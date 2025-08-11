'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers

Steve Harvey’s hilarious reaction to a contestant’s unclear answer stole the spotlight on 'Family Feud.'

Unlike other game show hosts, Steve Harvey isn’t afraid to reprimand "Family Feud" contestants for stupid answers. That’s what he did in an earlier episode of the show in which the Heuisler family was playing the Fast Money round. They had already won $20,000 in the regular game and now had the chance to double that amount. Unfortunately, that chance was marred by a series of low-scoring answers. One particular contestant faced the host’s wrath.

The rules of Fast Money are simple. Harvey will ask the same five survey questions to two members of the family. The goal is to score 200 points in total. The first to step onto the stage was Katy. There is a 20-second timer in which one has to answer all the questions. Katy did fairly well on all of the questions, but she was given the chance to answer one of them for a second time.

The question was, “Name a specific food that’s better fresh than canned.” Katy took a few moments before answering, “Fruit.” This was the third question. Harvey asked the final two questions before coming back to the contestant with it. Turns out the showrunners required specific answers. “Question three, I’m going to ask it to you again. You have to be specific.” The contestant understood and answered, “Peaches.”

The answer got her six points, which is not a lot. She did not do too well on the other questions either, as she was only able to accumulate 68 points. This left her teammate a lot of work to do to get to 200 points. Next was a contestant named Tim. When he was asked the third question, he too had a similar response. Once again, Harvey had to come back to it after asking all five.

Tim had said, “Fruit,” at first, and then changed it to “Vegetable,” after learning that Katy said the same thing. As a result, Harvey had a shocked expression on his face. The contestant was confused upon seeing this. “Did you say fruit or food?” Tim asked. The host then revealed that the showrunner needed him to be more specific. “If you say the same thing,” Harvey added. “I’mma hit you upside your head.”

The contestant then said "Pineapple" as his answer. Unfortunately, Tim did not have any better luck than Katy. In fact, he had even worse luck. The fruit answer got zero points, and so did another one. As a result, it was clear that the family was not going to win the $20,000. But they did win $570 for all the right answers. That got their total winnings up to $20,570. That was a big amount of money. Despite losing the round, the contestants were on the stage, celebrating.

