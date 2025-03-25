ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey warns 'Family Feud' contestant not to visit Atlanta after his controversial answer

Although the answer wasn't on the board, the host was quick to rebuke the family.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on "Family Feud" (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestants on "Family Feud" (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

As the host of “Family Feud,” Steve Harvey has heard answers ranging from dumb to racy to simply controversial and embarrassing. While he roasts contestants for their stupid responses, Harvey also warns people when they come up with something that could upset their spouse or another family member. He did the same as he told a contestant and his family not to step outdoors after an answer about the city they were in.

It all started when Harvey asked the survey question, “Name a city where it’s easier to walk than drive.” A woman named Nyn was first to hit her buzzer and she said, “New York.” That was the top answer on the board and she decided to play the game with her family. Next up was a woman named Christie who said, “Los Angeles.” Unfortunately, this was not on the board and got the family its first strike.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud." (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

Despite the setback, the host said, “That’s alright, that wasn’t a bad answer.” Then her teammate named Zach said, “Washington DC,” and that left the team with two strikes. Another man on the team named Jody was next and he said, “Atlanta.” This happened to be the city where “Family Feud” has been taped for many years now. The host walked away from the table upon hearing the answer before revealing that it was not on the board.

“Let me tell y’all something,” Harvey said. “When y’all get off tonight, y’all go straight to your hotel, get you some room service Don’t take your a** down and start walking around downtown Atlanta. Don’t you walk no damn where.” The 68-year-old shook as head as he walked away from the contestants who were laughing their hearts out. With three strikes, the family lost their chance to win, giving their opponents a chance to steal the game.

 

A woman named Lori took on the question for the other team, and said, “We’re going with Las Vegas.” That was one of the answers on the board and the family ended up winning the game. This is not the first time the host has reprimanded a contestant for an answer and it certainly will not be the last. Such answers and Harvey’s reaction to them is something that many viewers tune in to watch this show for. In a more recent episode of the show, something similar happened during the Fast Money round.

In this game, two contestants from the same family are asked the same set of questions. The first one to answer was a woman named Asia and the question was, “How many ping-pong balls can you fit in your mouth?” She said four and seemed to immediately regret her answer. “I panicked. My mom is here, Steve. I panicked,” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

That wasn’t all. Next up was a woman named Jamie and she said five. This threw Harvey off even more and he repeatedly kept smacking the contestant on her shoulder. “Shut your mouth. You need to stop it.” Needless to say, this was a hilarious segment as well.

