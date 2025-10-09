ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards away after stubborn contestant refused to answer

Harvey was sure tha the player, Darren didn't want to be on the show at all.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey commenting on the stubborn contestant (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Steve Harvey commenting on the stubborn contestant (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey usually just reprimands contestants with his witty jibes and death stares. But sometimes he might go a step further if the players get on his nerves. One such stubborn contestant was Darren, who, according to the host, wasn't excited to be on the show. As a sign of protest, he decided not to participate at all. This cracked up Harvey, and he threw his cards away before giving the player a big hug.

Screenshot showing Harvey pointing to Darren (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey pointing to Darren (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question Harvey read out was, "Name a section of a bookstore where you'd find a book about your love life." Julianne hit the buzzer first and answered with "The romance section," which was one of the top answers. Harvey then pointed to Darren, who simply blanked out or refused to answer. This broke the host as he threw his cards off the podium.

Screenshot showing Harvey throwing his cards (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey throwing his cards (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While the Cappadona family chose to play the question, Harvey went over to Darren to have a chat. Wrapping his hands around the player, Harvey said, "Darren, I knew you weren't gonna hit the buzzer. Darren doesn't even want to be here." He went on to explain the situation, saying, "Roxie, you must have told Darren, 'Listen, you're going down there, and you're gonna play,'" to which Roxie agreed.

"He said, 'All right. I'll tell you what, I'll go down there and play, but I ain't gonna participate.'" Harvey added to narrate Darren's side of the story.  Harvey then walked over to the other team and continued with the game.

Screenshot showing Harvey mimicking Darren (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey mimicking Darren (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Going up to Brendan, he repeated the question, and the player answered with "Fantasy," which got them more points. Next up, Jack, took the comic route and said, "How about the horror section?" which surprisingly was also on the board. The next contestant, Suzie, kept the ball rolling with her answer, "Self-help". However, things soon started going downhill as the next contestant, Juli, got the first strike for the team with her answer, "I'm gonna say the faith section, like faith, gospel." The turn then circled back to Brendan, who came up with another losing answer, "Drama."

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With two strikes on the board, it was now up to Jack to save the round for his team. "Come on, Jack. We've got to save it. The Holt family can steal. I know you got it," Harvey said to the player before repeating the question. "Maybe it's in the biography section," the player said in response. Unfortunately, the answer wasn't on the board, and the turn went to the Holt family, who could now steal all the points.

Taking charge, Christine came forward when the host walked over to their podium. After Harvey read the question for them, she responded, saying, "We're gonna go with mystery. Let's go with mystery." While Christine didn't like the answer, it was good enough to win them the round.

Screenshot showing Christine answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Christine answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the end, even Darren cheered and celebrated with his team as they stole all the points.

Watch the moment here.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sets the stage for player's surprise proposal in sweet moment

'Family Feud' contestant reveals she runs a haircare business and ends up offending Steve Harvey

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestant names NBA team no one expected her to say

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards away after stubborn contestant refused to answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards away after stubborn contestant refused to answer
Harvey was sure tha the player, Darren didn't want to be on the show at all.
13 hours ago
Walmart joins hands with Google to solve one of its biggest customer problems
WALMART
Walmart joins hands with Google to solve one of its biggest customer problems
The unexpected collaboration aims to solve a long-standing home surveillance issue.
15 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban tells contestants 'Walmart needs you' as they get a $500,000 deal
WALMART
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban tells contestants 'Walmart needs you' as they get a $500,000 deal
The co-founders of Y'all Sweet Tea blew away the Sharks with their incredible numbers.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey jokes about an answer targeting him over his big lips
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey jokes about an answer targeting him over his big lips
From his lips to his bald head, Harvey has to defends all sort of jabs.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who didn't like her husband's cat painting is stunned to hear its value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who didn't like her husband's cat painting is stunned to hear its value
The woman who gifted the painting to the owners had earlier sold it to another dealer as she couldnt sleep at night.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player to 'be careful' as she wanted to touch his mustache
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player to 'be careful' as she wanted to touch his mustache
When it came to naming something of Harvey they would want to touch, the players didn't hold back
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across tortoise shell guitar, narrowly avoids legal trouble
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across tortoise shell guitar, narrowly avoids legal trouble
Rick Harrison's go to expert warned him not to touch it with a "10 foot pole."
3 days ago
Think Walmart Makes Its Great Value Products? Think Again — There Are Much Bigger Brand Behind It
WALMART
Think Walmart Makes Its Great Value Products? Think Again — There Are Much Bigger Brand Behind It
The massive manufacturer has been operational for more than a hundred years now.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $10,000 trip — while ignoring Drew Carey
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $10,000 trip — while ignoring Drew Carey
While the player was overwhelmed with emotion, host, Drew Carey was left hanging for a handshake.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of artwork made by his famous dad
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of artwork made by his famous dad
Turns out, the guest's father was the renowned artist, Demetrios Jameson.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans heartbroken as contestant loses out on Ford Bronco over simple puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans heartbroken as contestant loses out on Ford Bronco over simple puzzle
While the player, Rodney Flippen took the loss on the chin, fans were left heartbroken.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left stunned after woman expresses regret about her marriage
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left stunned after woman expresses regret about her marriage
Harvey was stunned to see that Lisa would risk her marriage to get the top answer.
7 days ago
Walmart, Kroger, and Trader Joe’s recall frozen meals from shelves over listeria concerns
WALMART
Walmart, Kroger, and Trader Joe’s recall frozen meals from shelves over listeria concerns
The outbreak has been linked to four deaths, and 19 hospitalizations, according to the CDC.
7 days ago
Walmart CEO issues warning for millions of workers that AI will 'change literally every job'
WALMART
Walmart CEO issues warning for millions of workers that AI will 'change literally every job'
The President and CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillion expressed that AI will "literally change every job."
Oct 1, 2025
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $50,000 for Prince's tambourine, but Rick Harrison thought otherwise
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $50,000 for Prince's tambourine, but Rick Harrison thought otherwise
While the seller was confident that the instrument was ever so valuable, Harrison begged to differ.
Oct 1, 2025
'The Price Is Right' fans react to season 54's new game 'Lion's Share' — and not everyone's happy
PRICE IS RIGHT
'The Price Is Right' fans react to season 54's new game 'Lion's Share' — and not everyone's happy
The 54th season of the show has begun with a brand-new game, but fans fear it could be rigged.
Sep 30, 2025
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘you’re kidding’ after hearing the value of her family heirloom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘you’re kidding’ after hearing the value of her family heirloom
The guest had absolutely no idea that the Ching Dynasty snuff bottle could be worth so much.
Sep 30, 2025
'Pawn Stars' guest gets $200,000 offer for jewelry from Corey Harrison — but still turns it down
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest gets $200,000 offer for jewelry from Corey Harrison — but still turns it down
While Corey Harrison tried his best, the seller had other plans and stuck to it.
Sep 28, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward as contestant flirts and calls him 'darling'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward as contestant flirts and calls him 'darling'
Harvey warned the contestant that she may be in a situation she can't handle.
Sep 27, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest used a $15 sculpture as doorstop, then she found out its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest used a $15 sculpture as doorstop, then she found out its real value
In the end, the expert adviced the guest to put the item on a pedestal for the future.
Sep 27, 2025