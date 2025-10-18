'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mishears a contestant's answer leading to a wild TV moment

The contestant's answer had no lewd intention but Steve Harvey made sure it did.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey usually roasts contestants whose answers seem stupid to him, but there are times when he is wrong, and the answer shows up on the board. But recently, the host jumped the gun after he misheard a contestant’s answer, and didn't find it suitable for TV. Thankfully, the whole confusion was cleared up in a matter of moments.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey read out the question, “Name something that would be harder to do if you had a neck like a giraffe.” A contestant named Kat got to her buzzer first and said, “Wear a necktie.” That was the number two answer on the board. A woman named Selam was next, and she said, “Eat.” That was in the third spot on the board.

Kat's family decided to play, but before he left the podium, Harvey admonished the contestant for hitting the buzzer harder than anyone in the past. The next player to answer was a woman named Jeannie, and she said, “Give your honey a kiss.” That was one of the answers on the board. Next up was Margaret, and it was her answer that caused the mix-up.

Screenshot showing the contestant Jeannie. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Well, I’m thinking a baby giraffe would be hard to nurse,” she said. There was nothing lewd about that answer, but apparently Harvey heard something different. “They have a big, long neck, and they have to get their head down to nurse,” the contestant added. That’s when Harvey realized that he had misheard the answer. “Boy, you don’t know what I thought you said,” he said. “Said gotta get down there and get the head, and I went…,”

Screenshot showing Margaret and Steve Harvey. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board. Up next was a woman named Enie, who answered, “Steve, I think it’d be hard to drive a car.” That answer was up there on the board. James was next, and he said, “Play sports,” which was not one of the correct answers. It was Kat’s turn once again, and she said, “Sit in a small building, go to work.” However, that was not on the board either.

That was the Tully family’s third strike for this round, and now, the Johnson family had a great chance to steal the game. A woman named Damaris stepped up to answer, and she said, “It would be hard to walk through the door.” That was one of the answers on the board, and the Johnson family emerged victorious from what could have been a tough situation.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Johnson family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Watch the chaos unfold in the video here.

