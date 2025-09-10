ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant says 'I need a diaper' after getting too carried away while celebrating

It wasn't one of Steve Harvey's jokes that cracked Bridget up so bad.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant making a weird request and Steve Harvey's reaction to it (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is one of the most hilarious game show hosts on TV, but sometimes he can even crack up the contestants without a joke. This happened when Harvey was playing the game with the Everett family, who managed to win a round by getting all four top answers. While they were happy to win, the team's lead, Bridget, got a little too carried away and almost wet her pants while demanding a diaper.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Bridget (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Harvey asked the question, "Name the sport with the most overpaid players." Alice won the face-off with her answer, "Basketball," but Harvey was disappointed that her opponent's answer, "Baseball," showed up below Alice's response. "That's crazy. I disagree with this survey," Harvey said. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
The game then moved on, and the Everett family did well to get all the remaining answers. However, all hell broke loose after they won and their lead, Bridget couldn't hold her excitement. As they celebrated, she went over to her teammates to share high fives and hugs to celebrate the win. But she got a little carried away as she yelled, "I'm so sorry. It shouldn't be this way, but it is. I'm gonna wet my pants. I need a diaper!"

Screenshot showing Bridget asking for a diaper (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
She scrambled across the podium, looked at the host, and put her demands in front of him again. "We've got to go to break. I need a diaper!" she shouted as Harvey stumbled across the stage laughing. It turns out that the show heard the request, and the show did go into break to help Bridget out.

Before this, the game was going quite smoothly as the Everett family played the question beautifully. After Alice, the question initially went to Brad, who was confident that he would get the right answer as he said, "I know this a little better, sir." He then answered with "Football" and got more points. The turn then went on to the next player, who just had to get one more answer to take the game to sudden death.

Screenshot showing the Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
However, the next two players couldn't get the ball rolling as they failed to get the answers right. They came up with two sports, "Hockey" and "Golf." The answers did not show up on the board. This baffled Harvey more as he was sure at least one of those sports would definitely show up on the board.

"Well, I didn't think we'd get here, but now it's just one answer left. If you give it to me, your team, your family's playing Sudden Death. But, because of the two strikes, if it's not there, the other family can steal and win," Harvey said as he went up to Brian. He luckily saved the game with his answer, "Soccer," and won the round, to make his team's leader very happy. 

