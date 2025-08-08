'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was so stunned to hear this answer that he wanted to burn his cards

Sometimes the host of Family Feud just wants the chaos to end as it gets too much.

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey is known for his deadpan expressions or witty jibes in response to absurd or stupid answers. But sometimes he loses it when responses from contestants are too over the top. On such occasions, he is known to take his frustration out on his cards by tossing them around. But in one instance, he wanted to simply burn them. This happened when a player named Matthew gave a strange answer to the question that asked for an instrument that would provide little coverage in a nude orchestra.

Screenshot showing Harvey playing the game (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Gonzales and the McDonald families. With the two contestants, Sandy and Ross, from each of the respective teams at the podium, Harvey asked, "In an all-nude orchestra, what instrument would offer little coverage?" Ross hit the buzzer first and answered with a "violin."

While the answer showed up on the board, Sandy's response, "a flute," ranked higher in the survey, giving her team a chance to play. The turn then went to Andy, who came up with the unusual answer, "the cello", which wasn't on the board. Moving on, Harvey went to the next player, Marcos, who chose to be smart with the answer, "a trumpet". As the answer was on the board, Harvey moved on to the next player, Matthew, who was about to leave him stunned.

Screenshot showing Matthew taking the mic (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

After Harvey repeated the question, the player answered with, "a cowbell." The response immediately cracked up Harvey, who thought it was a brilliant choice. He then went on to pretend that his cards were a cowbell. In the end, however, Harvey simply indicated that he wanted to light the cards on fire through his gestures.

Screenshot showing Harvey making the gesture (Image source: YouTube/ Family Feud)

After the funny incident, Harvey kept the game going. With two strikes, the Gonzales family was one wrong answer away from losing the round. Thus, when the turn went to the youngest team member, Maia, the host said, "Maia, we got two strikes now. This is going too fast; the McDonald family could steal." However, the young player smartly came up with the answer, "the triangle," which earned the team more points. In the end, it all came down to the team's leader, Sandy, to save the game for her team. However, her answer, "a saxophone," wasn't good enough, and the team lost their shot at winning the round. Harvey then walked across the stage as the turn went to the other family.

In the end, Ross took charge again and answered the question with "a clarinet," which showed up on the board, and won his team all the points from the round. Harvey then went on to reveal the one remaining answer, which was the "harmonica."

