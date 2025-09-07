ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans

Steve Harvey was thoroughly entertained by the plans some of the contestants had for their final hour on Earth.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey fist bumping a player for his answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
While some "Family Feud" questions get personal, some seem to amuse Steve Harvey as well. When a question asked the contestants about their plans if the world were ending in an hour, Harvey didn't let go of the chance to have some fun. The host was visibly excited to read the question to the contestants, and they did not disappoint him with their fancy and quirky answers. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with Clay and the Johnson family. For the face-off, he called up Sang and Joanne from the respective teams to the podium. The host then chuckled after taking a look at his cards, and then went on to read the survey question, "The world is ending in one hour. Where do you tell the Uber driver to take you?" While Sang answered the question with "To the bar," Joanne gave the simple answer, "Home," which was the top choice in the survey. 

Screenshot showing Harvey smiling at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
As the Johnson family chose to play the question, the turn then went on to Jon. He came up with the rather creative answer of "To the beach," which earned his team more points. The family then went on a roll with the next player, Emily winning more points with her answer, "My favorite restaurant." When the turn went to the next player, Clint, he amazed the host with his answer, "The casino."

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
The turn then went to Molly, who came up with the safe answer of "the church," which also showed up on the board. "That's sure where I'm going. I'm gonna be sitting right up in there with the Lord," Harvey said in response to the answer. The turn circled back to Joanne, who got the team their first strike with her answer, "A massage." However, Jon lifted the spirits of the host and the audience with his creative answer, "The strip club." 

Screenshot showing Harvey dancing to the player's response (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
However, the team then crumbled, and the next players, Emily and Clint, who earned the team their final two strikes with their answers, "the airport," and "back in time." While Harvey liked the answers, the turn still went to the Clay family, who had the chance to steal all the points. The game show host walked up to their podium and repeated the question. After conferring with the team, Brittney answered the question with: "Amusement park." 

Luckily for the Johnson family, the answer did not show up on the board, which meant that the team won the round, keeping all their points. Harvey then went on to reveal the one remaining answer, "store/shopping," at the final spot on the board.

FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants make Steve Harvey lose it with their wild 'end of the world' plans
Steve Harvey was thoroughly entertained by the plans some of the contestants had for their final hour on Earth.
