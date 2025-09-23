'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools players for wasting time as they didn't understand rules

The contestants took up too much time to decide whether they would pass or play.

Steve Harvey usually reprimands "Family Feud" contestants for stupid answers, but he is equally annoyed about contestants who waste his time and fail to follow the simple rules of the game. In every round, the family of the player who guesses the top answer on the board gets the choice to play the game or let the other team take the chance. The host, who has previously scolded players for wasting his time, didn’t like it when one family took too long to decide.

Harvey's question for the round was, “Name a reason you couldn’t be paid to go to your high school reunion.” After taking their own sweet time, someone from the two families gave one of the correct answers. The correct answer came from a woman named Lila, who said, “Overweight.” The family had the chance to pass or play, but they took longer than the host could tolerate to make their decision, and tested his patience. They decided to play the round further, but before that could happen, Harvey made sure that he called them out for taking such a long time before coming to their decision. “They’re over here analyzing. Pass or play? This ain’t hard,” he said.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“What do you think we should do? I don’t know, what are the percentages? What do you think the outcome could be? I don’t know. What’s the matter with logical deductions? Pass or play, damn it!” he added. The game finally got underway after the host’s tirade. A contestant named Greg got the chance to answer, and he said that one may not go to their high school reunion as they might have gone bald.

Harvey, of course, did not like this answer as he was bald himself. The funny part was that the person who gave the answer was also bald. “I’m okay with it,” Greg said to Harvey after he received a rather disappointed look. Unfortunately, that answer was not up on the board. A woman named Shirley was next, and she answered, “No friends.” That was the number one answer on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestant Greg. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A woman named Dorene was next, and she answered, “I was too busy.” Unfortunately, that was not up there on the board. Bessie was up next, and she answered, “No job.” However, that was not up there either. It was the third strike for the Phillips family, and now, the Page family had the chance to steal the game. Katharine was the next contestant, and she said, “You do not want to see that ex.” That was one of the correct answers, and the Page family ended up winning the round.

