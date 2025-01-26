ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts blushing after Megan Thee Stallion's wild answer

The three-time Grammy winner impressed the fans and the host with her witty answers.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Megan Thee Stallion on Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Megan Thee Stallion on Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the name suggests, "Family Feud" is a family show, but things often get racy with some NSFW questions with equally raunchy answers, and Steve Harvey's reactions. But things were on another level on "Celebrity Family Feud" when Megan Thee Stallion was on the show. As usual, host Steve Harvey threw a tricky question at the star who had an equally engaging response. 

 

The three-time Grammy-winning rapper participated in the special edition of the show along with her team. They were playing for the AVDA, a charity that helps survivors of domestic violence. Stallion's team went up against fellow Grammy winner Ne-Yo's team. In Megan's team were her manager Travis Farris and her best friends Jaela Mitchell, Kellon Williams, and Bryon Javar.

Ne-Yo's team featured his mother Lorraine Smith, his sister Nicole Smith, his brother Jayvon Smith, and Jayvon's wife Antonia Soobyia. They were playing for the charity Friendship Place which gives support to the homeless. Harvey introduced Megan by complimenting her and sharing how his wife and her daughters love her music. "Oh, my god, we made it to Family Feud!" Megan also remarked.

Screenshot showing Harvey and Megan on stage (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey and Megan on stage (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She and Ne-Yo were the very first players to face off at the podium. The first survey question was "Name something you have done to your mate's feet." Megan answered with "Massage which turned out to be the number one response in the survey. The star then chose to play the round and her team ended up winning the round.

In fact, Megan's team went on to win the majority of the games to ace the show. Thus, they proceeded to the Fast Money round which offers the winning team a chance to win an additional $25,000. Megan and Byron were nominated by the team to play the game that required two players to answer survey questions and collect a total of 200 points to win.

Screenshot showing Megan Thee Stallion answering questions (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Megan Thee Stallion answering questions (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

She went on to crush a few more questions until an interesting one appeared. "Name something that might be curvy," Harvey asked. The question was normal as per the show's standards, but Megan had an unusual answer. 

"Me," Megan said. Harvey loved the answer and started applauding the star. Megan then turned to the audience and struck a pose to show off her curves. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and Megan Thee Stallion on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Megan Thee Stallion striking a pose (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

When the time came to find out how many points Megan fetched, it turned out that her answer "Me" bagged a whopping 48 points. In the end, she got 125 points for her team and when Byron took the stage, he too mentioned Megan as the answer to the survey question. While he had to change his answer, he still managed to reach 200 points winning the team $25,000 more to give to charity.

Screenshot of a comment praising Megan's answer (Image source: YouTube/@Rubykiller-hl4gk)
Screenshot of a comment praising Megan's answer (Image source: YouTube/@Rubykiller-hl4gk)

Much like Harvey, viewers on YouTube were also amused by the musician's reaction."The fact that “me” is the #1 answer to that question is CRAZY," @andrewp.stewart4585 wrote

 

But Harvey's reaction was the funniest thing for some. "The way Steve clapped and the survey gave the points for"Me" killed me," @darwain1 remarked. "When Steve said "I don't know why I clapped", he was talking to Marjorie hahahaha!" @MarieAdventure added.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestants turn the stage into dance floor with wild moves
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestants turn the stage into dance floor with wild moves
The host is experienced but he never saw what was coming when the mother-daughter duo were elated.
8 hours ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts blushing after Megan Thee Stallion's wild answer
NEWS
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts blushing after Megan Thee Stallion's wild answer
The three-time Grammy winner impressed the fans and the host with her witty answers.
9 hours ago
Goodwill customer buys a jazz record for $3, but what she found inside was a piece of history
NEWS
Goodwill customer buys a jazz record for $3, but what she found inside was a piece of history
The hidden treasure was worth a lot more than just money.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' new set design has all fans saying the same thing: "Why are there so many..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' new set design has all fans saying the same thing: "Why are there so many..."
The show has undergone several changes in a year and more are on the horizon.
11 hours ago
Costco customer returns an old mattress after using it for 5 years because why not, right?
COSTCO
Costco customer returns an old mattress after using it for 5 years because why not, right?
This may be a new TikTok record for using a Costco item for the longest time before returning it.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $100,000. Then, Pat Sajak got called out for how he reacted to it.
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $100,000. Then, Pat Sajak got called out for how he reacted to it.
Viewers said she was only the third contestant to ever get to play for a $100,000 bonus.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 loan to 10-year-old CEO who wants to help other kids grow financially
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $50,000 loan to 10-year-old CEO who wants to help other kids grow financially
Jack Bonneau might not have clinched the deal that he wanted but he made most of his opportunities.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey blamed as contestant had no idea how to play math game in bizarre moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey blamed as contestant had no idea how to play math game in bizarre moment
The mathematically challenged player who was playing "Do the Math" needed some help from the host.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to quit show after being weirded out by question
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatens to quit show after being weirded out by question
In his long run on the show, Harvey has come across the weirdest survey questions and answers but wasn't flustered.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers convinced player lost $100,000 over unfair puzzle: "I've got beef with..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers convinced player lost $100,000 over unfair puzzle: "I've got beef with..."
Sometimes even as a host, it's hard not to root for certain contestants showing potential.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant's bizarre winning trick during Plinko leaves even Drew Carey stunned
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant's bizarre winning trick during Plinko leaves even Drew Carey stunned
Drew Carey has seen a lot on the popular game show over the years and shocking him isn't that easy.
3 days ago
Target customer decides to help woman in need — but what he went through could save many others
NEWS
Target customer decides to help woman in need — but what he went through could save many others
The creator shared the telltale signs of the scam and advised people on how to be safe. 
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert tells the value of her grandma's jewelry
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert tells the value of her grandma's jewelry
The expert called the items 'magical' before pushing their value through the roof.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes even Jim Thornton 'nervous' with his incredible voice
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes even Jim Thornton 'nervous' with his incredible voice
Thornton has been part of the show for more than 10 years but even his job isn't secure.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant makes game show history by guessing every top answer on the board
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant makes game show history by guessing every top answer on the board
The performance took all the pressure off her sister who just needed to get one answer right.
3 days ago
Pat Sajak once yelled 'shut up' at an excited 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre TV moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak once yelled 'shut up' at an excited 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant in bizarre TV moment
The long-time host of the show made the comment in a light-hearted moment but it didn't go down well with fans.
4 days ago
Avid reader issues warning to those who buy second-hand books: "I'm scared to open..."
NEWS
Avid reader issues warning to those who buy second-hand books: "I'm scared to open..."
The BookTok creator warned everyone of a problem that has troubled readers for a long time.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins an SUV, then tells model 'you’re so good looking' in wild moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins an SUV, then tells model 'you’re so good looking' in wild moment
Adrenaline can make us do funny things and this contestant figured that out on national television.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who started her hoodie brand with just $500
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a 6-figure deal to entrepreneur who started her hoodie brand with just $500
Success stories of people who start small and make it big are the ones that resonate most with fans.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant fails at game 5 times — then she was asked to leave in awkward moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant fails at game 5 times — then she was asked to leave in awkward moment
The contestant even got help from the host Drew Carey, but to no avail.
5 days ago