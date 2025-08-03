'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey puts up a hilarious act to mock contestant's 'parents' answer

The host could not believe it was one of the answers and could not help himself.

Steve Harvey doesn’t shy away from roasting contestants to entertain "Family Feud" viewers. In an earlier episode of the show, he found one of the answers so funny that he acted it out in an even more hilarious manner. He pretended to be the parent of a person who had just caught their kid trying to rob a bank. The host wasn’t expecting the answer to be on the board and could not contain his laughter.

The host read out the survey question, “Name something a bank robber does not want to see when he runs into a bank.” Matthew from the Paulson family was first to his buzzer, and he said, “The police.” It was clearly the number one answer on the board, and the family decided to play out the round.

Next up to answer was a woman named Keely, and she said, “A gun,” but that was not on the board. The same thing happened to the next contestant, Julie, who said, “A locked door.” Beth was next, and she said, “Another robber,” which was one of the answers on the board. Next up was her husband, Greg, who also answered correctly when he said, “Security cameras.”

Screenshot showing Greg, Beth, and Steve Harvey. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Matthew’s turn came around again, but this time, he did not answer correctly as he said, “I’m gonna go with an empty safe, Steve.” That was the third strike for the Paulsons, and now, the Wallace family had the chance to steal. Debra was the contestant to answer, and she said, “Attack dogs.” She had discussed it with her family, as that’s what they suggested she say. Unfortunately, it wasn’t on the board, and the family failed to steal the win.

As per the rules of the show, once the round comes to an end, the answers have to be revealed to everyone. One of the answers on the board was “His parents.” When that popped up, Harvey just could not keep calm. He laughed uncontrollably for a moment before regaining his composure and having a stoic expression on his face.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey with the Wallace family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)

“I know you ain’t down here robbin’ no bank,” he said. “We did not raise you to rob banks.” The crowd loved the act and applauded the host. The other two answers left were “His spouse/mate and No tellers/be back.” Fans of the show loved the segment and made their thoughts clear in the comments on YouTube.

“A brilliant impression of a parent who didn’t raise a child to rob a bank,” one fan commented. “This is kinda like the theme of name something a burglar doesn’t wanna see when he breaks into a house 😂,” added another. “The parents cannot see him, he's wearing a mask, Steve Harvey.😅,” a third fan wrote.

