeat the question for Lowery, matching her energy. She came up with the answer, "A football," which earned points for the team and set them off on a roll. 

Harvey then went up to his seemingly favorite contestant on the team, Lynn. "Hey, Lynn!" Harvey exclaimed, copying her signature pounce. After Harvey read the question to her, Lynn came up with "A basketball," which was on the board. The turn then passed on to Larry, whom Harvey called "Baby Larry," before reading him the question. Larry answered with a baseball, which seemed smart to the host as he said, "Yeah, a baseball! Bust you dead in your head." The response also earned more points for the team. 

The turn then went to Leslie, who came up with one of the smartest answers, "A bowling ball". The turn then circled back to Lydia, who was quite excited to be back on the mic. After she answered with "A golf ball," Harvey took his game to the next level as he yelled, "Shut up! You better shut up! A golf ball!" The response showed up on the board, and the team continued with no strikes. However, the game then went downhill as Lowery and Lynn got back-to-back strikes with their answers, "A racquetball", and "A ping pong ball". That didn't stop Harvey from having fun with Lynn, as he mocked her answer, saying, "Ooh, you got to--oh, you got to be tough, taking a ping-pong ball! Ooh, it's so light and airy! Ooh, it doesn't even reach!"

Larry got the third and final strike for the team with his answer, "A cue ball." The turn then went to the other team, who had the chance to steal the points. Taking charge, Grant answered the question with "Tennis ball," which, unfortunately for his team, wasn't on the board. With this, the Randle family won the game.

Watch Steve Harvey's hilarious antics during the game in the video here. 

