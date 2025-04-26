ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and screams after hearing contestant's answer

PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey is known for his witty tongue-in-cheek comments and deadpan expressions in reaction to weird answers on "Family Feud." But sometimes he can be dramatic and even get physical with contestants. Although it's not new for Harvey to roast people, one contestant named Chris made him throw away his cards and scream out loud with his witty answer.

During the episode, the Noble family had won the face-off and decided to play the survey question, which was, "Name a way a woman is like a roller coaster". Things went smoothly until the turn was passed on to the Pittard family, and Chris took the mic. The father of the Pittard family came up with a rather innocent but funny answer, "She makes you scream". Harvey was so delighted by the answer that he couldn't stop chuckling. "Boy! Let me tell you something. I don't know if that's up there, but I want to thank the Lord for that answer," the host said.

While the contestant may not be trying to be suggestive, Harvey took the answer that way. He threw his cards on the floor and went on to gesture various moves during which a woman can make a man scream. The former comedian made the studio burst out with laughter with his mute screams and gestures. 

Before things got out of hand, the round innocently began with Brea from the Noble family winning the face-off with her answer, "She's up and down", which was the top answer on the board. The turn then passed on to the next member of the team, who came up with the unusual answer, "Nookie," which did not show up on the board. The next strike came for Toni, who said, "There's a lot of twists and turns." With two strikes on the board, the Noble family had a slim chance of winning the game. The team's hopes hinged on Kevin, who answered, "Let's go with really fast". Luckily, for the team, the answer did show up on the board, and the turn was passed on to Eva. The player answered with "She's crazy," which unfortunately earned the team their final strike.

The turn then passed on to the Pittard family, and Chris took the responsibility of answering the question in an attempt to steal the points. Although Chris's answer made Harvey lose it, he soon collected himself and asked the player to clarify what he meant. "What does he mean by 'Make you scream?'" They want y'all to talk it over. They want to know what you mean," Harvey said, referring to the producers of the show.

This is when Chris revealed that he didn't mean anything X-rated and he was completely innocent. "She's exciting," the contestant clarified. The answer showed up on the board as "Fun/Thrilling," which meant Chris helped his family steal all the points.

 

Viewers at home couldn't stop laughing at Harvey's antics and mentioned it in comments. "When Steve started acting out “make you scream” I was cracking up screaming at the screen it’s a family show, Steve, it’s a family show," a fan, @Tonnnnia, wrote.

