ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers

Steve Harvey’s hilarious reaction to a contestant’s unclear answer stole the spotlight on 'Family Feud.'
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Unlike other game show hosts, Steve Harvey isn’t afraid to reprimand "Family Feud" contestants for stupid answers. That’s what he did in an earlier episode of the show in which the Heuisler family was playing the Fast Money round. They had already won $20,000 in the regular game and now had the chance to double that amount. Unfortunately, that chance was marred by a series of low-scoring answers. One particular contestant faced the host’s wrath.

via GIPHY

 

The rules of Fast Money are simple. Harvey will ask the same five survey questions to two members of the family. The goal is to score 200 points in total. The first to step onto the stage was Katy. There is a 20-second timer in which one has to answer all the questions. Katy did fairly well on all of the questions, but she was given the chance to answer one of them for a second time.

The question was, “Name a specific food that’s better fresh than canned.” Katy took a few moments before answering, “Fruit.” This was the third question. Harvey asked the final two questions before coming back to the contestant with it. Turns out the showrunners required specific answers. “Question three, I’m going to ask it to you again. You have to be specific.” The contestant understood and answered, “Peaches.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestant Katy. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestant Katy. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The answer got her six points, which is not a lot. She did not do too well on the other questions either, as she was only able to accumulate 68 points. This left her teammate a lot of work to do to get to 200 points. Next was a contestant named Tim. When he was asked the third question, he too had a similar response. Once again, Harvey had to come back to it after asking all five.

Tim had said, “Fruit,” at first, and then changed it to “Vegetable,” after learning that Katy said the same thing. As a result, Harvey had a shocked expression on his face. The contestant was confused upon seeing this. “Did you say fruit or food?” Tim asked. The host then revealed that the showrunner needed him to be more specific. “If you say the same thing,” Harvey added. “I’mma hit you upside your head.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestant Tim. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestant Tim. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The contestant then said "Pineapple" as his answer. Unfortunately, Tim did not have any better luck than Katy. In fact, he had even worse luck. The fruit answer got zero points, and so did another one. As a result, it was clear that the family was not going to win the $20,000. But they did win $570 for all the right answers. That got their total winnings up to $20,570. That was a big amount of money. Despite losing the round, the contestants were on the stage, celebrating.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to fix things with his wife after awkward answer

'Family Feud' contestants and Steve Harvey stunned as their city showed up among the answers

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey puts up a hilarious act to mock contestant's 'parents' answer

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
Frank Mentesana's family got a little too excited after the win, and even host Ryan Seacrest had to intervene.
3 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
Kevin 'Mr. Wonderful' O’Leary showed his ruthless side after ToyBox founders did not immediately accept his offer.
4 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
The pawn shop owner lowballed the guest for a rare Civil War–era Medal of Honor awarded to First Defenders of the capital.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers
Steve Harvey’s hilarious reaction to a contestant’s unclear answer stole the spotlight on 'Family Feud.'
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to close $150,000 deal after he initially rejected them
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to close $150,000 deal after he initially rejected them
Mark Cuban pressed for an instant yes, but the entrepreneurs waited to hear other Sharks’ offers, and it turned him off.
7 hours ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big
"His wife says throw away a thousand dollars and go for it," host Drew Carey announced.
1 day ago
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
The 51-year-old was paired with Matt Damon for the episode which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
The 11-year-old hoped to get half a million dollars for what he believed was the heat shield from the Apollo mission.
2 days ago
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
She could have also won an all-expense paid trip to India along with the prize money.
2 days ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
The guest wanted $10,000 for the star note despite not knowing much about its valuation in the first place.
2 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
SHARK TANK
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
Daymond John loved the product from the moment he tasted it and was eager to get involved with the company.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
This was a rare occasion in the history of the game show that a car wasn't the most valuable prize.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected
No such rule has ever been confirmed by the show but fans have their doubts.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys bones of elephant from millions of years ago for just $2,500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys bones of elephant from millions of years ago for just $2,500
The pawn shop owner seemed to have gotten a good deal for the set on the day.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans could witness changes in the new season that they might not be happy about
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans could witness changes in the new season that they might not be happy about
An insider claimed that these changes were meant to jazz up the newest season of the show.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys broken-down Volkswagen for $4,000 — spends $3,300 to fix it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys broken-down Volkswagen for $4,000 — spends $3,300 to fix it
The pawn shop owner wanted to fix the car with his son, but failed to do one of the first things needed.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to fix things with his wife after awkward answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to fix things with his wife after awkward answer
The contestant's wife also stated what she wanted when it was her turn to answer.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestants and Steve Harvey stunned as their city showed up among the answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants and Steve Harvey stunned as their city showed up among the answers
The funniest part of it all was that the shocked contestants were actually from New Jersey.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to invest $1.75 million even after he shook his head
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to invest $1.75 million even after he shook his head
The entrepreneurs got him in to invest two of his buisnesses rather than one.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player who dethroned 16-game champion Scott Riccardi almost collapses in disbelief
Jonathan Hugendubler pulled off a generational upset on the show to beat Scott Riccardi.
5 days ago