'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sings an iconic song after wearing the suit gifted by a contestant

The host and the contestant danced away as the audience kept cheering them on.

Steve Harvey has been a showman for decades, and was well known for his many talents even before he became the host of "Family Feud." He has demonstrated these on the show as well, by shaking a leg with contestants on several occasions. On one occasion, Harvey got 'pimped up' by a player who offered him a new suit, and the host stepped out to sing a classic from "The Temptations" on stage.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey dancing to The Temptations (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Calloway family and the Crum family. After going up to "Uncle Marvin" from the Calloway family, the host complimented the player's unique suit. "I like this Marvin. It's right up my alley," he told the player. Turns out, the player was all in for the compliments as he had a surprise hiding for Harvey. "We got an 'Uncle Marvin' special for you here!" he said as he pulled out a similarly patterned suit for Harvey. The host who looked a bit hesitant at first, took off his jacket and put on the suit.

Screenshots showing Steve Harvey dressing up (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As soon as the flashy jacket went on, it flipped a switch in Harvey as he instantly got cheery with "The Temptations" playing in the background. Harvey then took center stage to sing and dance his heart out to the classic from the iconic group. Marvin joined the host as well and the two danced away as the audience cheered them on. Harvey happened to know every lyric as he sang every word and grooved to the music. He showed off classic moves and the two had a great time sharing the stage.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey dancing alongside the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

As the music faded, Harvey went back to the player's podium and took off the special jacket. As he got back into his original costume, Harvey said, "Boy! You don't know the time I had!" While Harvey had loads of fun during the performance, viewers at home enjoyed it even more. "Steve should just host all these game shows. He's so entertaining," @endl1234 commented. "Steve’s been waiting to do that his whole life. Look how happy he looks! Ha!" @ghanasoul added.

Harvey then went ahead with the games and asked Marvin to introduce everyone on the team. He then called Marv and Nikki up to the podium for a face-off. The survey question happened to be a controversial one. "What if hell isn't an actual place? What if it's listening to your wife complain about *blank* every day?"

Marvin was the first one to hit the buzzer and he answered, "Money". While the answer showed up on the second spot Nikki got the better of him with the answer "Chores". The Crum family chose to play the question and got a few answers on the board right off the bat. However, they soon lost the turn after three strikes, and good old 'Uncle Marv' had a chance to steal all the points.

After conferring with his team, Marvin came up with the answer, "Her Job". Luckily for the team, the answer showed up on the sixth spot, handing them the win.