'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey joked about an entire city since he had no idea that it existed

The host also poked fun at the contestant who answered for now knowing where the city was.

Contestants are often on the receiving end of Steve Harvey's witty jibes on "Family Feud," when he decides to roast them over absurd answers. But it's very rare to see the host troll an entire city on the show. He once did that in a recent episode of the show when contestants were asked to name cities starting with 'B.' Harvey seemed confused when he heard the name of a city, and seemed confident that it was not going to be on the board.

Harvey read out the survey question, “Tell me a US city that starts with B,” and Terra from the Miller family was the quickest to press the buzzer and say, “Boston.” That was the number one answer on the board. The contestant decided to play the rest of the round for her family to have a chance in sudden death later on.

Next to answer from the Millers was a woman named Tasha, who answered, “Birmingham,” which was also on the board. Next up was a man named Terry, who said, “Baltimore.” Harvey liked that answer, and it was up there on the board, too. With only one answer remaining and not a single strike, the Millers seemed poised to win, but unfortunately, that was not the case.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

A man named Travis was next, and he said, “Bakersfield.” Unfortunately, that was not up on the board. The next player said, “Burlington.” This was the answer that stumped the host, as Burlington was not a famous city. Yet, the contestant believed that it was going to be up there.

Harvey did not think so. “Where’s Burlington at?” he asked before learning that it was in Kansas. “No, it’s not. I’ve been there,” the host whispered to the camera. The answer wasn’t on the board either. With one strike remaining, Terra needed to get this one right for her family to have a choice. But she went ahead and said, “Boise,” which was not on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with Tiffini. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

That was the third strike, meaning that the rival family, the Paulsons, could now take the win. They looked confident for a long time. “They look pretty confident. They’re not discussing it. They have an answer,” Harvey said. A woman named Beth was the one to answer, and she said, “We’re gonna go with Buffalo.”

Indeed, that was the final correct answer on the board, and the Paulsons snatched an unlikely win from what seemed like a certain victory for the Millers. It was surprising that the Miller family wasn’t able to win the game after an impressive start.

