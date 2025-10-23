ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing painful and wild answers about nurses

Harvey could feel the pain as he collected the answers from the contestants.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Harvey's reactions to the painful answers (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Harvey's reactions to the painful answers (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey usually roasts contestants over stupid answers. But on one occasion, a painful question had the host, Steve Harvey, getting the chills as he collected painful answers from the contestants. During the game, Harvey went around asking players for the things that a nurse might stick in people, and he was left in pain and shock after hearing some of the responses

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to a contestant's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to a contestant's answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey read out the question, "Name something a nurse might stick in you." Dani hit the buzzer first and answered the question with "Thermometer," which did show up on the board. The turn then went to Cashawn, who came up with "Needle," which was above Dani's answer. Thus, the team chose to play further.

Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Carolyn, who had a painful answer in store. As Harvey read the question to her, she answered with, "A catheter," which gave him the chills. Harvey looked to the audience with pain in his eyes, and his expression said it all. "You should’ve whispered that. Every man in here went, 'Uhh,'" Harvey said as the answer did not show up on the board. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey then went up to Shawn, who too had an interesting answer to share. After hearing the question, Shawn came up with "A finger", which left the host in shock. "You know, Shawn. I’m just going back over all my nursing experiences. Trying to pull up a picture. Just trying to drum up where I was at when she stuck her finger in me," Harvey joked. However, another shock was in store for the host as the answer showed up on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction after the answer showed up on the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction after the answer showed up on the board (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The turn then went to Carynn, who answered with "The stick on your tongue" to get the second strike for the team. With two strikes on the board, it was now all up to Christol to save the game for the team. However, all she could come up with was, "Maybe whenever they’re doing like a blood pressure poke check or something like that?" Her response did not show up on the board, and the team struck out.

Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey asking the question to the other team (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With this, the turn went to the Roberson family, who had the chance to steal all the points and win the round. "All right, family, here’s the deal. There is one answer on the board, one answer only. If it’s there, your family steals and wins the game. But if it’s not there, the Sims family wins the game," Harvey said before repeating the question. Taking charge, the team's leader, Amber, said, "We’re gonna go with a cotton swab. When she swabs your mouth." Unfortunately, the answer did not show up on the board, and the Sims family won the game.

Watch the hilarious and awkward moments here. 

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as NFL players reveal choice of clothing for their wives

Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' players revealed how they would dodge speeding tickets

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears a contestant's answer leading to a wild TV moment

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison has fanboy moment on seeing a Super Bowl ring — pays a fortune for it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison has fanboy moment on seeing a Super Bowl ring — pays a fortune for it
It wasn't an ordinary ring but the 2004 Patriots Super Bowl Ring, which Harrison refused to let go.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears contestant's answer and it got awkward real soon
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears contestant's answer and it got awkward real soon
Harvey was in disbelief after he misheard what Ming-Na Wen's teammate said.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing painful and wild answers about nurses
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing painful and wild answers about nurses
Harvey could feel the pain as he collected the answers from the contestants.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I gotta lock it up' after hearing the value of his family heirloom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I gotta lock it up' after hearing the value of his family heirloom
The owner of Harry Karstens' First Ascent Denali Ice Axe was shocked to learn how valuable it was.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' model almost falls off a tug boat after a mishap — Drew Carey laughs it off
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' model almost falls off a tug boat after a mishap — Drew Carey laughs it off
As model Rachel Reynolds slammed on the brakes, fellow presenter Alexis Gaube nearly fell over.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey wanted to boycott 'Family Feud' after seeing who wasn't named among biggest pop stars
Harvey couldn't believe his eyes when an answer did not show up on the board.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant yells 'this cannot be happening' as she makes a comeback to win a car
The winner, Trish yelled "This cannot be happening!" as she sat in her new car.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' players name things Steve Harvey is grateful for — he thinks some of them are silly
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' players name things Steve Harvey is grateful for — he thinks some of them are silly
Harvey was shocked to see some of the answers show up on the board.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car — fans claim she was given tough puzzle on purpose
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car — fans claim she was given tough puzzle on purpose
The seemingly tough puzzle cost contestant, Kelly Amodio a brand new Mini Cooper.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $45,000 puzzle in just seconds — leaves Ryan Seacrest stunned
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves $45,000 puzzle in just seconds — leaves Ryan Seacrest stunned
The contestant, Jodi Hope took home $75,000, using her puzzle solving skills.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of painting gifted by a friend
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after expert revealed the value of painting gifted by a friend
The guest had to promise on camera to share the profits with her friend who gifted the item.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's 'ears stopped working' as he almost derailed the show
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey's 'ears stopped working' as he almost derailed the show
Harvey just couldn't seem to understand what Giuliana Rancic's mother was saying.
2 days ago
Price is Right' contestant celebrates with high kicks and splits after incredible $20,000 win
PRICE IS RIGHT
Price is Right' contestant celebrates with high kicks and splits after incredible $20,000 win
The contestant named Hope pulled off a near perfect game.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools a contestant after his 'smelly' response about toads
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools a contestant after his 'smelly' response about toads
Harvey had to take a moment to school the contestant on how the game is played.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant holds Drew Carey's hand tightly and refuses to let go after a big win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant holds Drew Carey's hand tightly and refuses to let go after a big win
It seemed like Veronica forgot she was holding the host's hand after the win.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $400,000 appraisal for painting — then says it's too priceless to sell
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $400,000 appraisal for painting — then says it's too priceless to sell
The owner of the Jean-Michel Basquiat Oil Stick Painting made it clear that it wasn't going anywhere
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'foolish' puzzle that cost contestant an additional $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'foolish' puzzle that cost contestant an additional $55,000
The player, Jason Warren missed out on taking home more than $86,000.
3 days ago
Walmart customer unhappy about how the store is preventing people from cutting across aisles
WALMART
Walmart customer unhappy about how the store is preventing people from cutting across aisles
The TikTok creator @thebiteo87 stirred a debate on social media by exposing the new tactic.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as NFL players reveal choice of clothing for their wives
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as NFL players reveal choice of clothing for their wives
Harvey couldn't believe what the NFLPA stars would choose for their wives to wear
4 days ago
Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' players revealed how they would dodge speeding tickets
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey stunned after 'Family Feud' players revealed how they would dodge speeding tickets
Harvey barely held on to the podium after hearing the answers that shook him.
4 days ago