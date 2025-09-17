'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lost it after hearing answer about tattoo in wild TV moment

The round was filled with hilarious answers that cracked the host up often.

Usually on "Family Feud," it's the comedian turned game show host, Steve Harvey, who makes people laugh by roasting contestants over their answers. But sometimes he is unable to hold back his laughter when a response is just too hilarious. The answer that left Harvey in splits suggested that people could tattoo their shoe size on their body.

The question the host asked was, “Name something a really dumb guy might have tattooed on his body so he doesn’t forget it.” Robert from the Sutton family was the quickest to hit the buzzer, and he said, “His name.” That turned out to be the number one answer on the board, and the family chose to play further. Up next to answer was a woman named Nikki. After hearing the question, she answered, “His address.” That answer was on the board, and then a man named Corey was next, and he said, “His birthday,” which was also correct.

Velma was next, and she said, “Phone number.” That was up on the board as well. Then a man named Patrick said that a dumb guy might have his age tattooed on his body. That answer was not on the board, and Harvey expressed doubts about the logic behind that answer. “You know how many tattoos he’s gonna have to have?” he asked.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“He’s gonna have to get a new one every year,” the host added. “He’s dumb,” Patrick replied, which made Harvey laugh out loud. Either way, this was the first strike for the Suttons. When it was Robert’s turn again, he said, “His girlfriend’s name,” which was one of the correct answers. Nikki then took a page out of her teammate’s book and said, “His mama’s name.” However, that was not on the board.

That was the family’s second strike. It was Corey’s turn next, and he said, “Social security number.” Luckily, that answer was up on the board. In her second turn, Velma said, “Shoe size.” This answer really cracked Harvey up, who lightly hit the desk after hearing it. Unfortunately, it was not up on the board. This gave the Martinez family a great chance to steal the game.

Screenshot showing the contestant Velma. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

A man named Juan had the chance to win it all, and he answered, “His wedding anniversary.” That answer was up on the board, and the Martinez family won the game. Fans of the show loved the round and had plenty to say in the comments section on YouTube. “How the hell was shopping list not on there? 😂,” one fan commented. “My first thought was his woman’s name. 😂,” quipped one more. “I was screaming his kids' names and birthdays. 🤣,” another viewer wrote.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools Toni Braxton's sisters for supporting each other

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant's answer about neighbor and her husband

'Family Feud' contestant's answer makes host Steve Harvey think about life as an old man