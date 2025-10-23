'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing painful and wild answers about nurses

Harvey could feel the pain as he collected the answers from the contestants.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey usually roasts contestants over stupid answers. But on one occasion, a painful question had the host, Steve Harvey, getting the chills as he collected painful answers from the contestants. During the game, Harvey went around asking players for the things that a nurse might stick in people, and he was left in pain and shock after hearing some of the responses.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to a contestant's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey read out the question, "Name something a nurse might stick in you." Dani hit the buzzer first and answered the question with "Thermometer," which did show up on the board. The turn then went to Cashawn, who came up with "Needle," which was above Dani's answer. Thus, the team chose to play further.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Carolyn, who had a painful answer in store. As Harvey read the question to her, she answered with, "A catheter," which gave him the chills. Harvey looked to the audience with pain in his eyes, and his expression said it all. "You should’ve whispered that. Every man in here went, 'Uhh,'" Harvey said as the answer did not show up on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then went up to Shawn, who too had an interesting answer to share. After hearing the question, Shawn came up with "A finger", which left the host in shock. "You know, Shawn. I’m just going back over all my nursing experiences. Trying to pull up a picture. Just trying to drum up where I was at when she stuck her finger in me," Harvey joked. However, another shock was in store for the host as the answer showed up on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction after the answer showed up on the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Carynn, who answered with "The stick on your tongue" to get the second strike for the team. With two strikes on the board, it was now all up to Christol to save the game for the team. However, all she could come up with was, "Maybe whenever they’re doing like a blood pressure poke check or something like that?" Her response did not show up on the board, and the team struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With this, the turn went to the Roberson family, who had the chance to steal all the points and win the round. "All right, family, here’s the deal. There is one answer on the board, one answer only. If it’s there, your family steals and wins the game. But if it’s not there, the Sims family wins the game," Harvey said before repeating the question. Taking charge, the team's leader, Amber, said, "We’re gonna go with a cotton swab. When she swabs your mouth." Unfortunately, the answer did not show up on the board, and the Sims family won the game.

Watch the hilarious and awkward moments here.

