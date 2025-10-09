'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards away after stubborn contestant refused to answer

Harvey was sure tha the player, Darren didn't want to be on the show at all.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey usually just reprimands contestants with his witty jibes and death stares. But sometimes he might go a step further if the players get on his nerves. One such stubborn contestant was Darren, who, according to the host, wasn't excited to be on the show. As a sign of protest, he decided not to participate at all. This cracked up Harvey, and he threw his cards away before giving the player a big hug.

Screenshot showing Harvey pointing to Darren (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The question Harvey read out was, "Name a section of a bookstore where you'd find a book about your love life." Julianne hit the buzzer first and answered with "The romance section," which was one of the top answers. Harvey then pointed to Darren, who simply blanked out or refused to answer. This broke the host as he threw his cards off the podium.

Screenshot showing Harvey throwing his cards (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While the Cappadona family chose to play the question, Harvey went over to Darren to have a chat. Wrapping his hands around the player, Harvey said, "Darren, I knew you weren't gonna hit the buzzer. Darren doesn't even want to be here." He went on to explain the situation, saying, "Roxie, you must have told Darren, 'Listen, you're going down there, and you're gonna play,'" to which Roxie agreed.

"He said, 'All right. I'll tell you what, I'll go down there and play, but I ain't gonna participate.'" Harvey added to narrate Darren's side of the story. Harvey then walked over to the other team and continued with the game.

Screenshot showing Harvey mimicking Darren (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Going up to Brendan, he repeated the question, and the player answered with "Fantasy," which got them more points. Next up, Jack, took the comic route and said, "How about the horror section?" which surprisingly was also on the board. The next contestant, Suzie, kept the ball rolling with her answer, "Self-help". However, things soon started going downhill as the next contestant, Juli, got the first strike for the team with her answer, "I'm gonna say the faith section, like faith, gospel." The turn then circled back to Brendan, who came up with another losing answer, "Drama."

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With two strikes on the board, it was now up to Jack to save the round for his team. "Come on, Jack. We've got to save it. The Holt family can steal. I know you got it," Harvey said to the player before repeating the question. "Maybe it's in the biography section," the player said in response. Unfortunately, the answer wasn't on the board, and the turn went to the Holt family, who could now steal all the points.

Taking charge, Christine came forward when the host walked over to their podium. After Harvey read the question for them, she responded, saying, "We're gonna go with mystery. Let's go with mystery." While Christine didn't like the answer, it was good enough to win them the round.

Screenshot showing Christine answering the question (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the end, even Darren cheered and celebrated with his team as they stole all the points.

Watch the moment here.

