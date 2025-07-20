ECONOMY & WORK


'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pokes fun at contestant’s body — that he brought it upon himself

It could have been an uncomfortable moment but Harvey made sure to make it hilarious.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Steve Harvey almost always finds something to roast "Family Feud" contestants, and a lot of times it's a way to reprimand them as well. The host himself has been trolled by players and producers over his baldness, among other things. On one occasion, Harvey made fun of a contestant’s body, and it wasn't seen as problematic because the contestant had given a rather controversial answer to one of the questions.

via GIPHY

 

It was in response to the survey question, “You’re in a restaurant, you see your blind date arrive, tell me why you might run for the exit.” It started with a contestant named Todd answering, “Cause she’s big.” That was one of the answers on the board, and his family decided to play.

As Todd walked back to his spot behind the table, Harvey made the joke. “I don’t know who the hell is coming through that door where Todd is going. My Lord, look at the size of that gal right there,” he said. Next up was a woman named Erin, and she gave one of the most common answers, which was “It’s your ex.” Claudia, who followed her, simply said, “Ugly.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Unsurprisingly, that too was on the board. The next answer came from Brittani, who said, “He’s too old.” That was one of the answers on the board, just like Tori's response, “Their outfit.” Finally, it was Todd’s turn to answer again, and he made everyone, including the host, laugh again. “They’re poor,” he said.

“Yeah, you heard him,” Harvey said, before adding “You done walked your big, poor a** in here. You’re not fitting to be in here, be huge and broke.” Unfortunately, ‘poor’ was not one of the answers on the board. Erin was up next, and she said she’d run if her blind date was related to her. That was thankfully one of the answers on the board. The family only had one strike, and there was only one answer remaining on the board.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey reacting to Todd's answer. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
It seemed like they were going to clear the board, but that was not the case. Neither of the answers after that was part of the list, which gave the other family a chance to steal the game. However, they failed to answer correctly as well. Fans of the show loved Harvey’s interaction with Todd and mentioned it in YouTube comments.

“I LOVE how Steve responds to this guy,” one fan commented. “The fat guy, calls others fat?? Oh the irony!!!! 😂 😂,” quipped another. “Fluffy says oh hell no,” a third fan wrote.

