ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Steve Harvey calls out 'Family Feud' player for not knowing the difference between city and state

The funniest part was the confidence with which the contestant gave the incorrect answer.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Unlike the hosts of other game shows, Steve Harvey is not one to back off from making fun of a contestant on "Family Feud." He has done that since his first day on the show and will keep doing it until his very last episode, whenever that may be. In an earlier episode of the show, he did it again as one contestant forgot the difference between a city and a state. It was a golden opportunity for the host to create some comedy.

via GIPHY

 

Harvey was asking survey questions as is the norm for the show, and on this occasion, the question was, “Name a US state where people say y’all.” Twalla from the Carter family got to her buzzer first and said, “Atlanta.” Note how the question asks for a state, and yet this was the name of a city. The funniest part was the confidence with which she gave an incorrect answer.

Unsurprisingly, it was not on the board. This gave Mala from the Thaipho family to name of the state Atlanta was in, Georgia. That answer was on the board, and the family decided to play. However, before Harvey made his way to that side of the studio, he was sure to reprimand Twalla for her rookie mistake. “I ain’t got to say nothing,” he said, adding, “Y’all gonna get in the huddle so y’all can start discussing the difference between cities and states.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

For the Thaiphos, this was a chance to see out the round. Next up to answer was a woman named Krystle. When she was asked the question, she answered, “Alabama.” That was the number two answer on the board. Next was Timothy, and he answered, “Florida.” Unfortunately, that was not up there on the board. The next one to answer was a woman named Alexis, but her "South Carolina" answer was not on the board either.

Then, it was Vilaphone's turn, and she answered, “Mississippi.” Unfortunately, that was not up there either. For the Thaiphos, that was the third and final strike. This presented a great opportunity for the Carter family to steal the win. Surely, they had discussed the difference between a city and a state and would not make the same mistake twice. Well, no mistakes were made this time as a woman named Temetrius said, “Texas.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Carter family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Carter family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

That was the number one answer on the board, and the Carters took away the win from the Thaiphos despite having a poor start. The other states that would have been correct answers for this round were Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Fans of the show loved the segment and made their thoughts known in the YouTube comments section.

“How none of that team thought to say Texas first is beyond me. Come on y'all,” one user commented. “I'm from Brazil, and even I knew Texas would be number 1. How could they miss that? I was also yelling to my screen Louisiana and Kentucky,” quipped another.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was so stunned to hear this answer that he wanted to burn his cards

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey calls out 'Family Feud' player for not knowing the difference between city and state
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey calls out 'Family Feud' player for not knowing the difference between city and state
The funniest part was the confidence with which the contestant gave the incorrect answer.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee buys Roman boxing glove without expert advice — it doesn't end well
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee buys Roman boxing glove without expert advice — it doesn't end well
One can only imagine how the conversation with 'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison would have gone after this.
8 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban loses patience and asks contestants to leave after not getting a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban loses patience and asks contestants to leave after not getting a deal
The entrepreneurs just kept going with their pitch, even though every Shark had already said no.
9 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lowballs too much for Apollo 13 relic that guest sought $50,000 for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lowballs too much for Apollo 13 relic that guest sought $50,000 for
The problem with the item was that it had no paperwork or proof to prove that it was genuine.
1 day ago
Costco customer throws away his receipt before leaving the store — instantly regrets the move
COSTCO
Costco customer throws away his receipt before leaving the store — instantly regrets the move
A TikTok creator shared his experience with Costco’s 'receipt of shame' policy after losing proof of purchase.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison offers a lot more than what a guest wanted for his WWII jacket
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison offers a lot more than what a guest wanted for his WWII jacket
The pawn shop celebrity believed that the guest was asking way too cheap a price for the jacket.
1 day ago
When 'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee called a legendary basketball coach to verify his own signature
PAWN STARS
When 'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee called a legendary basketball coach to verify his own signature
He was called by Chumlee to authenticate a signature and a suit he might have worn during games.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey rejects a contestant's answer even before checking the board
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey rejects a contestant's answer even before checking the board
The contestant had also accepted defeat before the board revealed whether it was right ot wrong.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
Frank Mentesana's family got a little too excited after the win, and even host Ryan Seacrest had to intervene.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
Kevin 'Mr. Wonderful' O’Leary showed his ruthless side after ToyBox founders did not immediately accept his offer.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
The pawn shop owner lowballed the guest for a rare Civil War–era Medal of Honor awarded to First Defenders of the capital.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers
Steve Harvey’s hilarious reaction to a contestant’s unclear answer stole the spotlight on 'Family Feud.'
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to close $150,000 deal after he initially rejected them
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to close $150,000 deal after he initially rejected them
Mark Cuban pressed for an instant yes, but the entrepreneurs waited to hear other Sharks’ offers, and it turned him off.
2 days ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big
"His wife says throw away a thousand dollars and go for it," host Drew Carey announced.
3 days ago
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
The 51-year-old was paired with Matt Damon for the episode which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
The 11-year-old hoped to get half a million dollars for what he believed was the heat shield from the Apollo mission.
4 days ago
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
She could have also won an all-expense paid trip to India along with the prize money.
4 days ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
The guest wanted $10,000 for the star note despite not knowing much about its valuation in the first place.
4 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
SHARK TANK
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
Daymond John loved the product from the moment he tasted it and was eager to get involved with the company.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
This was a rare occasion in the history of the game show that a car wasn't the most valuable prize.
5 days ago