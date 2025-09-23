ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools players for wasting time as they didn't understand rules

The contestants took up too much time to decide whether they would pass or play.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey usually reprimands "Family Feud" contestants for stupid answers, but he is equally annoyed about contestants who waste his time and fail to follow the simple rules of the game. In every round, the family of the player who guesses the top answer on the board gets the choice to play the game or let the other team take the chance. The host, who has previously scolded players for wasting his time, didn’t like it when one family took too long to decide.

via GIPHY

 

Harvey's question for the round was, “Name a reason you couldn’t be paid to go to your high school reunion.” After taking their own sweet time, someone from the two families gave one of the correct answers. The correct answer came from a woman named Lila, who said, “Overweight.” The family had the chance to pass or play, but they took longer than the host could tolerate to make their decision, and tested his patience. They decided to play the round further, but before that could happen, Harvey made sure that he called them out for taking such a long time before coming to their decision. “They’re over here analyzing. Pass or play? This ain’t hard,” he said.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“What do you think we should do? I don’t know, what are the percentages? What do you think the outcome could be? I don’t know. What’s the matter with logical deductions? Pass or play, damn it!” he added. The game finally got underway after the host’s tirade. A contestant named Greg got the chance to answer, and he said that one may not go to their high school reunion as they might have gone bald.

Harvey, of course, did not like this answer as he was bald himself. The funny part was that the person who gave the answer was also bald. “I’m okay with it,” Greg said to Harvey after he received a rather disappointed look. Unfortunately, that answer was not up on the board. A woman named Shirley was next, and she answered, “No friends.” That was the number one answer on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestant Greg. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestant Greg. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A woman named Dorene was next, and she answered, “I was too busy.” Unfortunately, that was not up there on the board. Bessie was up next, and she answered, “No job.” However, that was not up there either. It was the third strike for the Phillips family, and now, the Page family had the chance to steal the game. Katharine was the next contestant, and she said, “You do not want to see that ex.” That was one of the correct answers, and the Page family ended up winning the round.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after hearing what players think 'love smells like'

'Family Feud' contestant blurts out confusing answer — Steve Harvey asks 'what's wrong with you?'

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls over after hearing players' answers on female singers

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells fans not to follow a contestant although her answer was right
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells fans not to follow a contestant although her answer was right
The host believed that a man could get into trouble for saying such things to a partner.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools players for wasting time as they didn't understand rules
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools players for wasting time as they didn't understand rules
The contestants took up too much time to decide whether they would pass or play.
11 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away disappointed as her postcard signed by Rolling Stones members is fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away disappointed as her postcard signed by Rolling Stones members is fake
The guest had wanted $3,000 before she learned that it was not a genuine item.
1 day ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' contestant disowns her sons as Steve Harvey mocked their wild answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Celebrity Family Feud' contestant disowns her sons as Steve Harvey mocked their wild answers
When Harvey roasted Jason Ritter and Tyler Ritter, their stepmom chose to take a step back.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant shows off dance moves after winning a trip even though he lost a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant shows off dance moves after winning a trip even though he lost a car
The contestant was happy with the prize as the trip was good enough for him.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant blurts out confusing answer — Steve Harvey asks 'what's wrong with you?'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant blurts out confusing answer — Steve Harvey asks 'what's wrong with you?'
The host had to ask the contestant what was wrong with her after hearing the answer.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion called out for the way he presses the buzzer despite being a fan favorite
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion called out for the way he presses the buzzer despite being a fan favorite
He might have dethroned Scott Riccardi last season but fans still have a lot of complaints.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for fumbling 'another easy solve' as he lost out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for fumbling 'another easy solve' as he lost out on $40,000
As the player Eric Handzel failed to get the seemingly easy puzzle, fans were left a bit disappointed.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran calls cake business 'too small' — then invests $50,000 in it
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran calls cake business 'too small' — then invests $50,000 in it
The shark took a chance on the company that all of her peers called too small to be investable.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100 for an unwanted toy that guest picked up from garage sale
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100 for an unwanted toy that guest picked up from garage sale
The guest was happy with what he got as he had no idea about the value of the toy.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey Harrison loses punching contest to guest — ends up paying more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey Harrison loses punching contest to guest — ends up paying more
Harrison might have believed in himself but the guest's technique was flawless.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 but his father's laughter took everyone by surprise
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 but his father's laughter took everyone by surprise
The player wasn't too upset about the final result of his bonus round.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy recording of JFK's angry conversation with seller himself
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy recording of JFK's angry conversation with seller himself
The guest wanted $100,000 but was not able to get an offer, through no fault of his own.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who teaches young girls to make robots gets a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who teaches young girls to make robots gets a life-changing deal
The company basically produces dolls that require some knowledge of coding to operate.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans feel bad for contestant who lost $40,000 because of a tricky puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans feel bad for contestant who lost $40,000 because of a tricky puzzle
The viewers were sympathetic to the player, Vandana Patel, after her heartbreaking loss.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks Army veteran for taking too long to come to the podium
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks Army veteran for taking too long to come to the podium
The host proceeded to ask a hilarious question, which made the whole round immensely entertaining.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lost it after hearing answer about tattoo in wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lost it after hearing answer about tattoo in wild TV moment
The round was filled with hilarious answers that cracked the host up often.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant picks letters most players won't — ends up winning a Mazda car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant picks letters most players won't — ends up winning a Mazda car
The contestant was super excited to have made it to the Bonus Round and he won big.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wants million dollars for fire-spitting robot — Corey Harrison had other plans
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wants million dollars for fire-spitting robot — Corey Harrison had other plans
Corey Harrison was interested for a bit but that price immediately made him say no.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wears a wedding veil to the show — wins $12,000 before getting married
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wears a wedding veil to the show — wins $12,000 before getting married
Drew Carey tried making a bet with the contestant but she was not having it.
7 days ago