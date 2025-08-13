Steve Harvey calls out 'Family Feud' player for not knowing the difference between city and state

The funniest part was the confidence with which the contestant gave the incorrect answer.

Unlike the hosts of other game shows, Steve Harvey is not one to back off from making fun of a contestant on "Family Feud." He has done that since his first day on the show and will keep doing it until his very last episode, whenever that may be. In an earlier episode of the show, he did it again as one contestant forgot the difference between a city and a state. It was a golden opportunity for the host to create some comedy.

Harvey was asking survey questions as is the norm for the show, and on this occasion, the question was, “Name a US state where people say y’all.” Twalla from the Carter family got to her buzzer first and said, “Atlanta.” Note how the question asks for a state, and yet this was the name of a city. The funniest part was the confidence with which she gave an incorrect answer.

Unsurprisingly, it was not on the board. This gave Mala from the Thaipho family to name of the state Atlanta was in, Georgia. That answer was on the board, and the family decided to play. However, before Harvey made his way to that side of the studio, he was sure to reprimand Twalla for her rookie mistake. “I ain’t got to say nothing,” he said, adding, “Y’all gonna get in the huddle so y’all can start discussing the difference between cities and states.”

For the Thaiphos, this was a chance to see out the round. Next up to answer was a woman named Krystle. When she was asked the question, she answered, “Alabama.” That was the number two answer on the board. Next was Timothy, and he answered, “Florida.” Unfortunately, that was not up there on the board. The next one to answer was a woman named Alexis, but her "South Carolina" answer was not on the board either.

Then, it was Vilaphone's turn, and she answered, “Mississippi.” Unfortunately, that was not up there either. For the Thaiphos, that was the third and final strike. This presented a great opportunity for the Carter family to steal the win. Surely, they had discussed the difference between a city and a state and would not make the same mistake twice. Well, no mistakes were made this time as a woman named Temetrius said, “Texas.”

That was the number one answer on the board, and the Carters took away the win from the Thaiphos despite having a poor start. The other states that would have been correct answers for this round were Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Fans of the show loved the segment and made their thoughts known in the YouTube comments section.

“How none of that team thought to say Texas first is beyond me. Come on y'all,” one user commented. “I'm from Brazil, and even I knew Texas would be number 1. How could they miss that? I was also yelling to my screen Louisiana and Kentucky,” quipped another.

