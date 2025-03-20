ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sings an iconic song after wearing the suit gifted by a contestant

The host and the contestant danced away as the audience kept cheering them on.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey getting dressed up and dancing (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey getting dressed up and dancing (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Steve Harvey has been a showman for decades, and was well known for his many talents even before he became the host of "Family Feud." He has demonstrated these on the show as well, by shaking a leg with contestants on several occasions. On one occasion, Harvey got 'pimped up' by a player who offered him a new suit, and the host stepped out to sing a classic from "The Temptations" on stage.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey dancing to The Temptations (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey dancing to The Temptations (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Calloway family and the Crum family. After going up to "Uncle Marvin" from the Calloway family, the host complimented the player's unique suit. "I like this Marvin. It's right up my alley," he told the player. Turns out, the player was all in for the compliments as he had a surprise hiding for Harvey. "We got an 'Uncle Marvin' special for you here!" he said as he pulled out a similarly patterned suit for Harvey. The host who looked a bit hesitant at first, took off his jacket and put on the suit. 

Screenshots showing Steve Harvey dressing up (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey dressing up (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As soon as the flashy jacket went on, it flipped a switch in Harvey as he instantly got cheery with "The Temptations" playing in the background. Harvey then took center stage to sing and dance his heart out to the classic from the iconic group. Marvin joined the host as well and the two danced away as the audience cheered them on. Harvey happened to know every lyric as he sang every word and grooved to the music. He showed off classic moves and the two had a great time sharing the stage.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey dancing alongside the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey dancing alongside the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the music faded, Harvey went back to the player's podium and took off the special jacket. As he got back into his original costume, Harvey said, "Boy! You don't know the time I had!" While Harvey had loads of fun during the performance, viewers at home enjoyed it even more. "Steve should just host all these game shows. He's so entertaining," @endl1234 commented. "Steve’s been waiting to do that his whole life. Look how happy he looks! Ha!" @ghanasoul added.

Harvey then went ahead with the games and asked Marvin to introduce everyone on the team. He then called Marv and Nikki up to the podium for a face-off. The survey question happened to be a controversial one. "What if hell isn't an actual place? What if it's listening to your wife complain about *blank* every day?" 

Marvin was the first one to hit the buzzer and he answered, "Money". While the answer showed up on the second spot Nikki got the better of him with the answer "Chores". The Crum family chose to play the question and got a few answers on the board right off the bat. However, they soon lost the turn after three strikes, and good old 'Uncle Marv' had a chance to steal all the points. 

 

After conferring with his team, Marvin came up with the answer, "Her Job". Luckily for the team, the answer showed up on the sixth spot, handing them the win.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest sheds tears after expert reveals the value of her 1959 oil painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest sheds tears after expert reveals the value of her 1959 oil painting
The guest had also conducted her own research for which she was commended by the expert.
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after expert reveals the value of her 1963 Rolex watch
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after expert reveals the value of her 1963 Rolex watch
The guest was shocked to learn how much the watch could have been with the original parts.
6 hours ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets and noticed one major problem: "Where is the..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets and noticed one major problem: "Where is the..."
The complaints against Walmart's Great Value products aren't slowing down.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sings an iconic song after wearing the suit gifted by a contestant
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sings an iconic song after wearing the suit gifted by a contestant
The host and the contestant danced away as the audience kept cheering them on.
8 hours ago
Motorist discovers Costco has a car wash now and then she saw the price: "It's definitely a..."
COSTCO
Motorist discovers Costco has a car wash now and then she saw the price: "It's definitely a..."
There were many who loved it but then there were those who had complaints.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey pretended to be Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans totally loved it
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey pretended to be Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans totally loved it
Turns out Drew Carey is quite the impressionist as he nailed the "get to the choppa" line.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals the value of her 17th-century map
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals the value of her 17th-century map
The guest, who bought the item from a thrift store because it was pretty, was left in shock by the appraisal.
1 day ago
Drew Carey reveals Bob Barker’s love for animals led to a strict 'no meat' rule on 'Price is Right'
NEWS
Drew Carey reveals Bob Barker’s love for animals led to a strict 'no meat' rule on 'Price is Right'
Making his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Carey shared a few insights from the show.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in tears after expert reveals the value of her 125-year-old opal ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in tears after expert reveals the value of her 125-year-old opal ring
The magnificent piece of jewelry from Marcus & Co. carried much more than just emotional value.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player tried to get on the show for 10 years — today, he just won $77,000 prize money
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player tried to get on the show for 10 years — today, he just won $77,000 prize money
The player also brought his wife on the stage to cheer him as he played for a hefty prize.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wows Ryan Seacrest with a special skill just before winning over $63,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wows Ryan Seacrest with a special skill just before winning over $63,000
He also displayed the same expertise and ease to bounce back while solving puzzles.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins big with just seconds to spare in one of the most iconic TV moments
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins big with just seconds to spare in one of the most iconic TV moments
Carey was working with the contestant all along telling him to go higher and lower.
3 days ago
Former 'Price is Right' contestant reveals how much people get paid to appear on Bidders' Row
NEWS
Former 'Price is Right' contestant reveals how much people get paid to appear on Bidders' Row
The round features four players bidding for items on the stage; however, not all of them get picked to enter the final games.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' fans are calling this the happiest and most fun business pitch ever — and we totally get why
NEWS
'Shark Tank' fans are calling this the happiest and most fun business pitch ever — and we totally get why
The co-founders of Bubbly Blaster made a clean pitch and bagged an easy deal from two Sharks.
3 days ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant falls on her knees after taking up Drew Carey's offer and losing a car
NEWS
‘Price is Right’ contestant falls on her knees after taking up Drew Carey's offer and losing a car
The host himself and models on the show have been involved in such gaffes from time to time.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
The guest who inherited a Fern Coppedge painting from her grandfather was blown away by its true value.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doesn't recognize two Marvel movie stars: "Who is he..."
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey doesn't recognize two Marvel movie stars: "Who is he..."
Harvey has also admitted that he is unable to recall names on his own show.
4 days ago
Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary an 'idiot' during a heated argument in wild 'Shark Tank' moment
NEWS
Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary an 'idiot' during a heated argument in wild 'Shark Tank' moment
The comments didn't go down well with the rest of the panel and they didn't hold back.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left speechless after expert revealed the whopping value of her $100 statue
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left speechless after expert revealed the whopping value of her $100 statue
The statue even triggered a bidding war when it went up for auction at Sotheby's.
4 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant wraps himself around Drew Carey like a koala in wild TV moment
NEWS
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant wraps himself around Drew Carey like a koala in wild TV moment
The player who made his second appearance on the show did not let his excitement die.
5 days ago