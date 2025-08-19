Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think

"If my show gets canceled, I’ve got three more. I don’t have any free time, but I have 12 jobs," Harvey said.

Before he became popular as the "Family Feud" host with his deadpan expressions and jibes, Steve Harvey was already famous as a stand-up comedian and for hosting other events. He was recently honored with an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host of a Game Show for "Celebrity Family Feud" as well. But few may know that the veteran has spent almost 14 years on the show, and this is the longest any host has been on a TV game show.

Harvey has built a net worth of $200 million, and his earnings from "Family Feud" alone are between $20,000 and $100,000 per episode. He reportedly makes at least $10 million per season, which means for a 200-episode season, his salary is approximately $50,000 per 30-minute episode, according to Parade. However, his beginnings were humble. Harvey started as a stand-up comedian and made $50 a week. “​​That was an ugly period, just very painful,” he said, recalling his struggling period. He added, “Everybody has a moment when they turn back, when you say to yourself, ‘This is too much.' I had it on several occasions.”

Recently, Harvey shared a lengthy, insightful note on Instagram along with a clip of his interview, 'Motivated+' for SteveHarvey.com. "Everybody has one — that moment where you can either go forward or give it all up. But here’s the thing: if you give up, it will never happen," he wrote in his inspiring message. Harvey also described his early days and confessed that he slept in his car with merely $35 left in his bank. "Everything I owned fit into two bags. I started talking to God about my dreams," he continued. He then went on to describe his career-defining moment, calling it the 'Apollo Story.'

Harvey revealed that while struggling to stay afloat and pay the bills, he miraculously got invited to do stand-up comedy on "Showtime at the Apollo," a Fox series. "Out of nowhere, I get a call from the Apollo asking me to come on the show. That same night, I met D.L. Hughley, Dwayne Johnson, and Jamie Foxx for the first time. We were all comedians hitting the stage that night," he wrote. Harvey urged his followers to believe in themselves and pursue their goals. He launched his own sitcom, The Steve Harvey Show, on The WB in 1996 after becoming an overnight television success. The show ran for six seasons.

Additionally, he ventured into the world of fashion by debuting a menswear line called 'H by Steve Harvey,' and also started a production company, 'East 112'. He also steps forward as a philanthropist. “I’m running from homelessness,” he told People, before adding, “I can’t ever be in that position again. If my show gets canceled, I’ve got three more. I don’t have any free time, but I have 12 jobs.”

