ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' player scares Steve Harvey by yelling out her answer that he didn't even understand

This was rare on the show where Harvey is the one doing most of the talking and shutting people down.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing the player yelling and Steve Harvey's reaction to it (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing the player yelling and Steve Harvey's reaction to it (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is often left stunned by absurd answers, and his signature deadpan expression makes it clear. He is also notorious for being vocal when it comes to roasting contestants. However, sometimes, the comedian-turned-host comes across a contestant who shuts him up. Amongst them is Jennifer, who had the host on his toes with her energy. She also wasn't afraid to be loud whenever Harvey had trouble understanding her answers.

Screenshot showing the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the contestant (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Jennings and the Offley family. Jennifer was representing the Jennings as Harvey read out the question, "Name a country that starts with the letter 'S.'" When Jennifer got the chance to answer, she came up with the top answer, 'Spain.' However, she got too excited and yelled "We will play Steve!" a little too loudly, scaring the host off. 

Screenshot showing Harvey backing up away from Jennifer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey backing up away from Jennifer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Going ahead with the game, Harvey moved on to Riley and asked him the same question. While he gave a plausible answer in 'Sudan,' it unfortunately didn't resonate with the survey, and the team got their first strike. The turn went on to Sandy, who got the points with her answer, 'Switzerland.' After another strike and some more points, the turn circled back to Jennifer, who had to come up with the one remaining answer to win the round. 

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

With a chance of the game going into sudden death, Harvey went up to Jennifer and repeated the question. "Jennifer, one answer left. You give me this one answer, your family wins this game, but this time, you have two strikes. If it's not there, the other family can steal, and they will win," Harvey said to the player. After some thinking, Jennifer had her eureka moment and yelled out, 'Scotland!' When Harvey didn't understand the answer, she got even louder, making the host take two steps back. While contestants have previously made Harvey almost walk off the set with their stupid answers, this was the first time someone outright scared the host with her energy.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to being yelled at (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to being yelled at (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Oh, okay! Scotland for the win!" Harvey said as he looked at the board. Unfortunately for Jennifer, the answer did not show up on the board, and her team got the third and final strike. The turn then went to the Offley family, who now had the chance to steal all the points. Their team came up with the answer, "South Africa". While they were confident that they had won, this too didn't show up on the board. 

In the end, the Jennings won the round and their team had the most points to go into the Fast Money round of the game, where they could win $20,000. To calm down the groaning audience, Harvey then went on to reveal the one remaining answer, which was "Singapore". 

More on Market Realist: 

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey joked about an entire city since he had no idea that it existed

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing player's OJ Simpson answer

Steve Harvey makes a 'Family Feud' contestant the host as he was too afraid to ask a question

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' player scares Steve Harvey by yelling out her answer that he didn't even understand
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player scares Steve Harvey by yelling out her answer that he didn't even understand
This was rare on the show where Harvey is the one doing most of the talking and shutting people down.
1 hour ago
'Jeopardy!' fans call out impossible clue that stopped player from dethroning reigning champion
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans call out impossible clue that stopped player from dethroning reigning champion
Fans complained that the unusual clue cost the player a chance to challenge for the win.
21 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes all judges fight then convinces them to team up for $1.5 million deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes all judges fight then convinces them to team up for $1.5 million deal
The founders of xCraft struck a rare and expensive all investor deal on Shark Tank.
1 day ago
Ken Jennings finally breaks silence as rumors swirl over his 'Jeopardy' future: 'I really feel...'
JEOPARDY
Ken Jennings finally breaks silence as rumors swirl over his 'Jeopardy' future: 'I really feel...'
The dynamic host finally broke silence on exit rumours, cementing his intent to continue his job.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert stunned by a guest's old painting, says 'it's one of the best I've seen'
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert stunned by a guest's old painting, says 'it's one of the best I've seen'
The painting and a note from the renowned artist, Hovsep Pushman left the expert in awe.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a total of $122,000 after his rival makes the 'worst guess ever'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a total of $122,000 after his rival makes the 'worst guess ever'
Banking on a bad guess made by his opponent, Ryan Burkett guessed the correct answer and took home a massive win.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by valuation of rare Superman sketch that his 'wife does not like'
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by valuation of rare Superman sketch that his 'wife does not like'
The World War II era sketch was given to the guest's father by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the creators of Superman.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a miracle and wins four big prizes at the last moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a miracle and wins four big prizes at the last moment
The contestant, Madison, hit the jackpot with less than a second remaining in the 'Race Game.'
2 days ago
'Wheel Of Fortune' player says he had 'no shot' after failing to solve tough puzzle and fans agree
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel Of Fortune' player says he had 'no shot' after failing to solve tough puzzle and fans agree
Both the contestant and fans believed he stood no real chance of solving the Bonus Round puzzle.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' seller brings creepy Chucky doll from ‘Child’s Play’ — but still couldn't strike a deal
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller brings creepy Chucky doll from ‘Child’s Play’ — but still couldn't strike a deal
The spooky item was a great find for the pawn shop, but the asking price was too high for Corey Harrison to cut a deal.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values chessboard at $600 but predicts it won't turn up in an auction
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert values chessboard at $600 but predicts it won't turn up in an auction
Despite saying that the item was worth a small fortune, the expert was confident about its future.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Miami Heat ring for $9,000 — but fans question the tough bargain
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Miami Heat ring for $9,000 — but fans question the tough bargain
Harrison almost blew the deal for the gold & diamond encrusted ring over $3,000.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner gives up 5% equity just to avoid partnership with Kevin O'Leary
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner gives up 5% equity just to avoid partnership with Kevin O'Leary
Insulted by her refusal to partner up, Kevin O'Leary told Lori Greiner, 'Do not screw with Mr Wonderful...'
6 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings shuts down fan who questioned a clue — says 'buy a dictionary'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings shuts down fan who questioned a clue — says 'buy a dictionary'
The witty host reminded everyone that he’s never afraid to deliver the perfect clap back.
6 days ago
Walmart shopper calls out the store for asking her to pay to use self-checkout: 'I’m not paying...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper calls out the store for asking her to pay to use self-checkout: 'I’m not paying...'
TikToker Madilynn Cameron alleged she was asked her to get a membership to use the self checkout facility at Walmart.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, good heavens' after hearing the value of his toy train set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my, good heavens' after hearing the value of his toy train set
The toy train set from the Lionel company turned out to be a invaluable treasure.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across a mummified falcon and it's worth a huge fortune
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across a mummified falcon and it's worth a huge fortune
The pawn shop boss, Rick Harrison wasted no time to get the mummy authenticated.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert holds guest's hand after she's shaken by the appraisal of royal jewelry
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert holds guest's hand after she's shaken by the appraisal of royal jewelry
The elderly guest was visibly shaken to learn the value of her prized family heirloom.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant explains what happened behind the scenes after he won $86,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant explains what happened behind the scenes after he won $86,000
In an Instagram post, Drew Goldfarb got candid about his big win, friends he made along the way, and things he learnt.
7 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings curses after accidentally revealing an answer in wild TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings curses after accidentally revealing an answer in wild TV moment
Ken Jennings accidentally let a curse slip and spoiled a clue — and the goof-up made it to air unedited.
7 days ago