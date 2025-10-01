ECONOMY & WORK
DMCA
'Family Feud' contestant answers in haste and celebrates too early — it went as expected

The contestant had her hands raised in celebration, only to be left disappointed and red-faced.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" contestants have come up with stupid answers in nervousness, which also cost their teams strikes, but sometimes their overconfidence can also backfire. One such player celebrated much too early and ended up red-faced as she lost the round. The contestant had to concede defeat in the end, despite being confused for a few moments. Steve Harvey suggested that it served her right for celebrating prematurely.

The question that Harvey read out was, “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas unless who finds out?” A contestant named Patrick got to his buzzer first and said, “Your wife.” That was the number one answer on the board. This gave the Dermarkar family a chance to play out the game. The next one to answer was a man named Paul, who answered, “If my mom finds out.” That was one of the answers on the board as well. After him, it was the turn of a contestant named Monica, whose answer was, “My boss.” However, that answer was not up on the board. Fady was up next, and he answered, “The police.” That was one of the correct answers. With one answer remaining, the family was all set to clear the game, but then things took a different turn.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Dermarkar family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The next two answers given by the Dermarkar family were incorrect, which gave the chance to the Woodall family to steal the game. From their side, a contestant named Dy stepped up and she said, “We’re gonna say our children.” Unfortunately, that was not on the board either. But the Dermarkars had not won the round just yet. The two families would now play sudden death, and that is where the blunder happened. To be fair, the question was a little misleading.

Paul and Aisha stepped up from the Dermarkars and Woodalls, respectively, to play out sudden death. In this round, there was only one answer, and whoever came up with it first would win. Harvey took his spot behind the podium and read the question, “What’s the opposite of right?” Aisha narrowly beat Paul to the buzzer and said, “Wrong.” Paul looked disappointed that he did not reach the buzzer first, since he had the same answer.

Screenshot showing Paul and Aisha on the podium with Harvey. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Aisha believed that her answer was right and held her hands up in celebration. However, she was left with a frown on her face as the big red X showed up on the screen. Paul got the chance to answer next, and he said, “Left.” That was the correct answer, and the Dermarkar family won the game. Aisha was left standing with her hands on her knees and a smile. She knew that she had lost the round.

Watch the video here.  

