'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestant names NBA team no one expected her to say

Steve Harvey had never heard of the team the contestant and sadi, and his reaction was priceless.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
One thing that "Family Feud" contestants do consistently is to come up with answers that leave the host, Steve Harvey, confused. That’s what happened in a recent episode of the show in which one contestant’s NBA answer left the host scratching his head. Harvey had asked the contestants to name some popular basketball teams, and one of them named a team that few people have heard of, and the host was baffled.

Harvey read out the question, “What do you think is America’s most popular NBA basketball team?” A man named Tarem got to his buzzer first and said, “Los Angeles Lakers.” That was the number one answer on the board. As a result, the Holmes family got the chance to play out the game in order to have a chance to win.

You can watch the video here.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Next up to answer was a woman named Brittany, and that’s when it happened. After hearing the question, she answered, “I’m gonna say the Nets.” This was not an outfit Harvey was familiar with. “The who?” he asked. The contestant said that the team was from Brooklyn. “Brooklyn? The Nets? What?” the host asked again. Unsurprisingly, that answer was not on the board, causing the family to concede their first strike.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction after hearing Brittany's answer. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Next up was a man named Dexter, and he said, “Steve, I’m gonna go with the Golden State Warriors.” That answer was on the board. Up next was a man named Benjamin, who let out a sigh and answered, “I’m gonna go with the Boston Celtics.” That too was on the board. Then, it was Chantel’s turn, who answered, “Steve, I’m gonna go with the Chicago Bulls.”

Screenshot showing the contestant Chantel. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
That answer was also up there on the board. With just one strike and one answer remaining, the Holmes family now had the chance to clear the board and win the game. Well, that is exactly what they did. Tarem’s turn came around again. After hearing the question one more time, the contestant said, “Steve, I’m going to go with the New York Knicks.”

That was the final answer on the board, and the Holmes family won the round. It was a dominating performance by the family, who only conceded a single strike on their way to clearing the board. Fans of the show loved the segment and made their feelings known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “Steve must be die hard New York Knicks fan to be laughing at and mocking Brooklyn Nets🤣,” one fan wrote.

Screenshot showing the Holmes family celebrating their win. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
“The people who did the survey did an amazing job. Those teams were the 5 I thought would be up there,” quipped another. “I’m a Brooklyn Nets fan, and even I know good and hell well WE AIN'T GONNA BE ON THAT BOARD 😂😂😢😭😭😭,” commented a third.

