ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' contestant's answer makes host Steve Harvey think about life as an old man

The host urged fans not to laugh at the answer, as it might come back to bite them in the future.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is one of the most energetic, charming and hilarious game show hosts on TV. But even the former comedian is bothered by old age. It took a single answer by a contestant to make the host think about life when he becomes an old man. One of his biggest concerns turns out to be getting diaper rash.

via GIPHY

 

Harvey had read out the survey question, “Name something you buy to put on your body,” and a woman named A’Tiyanna hit her buzzer first, and said, “Soap.” That was the number five answer on the board. A man named Raj was next, and he said, “A cream.” That was the number one answer, and the Patels got a chance to play the game further.

A woman named Unjlee was next, and she said, “Clothes,” and her answer was up on the board. Then it was a woman named Harsha, who answered, “Butt cream.” Harvey was confused by the answer and asked what that was. “Like you use on babies. The diaper rash cream, stuff like that.” The host then said that the ‘cream’ answer encompassed all kinds of cream. However, he had a message for those laughing at the answer.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Harvey went on to say, “But that was interesting, though. Because I haven’t had diaper rash. I’m not saying I won’t ever get diaper rash, ‘cause I heard the older you get, you're back in the diaper anyway, and you can have diaper rash. So don’t laugh at this answer ‘cause your old ass might be having diaper rash in a little while." He then asked Harsha to think of a different answer, which she was not able to do in time.

The Patel family did a great job during the rest of the round, as they were able to get six out of the available eight answers right. However, they could not get them all right, and that gave the Lattimore family an opportunity to steal the game. A woman named Peggy had the chance to win for her team, and she said, “I’m gonna say deodorant.” That was one of the two remaining answers, and the family was able to win the round.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Lattimore family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Lattimore family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Fans of the show defended Harsha, who seemed to be a little out of sorts while answering the question. They also liked Harvey’s gentle behaviour with her. “I like how Steve was supportive of Harsha,” one fan wrote. “I think Harsha was trying to talk about ointment, but she didn't know the word,” quipped another. “Harsha is the definition of 'I do not know how I got here and what I am doing here,’” one more fan commented.

More on Market Realist

'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey scolds contestant for wasting time high-fiving her family members

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left clueless about Disney princesses mentioned by players

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' contestant's answer makes host Steve Harvey think about life as an old man
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant's answer makes host Steve Harvey think about life as an old man
The host urged fans not to laugh at the answer, as it might come back to bite them in the future.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy Steven Tyler's harmonica and for a good reason
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy Steven Tyler's harmonica and for a good reason
The seller lacked any solid proof and as a result, nobody on the show wanted to offer him a deal.
21 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after contestant's unusual answer about drunk people
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after contestant's unusual answer about drunk people
The contestant wished that bars gave free alcohol to those already drunk out of their minds.
22 hours ago
'Jeopardy' champion uses humor to fire back at troll who claims she won because of 'DEI'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion uses humor to fire back at troll who claims she won because of 'DEI'
It would have been easy for Amy Schneider to respond harshly to the accusations, but she remained cool and collected.
23 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant's answer about neighbor and her husband
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned by contestant's answer about neighbor and her husband
The host was left shocked after hearing the answer as he mouthed "wow" a couple of times.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey accuses 'Family Feud' contestant of hitting him — then things took an unexpected turn
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey accuses 'Family Feud' contestant of hitting him — then things took an unexpected turn
The contestant went on to win $20,000 for her family despite the awkward moment.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants made $2 million selling ice cream — but still failed to impress judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants made $2 million selling ice cream — but still failed to impress judges
The entrepreneurs might have hoped that a third of their company would attract a shark, but it didn't.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses everything but can't stop laughing as she got to meet Drew Carey
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses everything but can't stop laughing as she got to meet Drew Carey
She was just happy to be on the show and was not disappointed about leaving empty-handed.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants pick Mark Cuban as investor, but Daymond John called it a 'terrible deal'
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants pick Mark Cuban as investor, but Daymond John called it a 'terrible deal'
Things got heated as all of the sharks took shots at each other for a chance to cut a deal.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant helps men dress for success and to impress women — fails to get a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant helps men dress for success and to impress women — fails to get a deal
The entrepreneur was selling a DVD set about men's grooming, which was priced at a whopping $297.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey shows he can laugh at himself during an answer about bald men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey shows he can laugh at himself during an answer about bald men
Some might have expected the host to be a bit upset but he was entertained.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants sell their entire company to Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner for just $100,000
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants sell their entire company to Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner for just $100,000
The entrepreneurs had initially asked for $50,000 for a 50% stake in the company.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model Manuela Arbelaez finally reveals what fans can expect in the next season
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' model Manuela Arbelaez finally reveals what fans can expect in the next season
She had uploaded photos and videos from a taping on her Instagram stories.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion reveals the lesson from Alex Trebek that helped him build his career
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion reveals the lesson from Alex Trebek that helped him build his career
The former contestant was a star on the show in 2017, winning $413,000 over 13 games.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey scolds contestant for wasting time high-fiving her family members
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey scolds contestant for wasting time high-fiving her family members
The contestant took her own sweet time to come to the podium and Steve Harvey wasn't having it.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec spends big on pet speaker deal, but founder loses way more equity
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Robert Herjavec spends big on pet speaker deal, but founder loses way more equity
Other investors said no, and Robert Herjavec was not flexible at all, leaving the contestant in a tough spot.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' fans slam Corey Harrison for turning down a Lamborghini over minor price gap
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' fans slam Corey Harrison for turning down a Lamborghini over minor price gap
Viewers believe that the Lamborghini was worth way more than what Corey Harrison was willing to pay.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings breaks silence on his future after rumors of his exit
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings breaks silence on his future after rumors of his exit
The 51-year-old has been a part of the show for many years and fans absolutely love him.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant says Snoop Dogg could cause her grandpa's death in wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant says Snoop Dogg could cause her grandpa's death in wild TV moment
Steve Harvey's expression after hearing the answer was worth a million dollars.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestant not to be 'too specific' about his dark answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestant not to be 'too specific' about his dark answer
The contestant seemed to have an oddly detailed plan for disposing dead bodies.
5 days ago