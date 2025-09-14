'Family Feud' contestant's answer makes host Steve Harvey think about life as an old man

The host urged fans not to laugh at the answer, as it might come back to bite them in the future.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is one of the most energetic, charming and hilarious game show hosts on TV. But even the former comedian is bothered by old age. It took a single answer by a contestant to make the host think about life when he becomes an old man. One of his biggest concerns turns out to be getting diaper rash.

Harvey had read out the survey question, “Name something you buy to put on your body,” and a woman named A’Tiyanna hit her buzzer first, and said, “Soap.” That was the number five answer on the board. A man named Raj was next, and he said, “A cream.” That was the number one answer, and the Patels got a chance to play the game further.

A woman named Unjlee was next, and she said, “Clothes,” and her answer was up on the board. Then it was a woman named Harsha, who answered, “Butt cream.” Harvey was confused by the answer and asked what that was. “Like you use on babies. The diaper rash cream, stuff like that.” The host then said that the ‘cream’ answer encompassed all kinds of cream. However, he had a message for those laughing at the answer.

Harvey went on to say, “But that was interesting, though. Because I haven’t had diaper rash. I’m not saying I won’t ever get diaper rash, ‘cause I heard the older you get, you're back in the diaper anyway, and you can have diaper rash. So don’t laugh at this answer ‘cause your old ass might be having diaper rash in a little while." He then asked Harsha to think of a different answer, which she was not able to do in time.

The Patel family did a great job during the rest of the round, as they were able to get six out of the available eight answers right. However, they could not get them all right, and that gave the Lattimore family an opportunity to steal the game. A woman named Peggy had the chance to win for her team, and she said, “I’m gonna say deodorant.” That was one of the two remaining answers, and the family was able to win the round.

Fans of the show defended Harsha, who seemed to be a little out of sorts while answering the question. They also liked Harvey’s gentle behaviour with her. “I like how Steve was supportive of Harsha,” one fan wrote. “I think Harsha was trying to talk about ointment, but she didn't know the word,” quipped another. “Harsha is the definition of 'I do not know how I got here and what I am doing here,’” one more fan commented.

