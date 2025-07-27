ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't stay calm after hearing player's 'hip replacement' answer

The best part was that a lot of those hilarious answers did appear on the board.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
"Family Feud" players are often roasted by the host Steve Harvey for absurd answers, which often tend to be hilarious. But sometimes the questions are such that answers are bound to evoke laughter. On one occasion, Harvey struggled to keep his composure when contestants came up with hilarious responses to a weird question. The best part was that a lot of those answers were on the board, much to the surprise of the host.

Harvey read out the question, “Grandma got herself a sugar daddy. He bought her a new blank,” and a woman named Adriana from the Burgo family pressed her buzzer first and said, “Car.” That was the number one answer on the board, and she decided to play the rest of the round with her family.

The next answer came from a woman named Chantel, who said, “Underwear.” Harvey had a blank expression on his face, but the answer appeared on the board. Next up was a man named Adriano. Without missing a beat, he answered, “A new walker.” Even that was on the board as his family cheered him on. Next up was a woman named Natasha.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the contestants on the podium. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
She answered, “New dentures,” and it was on the board as well. These were all hilarious, and the studio audience reacted accordingly to each of them. The fact that they were all correct answers made the whole game even funnier. A man named Kevin was next, who said, “I’m gonna go with purse.” Unfortunately, that was not on the board, and the Burgo family conceded their first strike.

Things did not go as planned for the Burgos from that point. With only two spots left on the board, fans must have believed that they’d sweep the game. The next couple of answers given by them were ‘house’ and ‘jewelry.’ Neither of those two was on the board, and now, the Rivers family had the chance to steal the game. A woman named Sharon was up to win the game for her team.

Screenshot showing the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
After Harvey read the question out, she said, “Hip replacement.” The host of the show could not help but laugh at the answer. “Walker was up there,” she said, trying to justify her answer. Turns out that Sharon did not need to justify anything, as the answer she gave was up on the board. The Rivers family won the game in an unlikely turn of events, but fans of the show absolutely loved the answers they heard.

“Wow, what a steal... and it had me rollin'!  🤣🤣,” one fan commented under the clip on YouTube. “A new walker........ It has bling. LOL  Funniest thing,” quipped another. “Lucky guess a hip replacement,” a third user wrote.

