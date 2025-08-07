ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to fix things with his wife after awkward answer

The contestant's wife also stated what she wanted when it was her turn to answer.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" contestants are usually roasted by Steve Harvey for answers that don't make sense, but sometimes he reprimands them over responses that affect their loved ones. It once happened in an earlier episode of the show, in which Alonso from the Baez family said that he’d be jealous of a single man with a beautiful girl by his side. His wife was not a fan of the answer, and the host asked the contestant to fix his mistake.

via GIPHY

 

Harvey's question was, “Name something a married man sees a single guy holding that might make him jealous.” Alonso was on the podium, and he was the first to hit his buzzer. Without missing a beat, he said, “Beautiful woman.” That was the number one answer on the board, and his family decided to play out the round.

The next contestant was Alonso’s wife, Frances. “Saw what he said?” Harvey asked as he put the same question to her. “I know what he said,” Frances said in a rather disappointed tone. The host then asked her the question. She thought about the answer for a little bit and said, “Car keys to an expensive car.” That was one of the correct answers on the board. Next up was a contestant named Alfredo.

Screenshot showing the contestant Frances. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Frances. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

His answer was, “Tickets for an event,” which was also one of the correct answers. With this, the Baez family was off to a strong start. Next to answer was a man named Alfonso who said, “It’s gotta be a nice watch, an expensive watch.” Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board. The next player gave a response that was on the board, and then it was Alonso’s turn. This time, Harvey urged him to fix the situation that he had brought upon himself earlier. “Time for you to fix what you did earlier,” the host said. The contestant had a less controversial answer this time as he said, “Expensive golf clubs.” It was up on the board, too. Frances’s turn also came around again, and this time, she clearly said what she wanted.

Screenshot showing the contestant Alonso. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant Alonso. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

“Flowers to give to his special person,” she said. Harvey walked back to Alonso and asked, “You see where this is going, don’t you?” Unfortunately, Frances’s answer was not on the board. The host even imitated her in a funny way before revealing whether she was correct. Alfredo was next, and he said, “Keys to a bachelor pad.” Unfortunately, that answer was not on the board either, and it was the final strike.

The Dinardo family now had the chance to steal the game. A contestant named Michael said, “I think we’re gonna go with designer clothes.” Unfortunately, that was not on the board, and the Baez family ended up victorious.

