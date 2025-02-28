ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards in anger and tells players 'y'all should be ashamed'

Even after someone mentioned the obvious word, the absurd answers didn't stop.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey throwing his cards away (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey throwing his cards away (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey keeps things entertaining using his comic timing and straight-faced reactions, even when he comes across stupid answers and clueless contestants. The show's quirky survey questions typically don't require critical thinking as they are relatively easy to answer. But, even then some contestants struggle to come up with simple answers, prompting Harvey to simply throw up his arms, or cards to be precise.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey looking all fed up
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey looking all fed up (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

During an episode, Harvey called two contestants from each team, for a face-off at the podium. Christine representing the Kang Family was up against Nick representing the Fields family. With everything set, Harvey told the two players that they had to fill the blank space in, "____ HOP." Nick was the first to hit the buzzer and he came up with a bizarre answer, "Top." Surprisingly, Harvey didn't roast the player as he turned to the board which didn't feature the response.

Screenshots showing the two contestants at the podium
Screenshots showing the two contestants at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The host then turned to Christine who came up with an even weirder answer and said, "Crop Top." This shocked Harvey as he stared blankly at the contestant. Her answer too did not show up amongst the top responses in the survey. 

Harvey then went to Joslyn of the Fields family who followed the footsteps of Christine and said, "Drop Top." This too wasn't on the board and the turn went to Tahjai of the Kang family who made a decent guess and said, "Big Hop". While it was the most sensible answer so far, it did not show up on the board either.

By this time, everyone in the studio, including Harvey, was eager to hear the most obvious word. To express his frustration, the host threw his cards on the floor and stood in the middle with his hands in his pocket. The next player from the Fields family, Marvin too had a different answer.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey throwing his cards on the floor
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey throwing his cards on the floor (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The elderly contestant answered "Bunny Hop," which finally showed up on the board at the top spot. Thus, the Fields family got to play the question and win some points. Before going over to the team, Harvey crossed his arms and said, "Ya'll should be ashamed of yourselves."

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey scolding the contestants
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey scolding the contestants (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

He then repeated the question to Erica who finally said the word that Harvey had been longing to hear. "Hip Hop," she mentioned with a big smile, prompting a quick "Thank You" from Harvey. The answer showed up on the second spot and the turn went to the next player, Erin. Erin answered with "Car Hop" which earned the team their first strike. Next up was Nick again, who completely blanked out before saying "Mop". "Did you say mop?" Harvey asked the player with a disappointed look on his face. Quite obviously, the answer did not feature on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the Fields family
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to the Fields family (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Joslyn then came to the rescue of the team and answered with "IHOP". Harvey too was energized by the answer as he said, "Girl, you a better shop. We talking about the pancake house." The answer won the team some points which were ultimately lost as Marvin earned the third strike with the answer "Dance Hop". 

 

The Kang family then had the chance to steal the points but they too failed as their answer "Bar Hop" did not appear on the board. Finally, the rest of the top answers were revealed as, "Sock Hop" and "Bellhop."

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Pat Sajak fires back at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who asked him 'what kind of puzzle is that?'
NEWS
Pat Sajak fires back at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who asked him 'what kind of puzzle is that?'
The host had been seeing the contestant criticize the show and finally gave it back.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hands over his card to woman as he felt awkward asking one question
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hands over his card to woman as he felt awkward asking one question
Harvey stuttered through the round as the question made him visibly uncomfortable.
3 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards in anger and tells players 'y'all should be ashamed'
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards in anger and tells players 'y'all should be ashamed'
Even after someone mentioned the obvious word, the absurd answers didn't stop.
5 hours ago
Pat Sajak scolds 'Wheel of Fortune' player after he made one major mistake: "Don't ever do it again"
NEWS
Pat Sajak scolds 'Wheel of Fortune' player after he made one major mistake: "Don't ever do it again"
Dixie took the scolding lightly as he went into the bonus round with confidence.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' player pulls off the 'greatest comeback' in show history — even Drew was in disbelief
NEWS
'Price is Right' player pulls off the 'greatest comeback' in show history — even Drew was in disbelief
Drew Carey was also on his toes as the contestant was racing against the clock to get the price right.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' stars took their business skills to 'Family Feud' and played the game like absolute pros
NEWS
'Shark Tank' stars took their business skills to 'Family Feud' and played the game like absolute pros
The 'Sharks' beat the team of "The Talk" to head into the Bonus Round of the show.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper noticed something really odd after opening her Sprite cans: "Y'all gonna drink this..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper noticed something really odd after opening her Sprite cans: "Y'all gonna drink this..."
McGee shared that it wasn't the case with one or two cans but every single can of Sprite
2 days ago
'Jeopardy’ host Ken Jennings takes a subtle dig at 'Wheel of Fortune' off camera: "They'd gone..."
NEWS
'Jeopardy’ host Ken Jennings takes a subtle dig at 'Wheel of Fortune' off camera: "They'd gone..."
While their shows are constantly competing, the two haven't expressed anything against each other.
2 days ago
How much does Manuela Arbeláez earn per episode on 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than we thought
NEWS
How much does Manuela Arbeláez earn per episode on 'Price is Right'? It's a lot more than we thought
Arbeláez shot to fame after a mishap in which she gave away a free car to a contestant.
2 days ago
Lori Greiner broke down when a father and son’s 'Shark Tank' pitch took an unbelievable turn
NEWS
Lori Greiner broke down when a father and son’s 'Shark Tank' pitch took an unbelievable turn
The father's journey as an entrepreneur surprised sharks and even impressed Kevin O'Leary.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model channels her inner psychic to predict win for a contestant: "Did you get any vibe..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' model channels her inner psychic to predict win for a contestant: "Did you get any vibe..."
The player didn't start out performing well, but things started turning around soon.
3 days ago
Costco shopper issues serious warning for parents who buy baby diapers: "My daughter started to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper issues serious warning for parents who buy baby diapers: "My daughter started to..."
The brand recently switched its supplier in a major move at the beginning of the year.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' models accidentally break a brand new TV on the set in bizarre moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' models accidentally break a brand new TV on the set in bizarre moment
The announcer had to remove the TV from the list of prizes after the epic blunder.
3 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player makes Pat Sajak drop his cards after her awkward comment: "Excuse me..."
NEWS
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player makes Pat Sajak drop his cards after her awkward comment: "Excuse me..."
The host known for his witty comments made people laugh simply with a straight face.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
Fans argue that the show has plenty of fun games and this isn't needed.
4 days ago
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
NEWS
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
The player got a little too physical while celebrating her mega car and cash win.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestants 'y'all crazy?' after they repeated the same answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestants 'y'all crazy?' after they repeated the same answer
Harvey kept asking the contestant to pick a different option and she kept repeating answers.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
WALMART
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
"Not sure what this was from but I wasn’t risking it," she said in her video.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
Harvey couldn't believe that the player's failed to answer such a common question.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
Harvey had to ask the contestant to stop making the dish forever as he couldn't control his reaction.
5 days ago