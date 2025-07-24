'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment

Lil Jon wasn't having any of the answers showing up on the board.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey has been known for his controversial moments outside the show as well. But he gets to roast contestants and other celebrities on the show with his one-liners and hilarious expressions. Contestants on “Celebrity Family Feud” are also known to deliver some controversial statements. Just like popular hip-hop artist Lil Jon did in an earlier episode of the show. The two teams facing off against each other were called Team Lil Jon and Team Rife. The other team was led by comedian and internet sensation Matt Rife.

Host Steve Harvey read out the question, “Name a smell that might remind a woman of her ex.” James from the Rife team got to the buzzer first and answered, “Cologne.” That was the number one answer on the board, and they decided to play. Erik was next, and he said, “Hamburger,” in a rush.

That answer was obviously not on the board, and he blamed Harvey for putting him in a spot. Up next was a man named Jackson, who answered, “Gas.” While it evoked a hilarious response, it wasn’t the correct answer. Rife was up next, and he finally got one right for his team with ‘body odor.’ Unfortunately, Kevin’s answer, deodorant, was not on the board, which shocked a lot of people.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Matt Rife. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Lil Jon didn’t think about it too much as he now had the chance to win the game for his team. “Hair shampoo,” he said with confidence, but that wasn’t on the board either. All of the contestants were shocked. Things got a lot louder when Harvey started revealing the answers on the board, which no one believed were plausible. The first answer revealed was ‘cheese.’ Upon seeing this, Jon could not contain himself and had to give a piece of his mind to the host.

“Steve, who the hell did y’all talk to?” he asked in disbelief. “Cheese? They were white.” The musician claimed that black people did not think that people smelled like cheese, so the survey must have had a higher number of white people. “Black people ain’t said, 'Oh, you remind me of my ex, cheese’,” he added, which drew loud laughter from the studio audience.

Screenshot showing Lil Jon on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The host was having fun not being the one making jokes for once, but he had to eventually bring things under control. “I just read the questions and flip the board. I don’t know none of these people my damn self. Now, we blamed the white people for this. I think we ought to just leave it at that,” he said. Unfortunately, that did not happen.

The next answer revealed was ‘wood’, and Lil Jon was so upset that he walked away from behind his table. “Wood? This is ridiculous,” he said. At one point, he hoped that mayonnaise would be the number two answer, and even Harvey hoped that it would. The remaining couple of answers were beer and cigarettes/cigars.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing player's OJ Simpson answer

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pokes fun at contestant’s body — that he brought it upon himself

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player's 'koala' answer had nothing to do with the question