'Family Feud' player scares Steve Harvey by yelling out her answer that he didn't even understand

This was rare on the show where Harvey is the one doing most of the talking and shutting people down.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is often left stunned by absurd answers, and his signature deadpan expression makes it clear. He is also notorious for being vocal when it comes to roasting contestants. However, sometimes, the comedian-turned-host comes across a contestant who shuts him up. Amongst them is Jennifer, who had the host on his toes with her energy. She also wasn't afraid to be loud whenever Harvey had trouble understanding her answers.

Screenshot showing the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Jennings and the Offley family. Jennifer was representing the Jennings as Harvey read out the question, "Name a country that starts with the letter 'S.'" When Jennifer got the chance to answer, she came up with the top answer, 'Spain.' However, she got too excited and yelled "We will play Steve!" a little too loudly, scaring the host off.

Screenshot showing Harvey backing up away from Jennifer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Going ahead with the game, Harvey moved on to Riley and asked him the same question. While he gave a plausible answer in 'Sudan,' it unfortunately didn't resonate with the survey, and the team got their first strike. The turn went on to Sandy, who got the points with her answer, 'Switzerland.' After another strike and some more points, the turn circled back to Jennifer, who had to come up with the one remaining answer to win the round.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With a chance of the game going into sudden death, Harvey went up to Jennifer and repeated the question. "Jennifer, one answer left. You give me this one answer, your family wins this game, but this time, you have two strikes. If it's not there, the other family can steal, and they will win," Harvey said to the player. After some thinking, Jennifer had her eureka moment and yelled out, 'Scotland!' When Harvey didn't understand the answer, she got even louder, making the host take two steps back. While contestants have previously made Harvey almost walk off the set with their stupid answers, this was the first time someone outright scared the host with her energy.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to being yelled at (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Oh, okay! Scotland for the win!" Harvey said as he looked at the board. Unfortunately for Jennifer, the answer did not show up on the board, and her team got the third and final strike. The turn then went to the Offley family, who now had the chance to steal all the points. Their team came up with the answer, "South Africa". While they were confident that they had won, this too didn't show up on the board.

In the end, the Jennings won the round and their team had the most points to go into the Fast Money round of the game, where they could win $20,000. To calm down the groaning audience, Harvey then went on to reveal the one remaining answer, which was "Singapore".

