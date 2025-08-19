ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think

"If my show gets canceled, I’ve got three more. I don’t have any free time, but I have 12 jobs," Harvey said.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey as the host on 'Family Feud' (Cover Image Source: Instagram| @familyfeudabc)
Steve Harvey as the host on 'Family Feud' (Cover Image Source: Instagram| @familyfeudabc)

Before he became popular as the "Family Feud" host with his deadpan expressions and jibes, Steve Harvey was already famous as a stand-up comedian and for hosting other events. He was recently honored with an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host of a Game Show for "Celebrity Family Feud" as well. But few may know that the veteran has spent almost 14 years on the show, and this is the longest any host has been on a TV game show.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Celebrity Family Feud (@familyfeudabc)

 

Harvey has built a net worth of $200 million, and his earnings from "Family Feud" alone are between $20,000 and $100,000 per episode. He reportedly makes at least $10 million per season, which means for a 200-episode season, his salary is approximately $50,000 per 30-minute episode, according to Parade. However, his beginnings were humble. Harvey started as a stand-up comedian and made $50 a week. “​​That was an ugly period, just very painful,” he said, recalling his struggling period. He added, “Everybody has a moment when they turn back, when you say to yourself, ‘This is too much.' I had it on several occasions.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

 

Recently, Harvey shared a lengthy, insightful note on Instagram along with a clip of his interview, 'Motivated+' for SteveHarvey.com. "Everybody has one — that moment where you can either go forward or give it all up. But here’s the thing: if you give up, it will never happen," he wrote in his inspiring message. Harvey also described his early days and confessed that he slept in his car with merely $35 left in his bank. "Everything I owned fit into two bags. I started talking to God about my dreams," he continued. He then went on to describe his career-defining moment, calling it the 'Apollo Story.' 

Harvey revealed that while struggling to stay afloat and pay the bills, he miraculously got invited to do stand-up comedy on "Showtime at the Apollo," a Fox series. "Out of nowhere, I get a call from the Apollo asking me to come on the show. That same night, I met D.L. Hughley, Dwayne Johnson, and Jamie Foxx for the first time. We were all comedians hitting the stage that night," he wrote. Harvey urged his followers to believe in themselves and pursue their goals. He launched his own sitcom, The Steve Harvey Show, on The WB in 1996 after becoming an overnight television success. The show ran for six seasons.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Celebrity Family Feud (@familyfeudabc)

 

Additionally, he ventured into the world of fashion by debuting a menswear line called 'H by Steve Harvey,' and also started a production company, 'East 112'. He also steps forward as a philanthropist. “I’m running from homelessness,” he told People, before adding, “I can’t ever be in that position again. If my show gets canceled, I’ve got three more. I don’t have any free time, but I have 12 jobs.”

More on Market Realist:

Steve Harvey calls out 'Family Feud' player for not knowing the difference between city and state

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey rejects a contestant's answer even before checking the board

‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Fans are urging 'Jeopardy' to revive one classic tradition that ended several years back
JEOPARDY
Fans are urging 'Jeopardy' to revive one classic tradition that ended several years back
"Starting in the mid-2000s, Jeopardy has been traveling less, probably due to budget constraints," a fan pointed out on Reddit.
9 hours ago
Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think
"If my show gets canceled, I’ve got three more. I don’t have any free time, but I have 12 jobs," Harvey said.
10 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom
"It was just such a miracle that the sale of this beautiful piece could grow our family," the guest described.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work
“I’m still doing what I did the first day I started. I’m on TV as myself. I'm not playing another person," she said.
1 day ago
Walmart shoppers can now avoid AI chatbots and get human assistance with a simple method
WALMART
Walmart shoppers can now avoid AI chatbots and get human assistance with a simple method
With this trick, customers can by-pass the pre-recorded prompts and instructions.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
The 51-year-old loves hosting the show, but there are some things he really doesn't like.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
The audience let out a loud groan as the correct answer was revealed later on.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
The sharks had a great experience during the pitch as the entrepreneurs had them entertained.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
The contestant did not take Drew Carey's advice but was able to get the job done.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
Getting the item smashed was the only way they could authenticate it as per the expert.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
The toy was in perfect condition and the guest had even brought an intact box.
3 days ago
Ken Jennings reveals whether 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' was harder to win or 'Jeopardy'
JEOPARDY
Ken Jennings reveals whether 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' was harder to win or 'Jeopardy'
Jennings recently won a million dollars on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire with Matt Damon.
3 days ago
Walmart shoppers in disbelief after seeing meat kept inside wire cages in bizarre anti-theft move
WALMART
Walmart shoppers in disbelief after seeing meat kept inside wire cages in bizarre anti-theft move
The chain did it as an anti-theft measure but shoppers were not happy about it.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls down after hearing contestant's wild 'dead body' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls down after hearing contestant's wild 'dead body' answer
The host wasn't prepared for the answer and lost his composure.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants were convinced Mark Cuban was out — then he offered a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants were convinced Mark Cuban was out — then he offered a life-changing deal
The entrepreneurs might have had to give up a third of their company if Cuban did not save them.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatened to quit the show if one answer showed up on the board
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatened to quit the show if one answer showed up on the board
The question itself was a disturbing one and it's no surprise that the answers were also the same.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary blasts contestants for rejecting a deal, then calls them 'bozos'
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary blasts contestants for rejecting a deal, then calls them 'bozos'
After the contestants said no to a high-value investor deal, Mr. Wonderful said he had lost all respect for them.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey calls out 'Family Feud' player for not knowing the difference between city and state
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey calls out 'Family Feud' player for not knowing the difference between city and state
The funniest part was the confidence with which the contestant gave the incorrect answer.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee buys Roman boxing glove without expert advice — it doesn't end well
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee buys Roman boxing glove without expert advice — it doesn't end well
One can only imagine how the conversation with 'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison would have gone after this.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban loses patience and asks contestants to leave after not getting a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban loses patience and asks contestants to leave after not getting a deal
The entrepreneurs just kept going with their pitch, even though every Shark had already said no.
6 days ago