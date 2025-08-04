ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant to 'sit down' as she takes too long to answer

Steve Harvey can be a ruthless game show host if the time calls for it.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud"(Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud"(Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey is known to roast contestants and can be ruthless when he puts them down on "Family Feud" over the inability to come up with sensible answers. He did that once in an earlier episode of the show when he asked question to a contestant, before telling her to sit down after she failed to answer on time.

Harvey started by reading out the question, “Name a US city that is known for its music scene.” Roger from the Groth family was the first to press his buzzer, and he said, “New Orleans.” That was the number 2 answer on the board. Sha’kiera from the Bryant family could have given the number one answer, but her head was not in the game.’

She was seen giggling after Roger’s answer, and the buzzer went off less than a second before she said, “New York City.” Harvey was a bit surprised that she could not get an answer out and did not hold back. “Go over there and sit down,” he said in a nonchalant fashion. Roger, on the other hand, decided to play the round out with his family. The next one to face the question from the Groth family was a woman named Lisa.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on the podium with the contestants. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

She did not need much time answering as she said, “Nashville,” which many people consider to be one of the most iconic destinations for those who are into country or southern music. Unsurprisingly, that was the number one answer on the board. Next up was Sarah, who answered Dallas, but it was not up there on the board. Next up was Adam, who answered, “Memphis.”

Harvey loved the answer as he shouted, “Give me blues, baby.” Thankfully, it was up there on the board. Next up was a man named David, who chose Sha’kiera’s earlier answer and said, “New York City.” Turns out that it was up there on the board. Roger’s turn came around, and he answered Chicago. However, he immediately knew that he was wrong, and that was indeed the case.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the family. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Frud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Frud)

Lisa kept the great form going as she said, “Austin, Texas,” which was up on the board. It was then Sarah’s turn, and she found herself in a situation similar to Sha’kiera’s earlier. She froze when she heard the question and was not able to answer in time. That was the third strike, and now, the Bryant family had the chance to steal. Na’Keya was up to win the game, and she seemed confident.

“Steve, we're going with Detroit. Mowtown!” she said. Unfortunately, that was not up on the board either, and the Groths won the round. Only one answer wasn’t revealed during the round. It was later seen that the answer was Los Angeles.

