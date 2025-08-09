ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team

When the contestants had to name sports teams named after birds, they left the host baffled.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
As the host of "Family Feud", Steve Harvey has a reputation for roasting or responding with confused expressions to dumb answers. He has heard and endured hundreds of stupid answers. However, sometimes, the contestants keep raising the level until the host loses his mind. This happened when a team consistently baffled Harvey by coming up with birds that sports teams are named after. Naturally, the answers didn't make any sense. 

Harvey's question to contestants was, "Name a bird that’s also the name of a sports team." Alexis hit the buzzer first and answered with "hawk." When it didn't show up on the board, Asna came up with "rays," already rattling Harvey. "You need to-- What are you clapping for?" he said before pointing to the board. 

After a couple more bizarre answers, finally Hassan from Asna's team got his answer, "eagles" on the board. They chose to play the question, and the turn went to Kam. She answered the question with "Let's go watch a Falcon," and it turned up on the board. However, all hell broke loose when Harvey went up to the next contestant, Saba, who came up with the bizarre response, "jets." "The what? You just see, right now, you're just naming something that flies," Harvey said with disappointment.

With one strike on the board, Harvey moved on to Asna, who shocked him with a Harry Potter-esque answer of "Ravenclaw". After checking the board in disbelief, the host carried on with the game and asked the question to the next player, Hassan. He played the game smartly and earned points with the answer, "Seahawks."

The next team member, Kam, also got points on the board with his sensible answer, "Cardinals." When he turned to Amina, Harvey was quite apprehensive about the outcome. With two strikes on the board, he walked over to the other team's podium and yelled, "Say anything you want to. I'm gonna be right here," as if he knew Amina wouldn't get it. He was right as she answered with "parakeets". Harvey then went on to mock her by enacting how the players of "The Pittsburgh Parakeets" would act on the field.

As the Shazad family lost their chance to take all the points home, the turn went to the Ray family, who had the chance to steal everything. Even before Harvey could read the question to the team, they annoyed him by shouting out all sorts of answers. When things settled down, their team lead, Mary, came up with the answer, "The Ravens!"

Luckily for the team, the answer showed up on the board, and they won the round. In the end, a disappointed Harvey went on to reveal the remaining answer, "Orioles."

