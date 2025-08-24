ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't believe what this contestant would do to fend off a bear

The host had a hard time finding a response as he remained speechless for several seconds.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Steve Harvey often expresses shock at bizarre answers on "Family Feud" through his deadpan expressions. But sometimes he is simply in disbelief and is left speechless. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show in which a contestant’s plan to deal with being chased by a bear left him staring blankly into the camera. The contestant didn't mention a survival strategy but instead conceded defeat and accepted that there was no way to survive against such a giant predator.

Harvey read out the question, “What would you do if a bear started following you in the woods?” A contestant named Al from the Chiurazzi family got to the buzzer first, and he said, “Run.” Unsurprisingly, that was the number one answer on the board. His family decided to play the rest of the game.

Next up was a woman named Rita, who answered, “You make a lot of noise.” That too was up on the board. A man named Nando was up next, and he answered, “Hide behind a tree.” Harvey did not believe that it could be on the board and was shocked when he learned that it was one of the right answers. Up next was a woman named Tonie who said, “Try to scare him.”

That was not on the board, and the Chiurazzis got their first strike. It was Benny’s turn next, and he said that he’d shoot the bear. That answer was up on the board. Al’s turn came around again, and he said that he’d play dead. It might not be the best idea, but it was good enough to be one of the correct answers. Rita was next, and she said she’d throw the bear some food. Unfortunately, it was not on the board.

With one strike remaining, Harvey urged Nando to be careful about his answer. The contestant clearly did not take that advice and answered, “I would start dancing.” It took a while before the host said anything as he stared blankly into the camera for several seconds. “So you just think that could be your last hurrah, so might as well dance it out,” he said.

Unsurprisingly, that was not one of the right answers. This was the third strike, and now, the Merrells family had the chance to steal the win in the game. A contestant named Dana said that she would use pepper spray on the bear to protect herself. However, that answer was not on the board, and the Chiurazzi family ended up as the winners. The other answers on the board were pee/poo myself, freeze, and ignore it (the bear).

